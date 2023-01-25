« previous next »
Quote from: elsewhere on January 20, 2023, 09:31:38 pm
more details: 2.5 years inhibition for Fabio Paratici, 2 years for Agnelli and Arrivabene, 8 months for Nedved, 1.4 years for Cherubin

Come on Nedved, you were one of my legends, not nice to see your name around all those corrupts.

Still not the biggest crime nedveds been involved in , winning the ballon dor when he scored like 10 goals and Henry was ripping up football. Should get 10 years for that alone.
Quote from: The North Bank on January 25, 2023, 02:41:00 am
Still not the biggest crime nedveds been involved in , winning the ballon dor when he scored like 10 goals and Henry was ripping up football. Should get 10 years for that alone.
;D True, was it because Juve won the league ans CL that year?
Lazio totally thrashed Milan. 4-0.
Title race is already over in Italy. Top 4 would be interesting though. Roma now has a chance to make it, they've been in good form and Juve being out of the picture helps.
Quote from: elsewhere on January 25, 2023, 07:02:37 am
Lazio totally thrashed Milan. 4-0.
Title race is already over in Italy. Top 4 would be interesting though. Roma now has a chance to make it, they've been in good form and Juve being out of the picture helps.

Well if Napoli and Milan are also being investigated currently, the title race may not be quite over, but may be decided by FA action rather than football.

But yeah all going well on the transfer business front with Osimhen deal, Napoli win this now easy.

Actually to be fair Napoli could get the same sanctions as Juve, and would still only be 3 points behind Milan (who may get sanctioned as well)
Fair to say the wheels have fell off at Milan.
Our title defence was pretty shit, but at least we had injuries to blame it on.
Five!

And a screamer from Divock!
Milan were not amazing last year just the best of a bad bunch not that surprised by this drop off. Whereas Napoli look scary this season and could continue to dominate if they keep their players.
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 01:16:26 pm
Five!

And a screamer from Divock!

Now, that was a beauty ...
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:01:07 pm
Our title defence was pretty shit, but at least we had injuries to blame it on.

I said on this thread last season that these must be comfortably the weakest team i've seen win Serie A. Just lucky nobody else was much good.

They wouldn't have got near Napoli of this season or the 9 in a row Juve teams, let alone previous Milan sides to win it.
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:22:44 pm
I said on this thread last season that these must be comfortably the weakest team i've seen win Serie A. Just lucky nobody else was much good.

They wouldn't have got near Napoli of this season or the 9 in a row Juve teams, let alone previous Milan sides to win it.

I thought the same. Couldn't believe the side we beat twice in Europe went on to win the title, they were woeful.

Nice to see Divock score.
What a game this has been
Downfall of AC Milan, dropped 10 points in 4 matches, wow.
2-5 loss at home against the mighty Sassuolo and 4-0 thrashed at Lazio last week.

'AC Milan have conceded 4+ goals in consecutive Serie A games for the first time in their history.'
AC Milan and Liverpool, great friends.  ;D
Juve losing at home to Monza. Could be a midtable finish for them with the points deduction. Motivation certainly won't be the same. Until the Napoli defeat recently they'd got themselves back in there well with some good results and clean sheets.
Not an expert of Italy but is Monza the smallest city to represent in the Serie A?
Napoli v Roma - a 7.45pm kick off...


Napoli XI: Meret, Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Min-jae, Rui, Anguissa, Lobotka, Zieliński, Lozano, Kvaratskhelia, Osimhen.

Roma XI: Patricio, Zalewski, Ibañez, Smalling, Mancini, Spinazzola, Cristante, Matić, Dybala, Pellegrini, Abraham.


The match is live in the UK on BT Sport 1: www.live-footballontv.com

The match is live on TV across the world (+ great for IPTV etc): www.livesoccertv.com/match/4365017/napoli-vs-roma

Streams: https://elixx.xyz/roma.html & https://elixx.xyz/everton.html & https://freestreams-live1.tv/btspp1 & https://freestreams-live1.tv/supersport-football


60+ stream sites: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0 (aka the 'Some useful info for following the football + Tv, STREAMS, & Highlights etc' thread)

Also decent - https://ss.soccerstreamlinks.com : www.soccerstreams.football : https://freestreams-live1.tv : https://footybite.to : https://totalsportek.pro : https://nizarstream.com : https://anonima.to/b/football : www.4stream.gg/b/football.html : www.daddylive.pro : https://hesgoals.top : www.pawastreams.top : www.vipboxtv.sk : www.redditsoccerstreams.tv : www.soccerstreams100.io : https://reddit.redditsoccerstreams.xyz : https://elixx.xyz : www.hesgoaltv.me : www.tv-hesgoal.com : www.hesgoal.name : www.goatd.me  www.atdhe.us

Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 04:15:44 pm
Not an expert of Italy but is Monza the smallest city to represent in the Serie A?

Nor me mate, though...

Sassoulo has 40,000 inhabitants (though is Sassoulo a town; does it have to be a city?) - and Monza has around 120,000.

There's always likely to be some obscure team with a tiny population that once played in the Italian top flight years ago...
Wow, what a goal.
Osimhen goal for Napoli on 17 mins - https://streamin.me/v/9a73d234 & www.ziscore.com/qa83 & https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1619789707805863937

^ Wow. Quality all around from Osimhen there.

Osimhen is a phenom. Dark horses for champions league at this rate if him and Kvaratskhelia stay fit.
