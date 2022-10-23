Not surprised one bit by the Juventus news.



They been cooking the book for years and its about time they got done.



They've been intentionally lowering the transfer fees of outgoing players and then claiming asset depreciation losses.



They threw all their eggs in the Ronaldo basket to increase revenue and to win the UCL - and in the end, they've regressed in Europe & their books are worse off.



The final throw of the dice was the Super League venture - of which Agnelli has been a major supporter.



Something tells me that Fenway, Glazers & Agnelli family know the Super League is not going to happen - the timing of Liverpool & United being put up for sale, and the Agnelli stepping down is no coincidence.