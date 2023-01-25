Lazio totally thrashed Milan. 4-0.

Title race is already over in Italy. Top 4 would be interesting though. Roma now has a chance to make it, they've been in good form and Juve being out of the picture helps.



Well if Napoli and Milan are also being investigated currently, the title race may not be quite over, but may be decided by FA action rather than football.But yeah all going well on the transfer business front with Osimhen deal, Napoli win this now easy.Actually to be fair Napoli could get the same sanctions as Juve, and would still only be 3 points behind Milan (who may get sanctioned as well)