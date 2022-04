£68 million buyback clause for Abraham after two seasons at Roma. Would be a very Chelsea thing to do if they bought him back.



It wouldn’t have surprised me but I think we all hope in the current climate that it will be a long long time before they’re making signings of that value again.Abraham has had a decent season in Rome and he was always better, I thought, than many on here gave him credit for. He’s still fairly uninspiring though. He’s actually been running cold on his xG all season and in his recent ‘hot streak’ he’s growing more towards what he should really be scoring based on quality of chances. He only had 6 goals before new year and has 9 now. He’s one of those strikers who will get you 15 league goals a season if played all the time in an attack built around him. He’ll then get the odd season where he out scores that but he’s not good enough to lead the line for an elite European team.