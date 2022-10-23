« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 79 80 81 82 83 [84]   Go Down

Author Topic: Serie A  (Read 245841 times)

Offline BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,909
  • Legacy fan
Re: Serie A
« Reply #3320 on: October 23, 2022, 09:37:22 pm »
Kim has been superb. What a great signing hes proving to be.
Logged

Offline DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,446
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Serie A
« Reply #3321 on: October 23, 2022, 09:41:52 pm »
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on October 23, 2022, 09:29:29 pm
Great goal but fuck me commentators don't half over react though do they?? comparing it to what i'm assuming is that van basten volley in euro 88

 ;D Yeah was a bit much, was eagerly awaiting the replay to see if i'd missed something the first time!
Logged

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,172
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Serie A
« Reply #3322 on: October 29, 2022, 02:37:22 pm »
Another 3 for Napoli in 30 minutes.

Logged

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,700
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Serie A
« Reply #3323 on: October 29, 2022, 02:40:33 pm »
Kvaratshkelia man. Fuck me, hes special.
Logged

Offline anandg_lfc

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 264
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Serie A
« Reply #3324 on: October 29, 2022, 02:44:45 pm »
Kvaradona has been tearing it up. Screw the midfield and other positions. Sign him
Logged

Offline tonysleft

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,055
  • A manc
Re: Serie A
« Reply #3325 on: October 30, 2022, 12:30:33 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on October 29, 2022, 02:40:33 pm
Kvaratshkelia man. Fuck me, hes special.
Honestly not been so excited watching a player live in a long, long time.
Logged
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,009
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Serie A
« Reply #3326 on: October 30, 2022, 05:01:32 am »
Quote from: tonysleft on October 30, 2022, 12:30:33 am
Honestly not been so excited watching a player live in a long, long time.

I bet Spurs are kicking themselves over not signing him.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline leinad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 613
Re: Serie A
« Reply #3327 on: October 31, 2022, 05:19:50 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on October 30, 2022, 05:01:32 am
I bet Spurs are kicking themselves over not signing him.

Leeds signed Dan James for 25 mil instead of him.
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,671
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Serie A
« Reply #3328 on: November 2, 2022, 08:42:47 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on October 29, 2022, 02:40:33 pm
Kvaratshkelia man. Fuck me, hes special.
His skills remind me of his countryman David Kipiani, does anyone remember him?
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,909
  • Legacy fan
Re: Serie A
« Reply #3329 on: November 5, 2022, 05:07:59 pm »
Atalanta v Napoli just underway
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,540
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Serie A
« Reply #3330 on: November 5, 2022, 05:46:06 pm »
Exciting first 45.
Logged

Offline BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,909
  • Legacy fan
Re: Serie A
« Reply #3331 on: November 5, 2022, 05:47:47 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on November  5, 2022, 05:46:06 pm
Exciting first 45.
Yeah, enjoyed that.
Logged

Offline Kalito

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 396
  • ***JFT97***
Re: Serie A
« Reply #3332 on: November 5, 2022, 06:00:06 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on November  5, 2022, 05:07:59 pm
Atalanta v Napoli just underway
Cracking first half.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,540
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Serie A
« Reply #3333 on: November 5, 2022, 07:37:55 pm »
Thought Napoli got away with one there in the 2nd half. Entertaining game overall.
Logged

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,700
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Serie A
« Reply #3334 on: November 6, 2022, 08:40:39 am »
Thats a colossal win for Napoli, without Kvaratshkelia too. I think its already a 2 horse race. I dont think Atalanta can last the pace and the other sides are too far back to make up ground against a couple of clubs with Milan and Napolis quality.
Logged

Offline Frostymo, laaaaa!

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,552
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Serie A
« Reply #3335 on: November 6, 2022, 08:49:45 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on November  6, 2022, 08:40:39 am
Thats a colossal win for Napoli, without Kvaratshkelia too. I think its already a 2 horse race. I dont think Atalanta can last the pace and the other sides are too far back to make up ground against a couple of clubs with Milan and Napolis quality.

Napoli could lose momentum after World Cup and are perennial bottlers.

However they're much better than the competition so it's theirs to lose.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,540
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Serie A
« Reply #3336 on: November 6, 2022, 10:17:05 pm »
Juve for all their issues are still right there. At least for top 4. Even in watching the game I couldnt tell you how they got more than a draw though.
Logged

Offline RobbieRedman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,040
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2018 Champion Tipster
Re: Serie A
« Reply #3337 on: November 8, 2022, 06:57:46 pm »
https://dubz.co/v/smf5f8

crazy decision if you ask me

Logged

Online Who Wants To Play Baby Hazell's Xmas Dress Up?

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,444
Re: Serie A
« Reply #3338 on: November 8, 2022, 07:01:49 pm »
Osimhen is the Nigerian Harry Kane. He was at it an Anfield consistently last week.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,385
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Serie A
« Reply #3339 on: November 8, 2022, 09:00:11 pm »

Origi!!!

Cremonese 0 - [1] AC Milan; Divock Origi goal on 56' - https://streamff.com/v/9YVQM8 & https://streamin.me/v/d91f5d0c

VAR; offside.

