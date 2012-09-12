« previous next »
Get the feeling Vlahovic will either score 25 league goals a season for the next 10 years at Juve and be a legend or end up the next Morata on loan to the same 4 clubs across the next 10 years. One extreme or the other.
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on January 25, 2022, 09:44:37 am
For all the romance surrounding Real Madrid, they've never appealed to me and in my lifetime, the teams that have won the CL have been uninspiring. Agree with Fromola, they've never been what I would class as great, despite some vintage spells in an individual tournament. Liverpool 2005-2007 visited two finals, a knockout round and won the Champions League and we weren't a great team by any stretch.

Real Madrid's run of European Cups in the 50s was as corrupt as it comes - go back and look at some of the refereeing of their home games during those victories. Appallingly crooked.

Liverpool 2005-09 still only won one Champions League, Real Madrid won 4, that's a massive difference. Not sure why you're referring to semi-final and final appearances, the fact remains that we were not good enough to win more than 1 Champions League, and even that, we have some incredibly steely performances to thank for, starting from one of our greatest clutch players in the last 2-3 decades in Gerrard.

I'm not even sure if Klopp's Liverpool is good enough to win the CL 4 times in 5 years, that needs remarkable consistency, whichever way you try to think about it. Of course, there is a budget difference, but when we are talking about the greatest club sides in history, we are just talking about the football and the achievements.

Agree with the 50s European Cups, the European Cup was in its infancy, and there maybe factors outside of football, but that was still a fantastic team.
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on January 25, 2022, 05:48:26 pm
If you're dismissing Madrid for not dominating their league, the Sacchi's Milan only won 1 League title, despite having such a great team. Only after Capello arrived, they became dominated their League.

They won the League in 96-97, then the Champions League in 97-98, won the Champions League again in 99-00, won the League in 00-01, won the Champions League in 01-02, and the League again in 02-03.

That's either the League or the Champions League in 6 out of 7 seasons. Yes, they didn't do a double, but still, that's remarkable consistency in winning one of the two biggest club trophies. Maybe, it's not one of the Top 3 sides ever, but it's definitely not one to be dismissed outright. If we win the League or CL in 6 out of 7 seasons, even without City, and competing with other reasonable teams, I'd say that's enough to get us into one of the greatest club sides in history.

If you're looking for romance, the side with Zidane, Roberto Carlos, Figo, Raul and Ronaldo was definitely romantic and artistic, there's no two ways about it.

Even this side had Modric and Kroos, two extremely artistic midfielders at the top of their game, but I take your point, it's maybe not that attractive. But the sheer amount of consistency in winning trophies and the fact that no other team has won 4 European Cups in 5 years has to put them into contention, if you're trying to look at it objectively. If you say, it's not my taste, fair enough, I get that. But objectively, both the Galactico sides are going in history and most football historians will consider them as one of the greatest club sides.

For the record, even I don't think much of their first 5 European Cups anyway, it's referred to as corrupt from various sections of different fanbases, and it's a bit of an unknown, but still, even that side had Di Stefano, Kopa, Gento and later Puskas.

The best Madrid team i've seen was the 02/03 one. They then fell apart when they got rid of the likes of Makelele that summer and brought in Beckham. Figo signed in 2000, Zidane in 2001 and Ronaldo in 2002, so it was more about the stars than the actual team.
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on January 10, 2022, 04:07:46 pm
Howard Wilkinson with Leeds is the last English manager to win the English top flight in 1991/92, the last season before Sky invented football.

I celebrated it well ;D
Quote from: Fromola on January 25, 2022, 06:59:49 pm
The best Madrid team i've seen was the 02/03 one. They then fell apart when they got rid of the likes of Makelele that summer and brought in Beckham. Figo signed in 2000, Zidane in 2001 and Ronaldo in 2002, so it was more about the stars than the actual team.
Nah they weren't that good. I watched La Liga regularly back then, for all those individuals they should have been demolishing everyone at home and abroad and they rarely did. tbf the league was quite strong but nowhere near the quality of the late 00s and early 10s. Real even finished 5th in Del Bosque's first season (i remember them getting pumped by Zaragoza at the Bernabeu 5-1)

Ancelotti's Madrid were a far better side and had stronger domestic and European competition
Perfectly good points PIM, well argued.

I get they won the CL consistently but I just don't think they were 'great.' They were shit to watch, they ground out results and they got some massive, awful refereeing decisions their way during the 2014 run. They had Kroos and Modric, but they just lacked artistry, whatever might be thought of their quality. They weren't fun to watch, I didn't look forward to seeing them play and they couldn't even consistently overpower a past-their-best Barcelona in La Liga. When Bayern pumped Barcelona 4-0, Real Madrid were finishing 15 points adrift in La Liga having drawn 7 and lost 5.

