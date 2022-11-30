« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 80 81 82 83 84 [85]   Go Down

Author Topic: Serie A  (Read 248010 times)

Offline Iska

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,751
  • The only club that matters
Re: Serie A
« Reply #3360 on: November 30, 2022, 05:13:42 pm »
Quote from: Away in a Manger in a Barney∗ on November 30, 2022, 01:58:16 pm
Are they likely to get relegated again? Managed to get £2 on at 1000/1 before the market was pulled.
Nice!  Also highly appropriate way to celebrate, with a punt on a rigged market.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,215
Re: Serie A
« Reply #3361 on: December 1, 2022, 05:36:16 pm »
https://twitter.com/BBCSport/status/1598370028939841558

Quote
Uefa has opened an investigation into Juventus for potential breaches of its club licensing and financial fair play regulations.
Logged

Online Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,385
Re: Serie A
« Reply #3362 on: December 1, 2022, 06:55:13 pm »
Fucking hell, don't this lot ever learn?  How many punishments will it take?

If these allegations are true they need more than relegation - they need to be forced to stay down there, barred from promotion for a set period.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,215
Re: Serie A
« Reply #3363 on: December 1, 2022, 06:57:59 pm »
Quote from: Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas on December  1, 2022, 06:55:13 pm
Fucking hell, don't this lot ever learn?  How many punishments will it take?

If these allegations are true they need more than relegation - they need to be forced to stay down there, barred from promotion for a set period.

Oh it's true, it's a criminal case in Italy too. That's why the entire board resigned.  :D
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,580
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Serie A
« Reply #3364 on: December 1, 2022, 07:00:19 pm »
What I don't get is what were they hiding this for? Their books were already really bad, what does hiding another 200m in losses do if they were already making a FFP deal with UEFA that it won't happen again? Feel like we're still missing a piece of the puzzle here.
Logged

Online Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,385
Re: Serie A
« Reply #3365 on: December 1, 2022, 07:00:34 pm »
Quote from: Samie on December  1, 2022, 06:57:59 pm
Oh it's true, it's a criminal case in Italy too. That's why the entire board resigned.  :D

It's staggering. I wish other clubs could get these kinds of investigations, mind.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,215
Re: Serie A
« Reply #3366 on: December 1, 2022, 07:01:51 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on December  1, 2022, 07:00:19 pm
What I don't get is what were they hiding this for? Their books were already really bad, what does hiding another 200m in losses do if they were already making a FFP deal with UEFA that it won't happen again? Feel like we're still missing a piece of the puzzle here.

You got an initial 200 million from ESL as a founder (Much like us)  if it came to fruition.
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,580
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Serie A
« Reply #3367 on: December 1, 2022, 07:35:14 pm »
Quote from: Samie on December  1, 2022, 07:01:51 pm
You got an initial 200 million from ESL as a founder (Much like us)  if it came to fruition.

That just explains why they would want to go to the ESL. It doesn't explain why they were hiding these extra debts.
Logged

Online Away in a Manger in a Barney∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,345
Re: Serie A
« Reply #3368 on: December 1, 2022, 08:01:59 pm »
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,652
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Serie A
« Reply #3369 on: December 14, 2022, 04:37:38 pm »

'Berlusconi says he offered Monza squad sex workers in dressing room for big win':-

Video shows owner making comments at Christmas dinner
Italys former prime minister condemned by female senator

www.theguardian.com/football/2022/dec/14/silvio-berlusconi-monza-sex-workers-in-dressing-room-serie-a


'The former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi told Monzas players he would bring sex workers into their dressing room if they managed to win again against a top Serie A club, a video published on social media showed on Wednesday.

Berlusconi, who often uses colourful language, was accused in 2011 of having sex with an underage sex worker at one of his infamous bunga bunga parties. He was acquitted on appeal in 2015 after a judge ruled he had not known she was a minor.

I told the guys ... now you will play Milan, Juventus. If you win against one of these top teams, Ill bring a bus of whores into the locker room, Berlusconi, 86, said in a video recorded at a Tuesday Christmas dinner with the Monza players.'


Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Iska

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,751
  • The only club that matters
Re: Serie A
« Reply #3370 on: December 14, 2022, 06:43:59 pm »
How is he still alive.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,745
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Serie A
« Reply #3371 on: December 14, 2022, 07:51:02 pm »
Quote from: Iska on December 14, 2022, 06:43:59 pm
How is he still alive.
Bunga bunga prolongs life
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online The Final Third

  • Brought to you from 15 minutes in the future :)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,556
Re: Serie A
« Reply #3372 on: Today at 02:43:45 pm »
Really sad news..died after a battle with Leukemia. A marvelous footballer.. RIP Sinia.

Lega Serie A@SerieA_EN
Lega Serie A is extremely saddened by the passing of Sinia Mihajlović 🙏 @SerieA

Logged
Pages: 1 ... 80 81 82 83 84 [85]   Go Up
« previous next »
 