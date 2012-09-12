« previous next »
Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,046
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2880 on: December 12, 2021, 07:05:38 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on December 11, 2021, 10:01:58 pm
Looks like a genuine four-team title race going to happen this year in Serie A

Napoli could finish 2nd in a one horse race.

Inter and AC will battle it out.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,671
  • YNWA
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2881 on: December 12, 2021, 07:27:48 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on December 12, 2021, 07:05:38 pm
Napoli could finish 2nd in a one horse race.

Inter and AC will battle it out.

I don't Milan have it in them to go on for the whole season. They don't have it in them to cope with injuries. It was the same last season, when they were Top of the League for a while and then they dropped some points and then were never going to catch Inter again. In fact, they finished 2nd, but only 2 points ahead of 5th. Napoli needs to get back some of their injured players and then start getting their rhythm back to keep pace with Inter.

Inter look favourites to this, having done it last season and it would take a bottle job from them for someone else to win it this season, even though the table doesn't currently say so.

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,046
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2882 on: December 12, 2021, 07:59:35 pm »
Looking good for Inter at the moment. They have lost Conte, Lukaku and Hakemi since last season though.

The Inter of last season would have walked it.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,671
  • YNWA
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2883 on: December 12, 2021, 08:21:32 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on December 12, 2021, 07:59:35 pm
Looking good for Inter at the moment. They have lost Conte, Lukaku and Hakemi since last season though.

The Inter of last season would have walked it.

I think Dzeko replacing Lukaku and Dumfries replacing Hakimi has resulted in not much of a drop off. Also, Inzaghi played a similar system at Lazio to Conte's Inter, so the transition was almost smooth.
Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,456
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2884 on: December 13, 2021, 03:20:13 pm »
Strange week of results in Serie A, which continues to be one of the more unpredictable leagues in Europe.

Juve absolutely peppered Venezia but could only manage one goal then got pegged back, missing several chances to win it, 1-1 the end result.

Sassuolo came from a goal behind to win 2-1 at home to Lazio, who continue to frustrate. Milan needed a 92nd minute Zlatan goal to get a point in Udine, 1-1 there. Inter thumped Cagliari and whilst we're clearly the better team, it's one of the tougher draws Liverpool could have gotten in the Champions League. They're a cut above Milan and Inzaghi has brought some level of continuity to them, they will not be easy to beat.

Napoli continue to shit the bed, only one win since Osimhen's injury, losing to Empoli 1-0. Vlahovic bagged another two for Fiorentina in their 4-0 win - that's 7 in his last 5. His first was a curling effort towards the centre of the net from just outside the box that the keeper should have saved, it was practically straight at him and didn't deflect. The second was a nicely whipped finish off some really nice wing-play.

The bottom three have no wins in their combined last 15 games. Spezia and Venezia are poor but may survive due to the incompetence of the bottom 3.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,937
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2885 on: December 18, 2021, 03:43:19 pm »
Atalanta ruining the chance for an angry Mourinho start to the weekend.
Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,054
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2886 on: December 18, 2021, 03:54:12 pm »
getting thrashed 4-1 at home vs Mourinho's side. They will never compete for title with this Watford-like defense.
Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,652
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2887 on: December 19, 2021, 08:36:42 pm »
Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,054
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2888 on: December 19, 2021, 08:55:14 pm »
AC Milan will battle for 4th spot soon if  they keep playing like this
Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,962
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2889 on: December 19, 2021, 09:03:31 pm »
Napoli are playing well, conservatively but well. I wish they could do that consistently. I have a mate at work who's a Napoli fan and I want them to win the Scudetto for him.
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,054
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2890 on: December 19, 2021, 09:26:26 pm »
Ibra was a nice story while it lasted but he's done at this level.
Offline OOS

  • Jordan Henderson fanclub member #4
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,098
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2891 on: December 19, 2021, 09:31:00 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on December 19, 2021, 09:26:26 pm
Ibra was a nice story while it lasted but he's done at this level.

Was gonna post the same thing. This is painful to watch.
"I think the most important thing about music is the sense of escape." - Thom Yorke

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,962
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2892 on: December 19, 2021, 09:33:01 pm »
Fuck...

Edit: Phew...
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online afc turkish Reindeer Botherer @ xmas

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,616
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2893 on: December 19, 2021, 10:43:49 pm »
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,962
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2894 on: December 19, 2021, 10:45:37 pm »
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online Gods_Left_Boot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,448
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2895 on: December 19, 2021, 10:52:53 pm »
That was a mad offside decision, how did Giroud interfere exactly? Happy that Napoli won, but the Milan equaliser should've stood.
September 12, 2012:Truth today, justice tomorrow.

Oliver Kay ‏@OliverKayTimes
Those who've campaigned for the truth on Hillsborough were once a suppressed minority. Now the minority are those left clinging to the lies.

My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world.

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,962
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2896 on: December 19, 2021, 11:25:03 pm »
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on December 19, 2021, 10:52:53 pm
That was a mad offside decision, how did Giroud interfere exactly? Happy that Napoli won, but the Milan equaliser should've stood.
Did he not touch the ball to Kessie when he was lying on the ground? It's a stupid rule because the shoulders were two feet offside, but he couldn't use them...
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online Gods_Left_Boot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,448
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2897 on: December 19, 2021, 11:34:08 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on December 19, 2021, 11:25:03 pm
Did he not touch the ball to Kessie when he was lying on the ground? It's a stupid rule because the shoulders were two feet offside, but he couldn't use them...

No it was Juan Jesus who touched the ball. Giroud was considered offside because he supposedly interfered with Juan Jesus's attempt to clear the ball. I was watching the match on an Italian stream and the commentators (including the ex ref they use in the Peter Walton role) were gobsmacked at the decision.
September 12, 2012:Truth today, justice tomorrow.

Oliver Kay ‏@OliverKayTimes
Those who've campaigned for the truth on Hillsborough were once a suppressed minority. Now the minority are those left clinging to the lies.

My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,289
  • Dutch Class
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2898 on: Today at 08:06:11 pm »
Inter also being investigated by Italian prosecutors for transfers that took place between 2017/18 and 2018/19
Online Adz LFC

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 776
  • Believer. 19 & 6
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2899 on: Today at 08:15:00 pm »
Its all happening in Serie A at the moment

Salernitana failed to show up for their game in Udine tonight (their local health authority ordered them to quarantine due to 3 positive COVID cases within the squad) and as a result will receive an automatic 3-0 defeat as well as a 1 point deduction - although I imagine theyll challenge that similar to how Napoli successfully did last season - but in bigger news theyve got 10 days to find a buyer or else theyll be kicked out of the league ::)
