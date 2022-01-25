For all the romance surrounding Real Madrid, they've never appealed to me and in my lifetime, the teams that have won the CL have been uninspiring. Agree with Fromola, they've never been what I would class as great, despite some vintage spells in an individual tournament. Liverpool 2005-2007 visited two finals, a knockout round and won the Champions League and we weren't a great team by any stretch.



Real Madrid's run of European Cups in the 50s was as corrupt as it comes - go back and look at some of the refereeing of their home games during those victories. Appallingly crooked.



Liverpool 2005-09 still only won one Champions League, Real Madrid won 4, that's a massive difference. Not sure why you're referring to semi-final and final appearances, the fact remains that we were not good enough to win more than 1 Champions League, and even that, we have some incredibly steely performances to thank for, starting from one of our greatest clutch players in the last 2-3 decades in Gerrard.I'm not even sure if Klopp's Liverpool is good enough to win the CL 4 times in 5 years, that needs remarkable consistency, whichever way you try to think about it. Of course, there is a budget difference, but when we are talking about the greatest club sides in history, we are just talking about the football and the achievements.Agree with the 50s European Cups, the European Cup was in its infancy, and there maybe factors outside of football, but that was still a fantastic team.