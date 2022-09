They have a fantastic scouting system and a great coach. Really goes a long way. Maybe an exaggeration but I reckon they helped transform this league. They were the first side I can think of that grabbed it by the balls and played a style that’s been successful for the big sides and it set a trend. Now loads of teams in Italy play like it.



Definitely, they’ve been front footed from the get go. A lot of teams come into the top flight, in any league, and go safety first. They literally try and out score the opposition wherever possible. Playing that style, of course they’ll lose their fair share of games. I remember when we smashed them 5-0 at their place, they were so easy to play against but against the majority of opponents, it works.