Football with VAR is nothing!
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Iska

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,434
  • The only club that matters
Re: Serie A
« Reply #3340 on: November 8, 2022, 09:57:01 pm »
Eight points clear now and going like a train.  If theyre ever going to do it, its got to be this year.
Logged

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,700
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Serie A
« Reply #3341 on: November 9, 2022, 07:04:11 pm »
Atalantas drop off is well underway. Theyre in a false position. Id say theyre the worst theyve been for years but yet find themselves in 4th. Theyre not staying there
Logged

Offline darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,034
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Serie A
« Reply #3342 on: November 12, 2022, 10:31:04 pm »
Sampdoria were always my Italian team. really struggling this season.
Logged

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,700
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Serie A
« Reply #3343 on: November 13, 2022, 07:31:25 pm »
MASSIVE late goal for Milan. If they draw that the title race was over.
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,540
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Serie A
« Reply #3344 on: Yesterday at 08:36:32 pm »
Not really sure how this works as Agnelli's family owns the club but he and the rest of the board have all resigned.


Fabrizio Romano
@FabrizioRomano
Juventus board have decided to resign, including president Andrea Agnelli and vice president Pavel Nedved. Its the end of Andrea Agnellis era as Juve president. 🚨⚪️⚫️ #Juventus

There will be new board and new club structure to be decided in the next months.

https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1597326505587376128?s=20&t=TEqQBe0xzms8J5lt_tIbuw
Logged

Offline Iska

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,434
  • The only club that matters
Re: Serie A
« Reply #3345 on: Yesterday at 08:45:07 pm »
Cant think of seeing that before, outside a takeover or administration situation? Last sentence suggests thats not what this is though.
Logged

Offline 67CherryRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,696
Re: Serie A
« Reply #3346 on: Yesterday at 08:57:58 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 08:36:32 pm
Not really sure how this works as Agnelli's family owns the club but he and the rest of the board have all resigned.


Fabrizio Romano
@FabrizioRomano
Juventus board have decided to resign, including president Andrea Agnelli and vice president Pavel Nedved. Its the end of Andrea Agnellis era as Juve president. 🚨⚪️⚫️ #Juventus

There will be new board and new club structure to be decided in the next months.

https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1597326505587376128?s=20&t=TEqQBe0xzms8J5lt_tIbuw
Surprised Agnelli and Nedved didn't say HERE WE GO
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,540
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Serie A
« Reply #3347 on: Yesterday at 09:30:16 pm »
Looks like Angelli and the rest expects to be charged with accounting fraud based on player valuations.
Logged

Offline Do me, Santa! (I've been a good boy, honestly!)

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,732
Re: Serie A
« Reply #3348 on: Yesterday at 09:51:05 pm »
And we thought we were in a crisis
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,540
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Serie A
« Reply #3349 on: Yesterday at 09:58:08 pm »
Quote from: Do me, Santa! (I've been a good boy, honestly!) on Yesterday at 09:51:05 pm
And we thought we were in a crisis

I mean, Andrea being in jail might actually help them though! Though Elkann will probably just find some other random Agnelli to appoint I would guess.
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,752
  • Seis Veces
Re: Serie A
« Reply #3350 on: Yesterday at 11:33:15 pm »
Give us back the Arthur loan fee  :wanker
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, more attractive, and more successful side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Iska

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,434
  • The only club that matters
Re: Serie A
« Reply #3351 on: Yesterday at 11:37:56 pm »
What would the crime be here - a corporate governance one, rather than a sporting one?  Would the football authorities even care about it?  Not sure how much it would bear on the integrity of the game, like match-fixing making them take action.
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,540
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Serie A
« Reply #3352 on: Yesterday at 11:56:29 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Yesterday at 11:37:56 pm
What would the crime be here - a corporate governance one, rather than a sporting one?  Would the football authorities even care about it?  Not sure how much it would bear on the integrity of the game, like match-fixing making them take action.

There may be no sporting sanctions but there should be. It's in the same vein as ManC's cheating, you can't just make up numbers to make your books look good but have it have no basis in reality and that be "ok". These are supposed to be regulated businesses, right?

Here's the background - https://www.nytimes.com/2021/11/16/sports/soccer/juventus-plusvalenza-italy-serie-a.html
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,672
Re: Serie A
« Reply #3353 on: Today at 12:35:01 am »
Juventus is what we call in the business "Fucked". How many times can they be done for corruption?  :D
Logged

Offline Roopy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 787
Re: Serie A
« Reply #3354 on: Today at 01:05:45 am »
Not surprised one bit by the Juventus news.

They been cooking the book for years and its about time they got done.

They've been intentionally lowering the transfer fees of outgoing players and then claiming asset depreciation losses.

They threw all their eggs in the Ronaldo basket to increase revenue and to win the UCL - and in the end, they've regressed in Europe & their books are worse off.

The final throw of the dice was the Super League venture - of which Agnelli has been a major supporter.

Something tells me that Fenway, Glazers & Agnelli family know the Super League is not going to happen - the timing of Liverpool & United being put up for sale, and the Agnelli stepping down is no coincidence.
Logged

Offline Iska

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,434
  • The only club that matters
Re: Serie A
« Reply #3355 on: Today at 04:08:16 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:56:29 pm
There may be no sporting sanctions but there should be. It's in the same vein as ManC's cheating, you can't just make up numbers to make your books look good but have it have no basis in reality and that be "ok". These are supposed to be regulated businesses, right?

Here's the background - https://www.nytimes.com/2021/11/16/sports/soccer/juventus-plusvalenza-italy-serie-a.html
Ah, so its all *those* deals?!  Of course it is, weve been laughing about them for years.  Like state-owned sponsorships.  It really is awful how quickly you get used to corruption, but it happens all the time - you see something obviously wrong but nobody does anything about it, and then by the second or third time it happens youve internalised that its just the way things are.  Its like that all over society, if you could suddenly look at life with fresh eyes itd probably be unbearable.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 79 80 81 82 83 [84]   Go Up
« previous next »
 