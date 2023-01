more details: 2.5 years inhibition for Fabio Paratici, 2 years for Agnelli and Arrivabene, 8 months for Nedved, 1.4 years for Cherubin



Come on Nedved, you were one of my legends, not nice to see your name around all those corrupts.



Still not the biggest crime nedveds been involved in , winning the ballon dor when he scored like 10 goals and Henry was ripping up football. Should get 10 years for that alone.