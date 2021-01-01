« previous next »
2-0 Khvicha with a great finish. They have one hand on the title already the way they are playing.
2-1
Great Match this
Shit! Did you see that?
Hyypiaesque finish!
Napoli's to lose now. Juve have done well as of late to keep it tight defensively and nick games, imagine they'll finish 2nd but Napoli play with such confidence that they'll blow teams out of the water. What a side.

Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 08:15:54 pm
Their fans are starting to feel like we did in early 2020. Their last title was 89-90 too.

Napoli's first title since 90 looking likely after Argentina's first World Cup since 86. Terrible time to lose Maradona!
Speaking of Maradona, if Kvarashkelia played out most of his career here he could end up only 2nd to Maradona in Napoli folklore. They'll probably flog him within the next 18 months though.
Oshimen is classs
If they don't win the league this year they should just pack it in. They're a level above.
Osihmen is the best striker on current form. Absolute beast, whoever gets him will destroy the PL, think United are nailed on to go for him in the summer.
Napoli 14/1 to win the CL is reallyyyy good value
Napoli are such a great team to watch (except when they battered us), so quick in everything they do

No one will want them in the CL if they get through
Fair play to them. Horrible fans - but wouldn't begrudge the club shaking things up by winning the league. Out of interest - who was the last team(and when) that won the league that wasn't a Milan side or Juve? Must be Roma or Lazio in the early 00s?
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Yesterday at 09:12:16 pm
Osihmen is the best striker on current form. Absolute beast, whoever gets him will destroy the PL, think United are nailed on to go for him in the summer.

He looks to have close to everything needed at the least,thought at the time Napoli bought him they've overpaid heavily but nah they knew what they're doing.

Kvaratchkelia looks like a similar gem,Min-Jae and Anguissa looking good as well,good to see them doing well.
Quote from: deano2727 on Yesterday at 09:18:28 pm
Fair play to them. Horrible fans - but wouldn't begrudge the club shaking things up by winning the league. Out of interest - who was the last team(and when) that won the league that wasn't a Milan side or Juve? Must be Roma or Lazio in the early 00s?

2004/05 - no one won it! Was that when Juve and others got done?

But before that youre right. Roma in 00/01, Lazio the season before that and then you have to go all the way back to Sampdoria 90/91.
just saw the score, good Lord, still a lot of matches left but they will do it. That Georgian kid is probably worth 120M+ now.
Watching that was giving me bad flashbacks, what an ass kicking
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 09:14:55 pm
Napoli 14/1 to win the CL is reallyyyy good value
Inexperience will somehow cost them in the CL imo.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:22:41 pm
2004/05 - no one won it! Was that when Juve and others got done?

But before that youre right. Roma in 00/01, Lazio the season before that and then you have to go all the way back to Sampdoria 90/91.

Crazy!

Early 00's Seria A was incredible. Definitely one of my fond memories of football growing up. So many legends. Started going downhill after the scandal (with a few great sides after like the treble winning Inter side and the final couple of years of that milan side).
Quote from: deano2727 on Yesterday at 10:02:25 pm
Crazy!

Early 00's Seria A was incredible. Definitely one of my fond memories of football growing up. So many legends. Started going downhill after the scandal (with a few great sides after like the treble winning Inter side and the final couple of years of that milan side).

The 90s was the best. The money got pulled at Lazio, Fiorentina, Roma, Parma around the same time in the early 2000s which started the decline and saw Milan/Inter/Juve really dominate from there (until Berlusconi/Moratti pulled their spending which led to Juve winning 9 in a row at a canter).

It actually looked like Napoli might have had their time in the summer with Insigne, Mertens and Koulibaly going but they should really win it from here.
10 minute highlights of Napoli v Juventus - www.dailymotion.com/video/x8h7i5v

Napoli 10 points clear of 2nd place Milan, though Milan have a game in hand.

Napoli are sensational. Their attack is insane. Theyve got players in mad form who cant even get in the team. Look at the way Raspadori was scoring and assisting when Osimhen was out. Now? Only a back up.