They just aren't anywhere near the conversation as the greatest club side of all time for me.
Inter [1] - 0 Milan; Ivan Perisic 38' - https://streamff.com/v/8dd417

Inter 1 - [1] Milan; Olivier Giroud 75' - https://streamff.com/v/3600f6

Inter 1 - [2] Milan; Olivier Giroud 78' - https://streamff.com/v/83bbbe

Theo Hernandez straight red card vs Inter on 90+5 - https://www.clippituser.tv/c/lxvrdg


Match Highlights: https://ourmatch.me/05-02-2022-inter-vs-ac-milan


Only 1 point between the top two teams (AC and Inter) now - www.flashscore.co.uk/football/italy/serie-a

Its a Derby so hard to take much away from it but in watching so far I dont see much we should be worried about from Inter, especially with no Barella.
Great comeback from AC, went from out of the title race with 20mins left to right back in it.
Massive win for AC Milan. Giroud likes a big goal like that doesn't he.

I think Inter are decent and have some nice players, but I'm not too worried about them either. I think Handanovic is really underwhelming these days, I'd expect us to be testing him regularly. They'll try and make things hard for us with the three central defenders but without Barrella I'd expect us to win the midfield battle and hopefully control the tie.
Theo Hernandez with about a cynical red as you can get. Starts a brawl in the stands seemingly as Milan hold on.
Quote from: Dave McCoy on February  5, 2022, 06:58:39 pm
Theo Hernandez with about a cynical red as you can get. Starts a brawl in the stands seemingly as Milan hold on.

Cynical - but we see them given as yellows every other week in the PL, as a professional foul, instead of a dangerous tackle
Quote from: Scottymuser on February  5, 2022, 07:05:33 pm
Cynical - but we see them given as yellows every other week in the PL, as a professional foul, instead of a dangerous tackle

Cynical professional fouls are given as yellows in Serie A as well, had Theo pulled Dumfries's shirt to stop him rather than tripping him  it would've been a yellow just like in the PL.   
Was at Roma v Genoa yesterday, as dour a game as we could have picked, but a good atmosphere considering 50% capacity. Much better than the atmosphere when I was last there watching Roma beat Inter back in maybe 2016 with Salah and Dzeko scoring in a 2-1 win.

On the match;

Chris Smalling was effective, a good stopper and looked like the leader in Romas defence. Limited passer. Karsdorp gave one of those performances that made you think a fan had won a competition. Zaniolo was rare quality though in and out of the game. Hes bullish and skilful but lost a yard with his injuries. Sent off for screaming obscenities at the ref following a bizarre VAR decision taking away a well taken 90th minute winner.

Genoa grafted but were awful and very lucky to get a point. Roma just looked like a tired Mourinho team of the last few years. Think Spurs or Utd. Which is what they may just be.
Napoli currently winning away at Venezia - tight at the top of Serie A; just 1 point separates the top 3 sides...

Venezia 0 - [1] Napoli; Victor Osimhen on 59' - https://streamable.com/dl5phn

Venezia 0 - [2] Napoli; Petagna on 90+10' - https://streamable.com/8e1kop

That was gorgeous from Vlahovic, decent start to his Juve career!
Both of Juve's new signings have scored, I see.
Giroud on fire.
Quote from: sinnermichael on February  9, 2022, 09:02:12 pm
Giroud on fire.

We don't need no water...
Massive match for Inter today away at Napoli. Napoli are in slightly better form after a drop off, and if they win they'll go top, above Inter having played one more game. A draw wouldn't be bad for either side, but Inter could get a bit of breathing room over Napoli with a win. AC Milan right in there, while Juve and Atalanta probably have too much to do.

Another big one for Inter ahead of Wednesday.
Napoli get a VAR penalty and have an early lead, 1-0.
Napoli [1] - 0 Inter; Lorenzo Insigne penalty 7' - https://streamff.com/v/08a3aa & https://juststream.live/ElucidateRewindsProficiency

Napoli 1 - [1] Inter; Deko 47' - https://streamff.com/v/06db32


1-1; full-time.

Game kind of petered out with Napoli hanging on for a point while Inter attacked pretty toothlessly to nick it. Id be amazed if they start both Perisic and Dumfries against us as they did here. Also think we should be able to exploit their CBs. Theyre a good team though, probably just as good as Spurs or Arsenal, so well need to be on our game as its away.
Rome currently losing 2-1 with 10 mins left ... Mourinho never misses
Managed to draw in the end. What are they looking at realistically? A Europa place?
Atalanta vs Juventus should be good.
Quote from: OOS on Today at 06:43:04 pm
Rome currently losing 2-1 with 10 mins left ... Mourinho never misses
i wanna say he is done at top level but then again i've been saying this since he left Real Madrid and he keeps getting linked to top openings.
Is there a worse player than Morata who has managed to forge an entire career at top clubs?
