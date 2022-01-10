Just finished the Arigo Sacchi book, The Immortals, great read for anyone who likes a decent first hand managerial account. That side he had between 88 and 90 is up there with the greatest club sides of all time.



I agree that that side was one of the greatest club sides assembled, but I'm a bit shocked to check back that they 'only' won 1 League Title and 2 European Cups. It's also a bit of a baffling thing that Sacchi had 'only' won those three trophies and 2 Intercontinental Cups (Current Club World Cup) in terms of major trophies. He did leave for Italy who reached the World Cup finals (albeit with a great squad). Yes, I'm using the word 'only' judiciously here as it is in no way trying to make those achievements any lesser, hence the quotes, but still it is a bit hard to comprehend, and I've been thinking about it for a few years now. It is also a bit weird that his management stint after the 94 World Cup, were unsuccessful, as Italy got knocked out in Group Stage in the Euros and his club stints including a return to Milan were all unsuccessful.It took Capello to take Milan back to glory 5 years after that League title under Sacchi and he was able to win it 4 times in 5 seasons along with one European Cup. However, it is a big achievement for Sacchi to win Milan their 1st League Title in almost a decade.You could almost compare that to what Klopp did for us, except it was 30 year League drought for us and it was 1 CL instead of 2, but also another final. That CL win with 97 points in the League can never be forgotten and should rightfully go down in history. If we get the next appointment right, like Milan did with Capello after Sacchi, we can build on this. It helps if Klopp extends, that too. It shows what a crucial period we are in, now and in the next few seasons.