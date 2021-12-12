« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 68 69 70 71 72 [73]   Go Down

Author Topic: Serie A  (Read 193477 times)

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,978
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2880 on: December 12, 2021, 07:05:38 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on December 11, 2021, 10:01:58 pm
Looks like a genuine four-team title race going to happen this year in Serie A

Napoli could finish 2nd in a one horse race.

Inter and AC will battle it out.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,649
  • YNWA
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2881 on: December 12, 2021, 07:27:48 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on December 12, 2021, 07:05:38 pm
Napoli could finish 2nd in a one horse race.

Inter and AC will battle it out.

I don't Milan have it in them to go on for the whole season. They don't have it in them to cope with injuries. It was the same last season, when they were Top of the League for a while and then they dropped some points and then were never going to catch Inter again. In fact, they finished 2nd, but only 2 points ahead of 5th. Napoli needs to get back some of their injured players and then start getting their rhythm back to keep pace with Inter.

Inter look favourites to this, having done it last season and it would take a bottle job from them for someone else to win it this season, even though the table doesn't currently say so.

Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,978
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2882 on: December 12, 2021, 07:59:35 pm »
Looking good for Inter at the moment. They have lost Conte, Lukaku and Hakemi since last season though.

The Inter of last season would have walked it.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,649
  • YNWA
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2883 on: December 12, 2021, 08:21:32 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on December 12, 2021, 07:59:35 pm
Looking good for Inter at the moment. They have lost Conte, Lukaku and Hakemi since last season though.

The Inter of last season would have walked it.

I think Dzeko replacing Lukaku and Dumfries replacing Hakimi has resulted in not much of a drop off. Also, Inzaghi played a similar system at Lazio to Conte's Inter, so the transition was almost smooth.
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,446
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2884 on: December 13, 2021, 03:20:13 pm »
Strange week of results in Serie A, which continues to be one of the more unpredictable leagues in Europe.

Juve absolutely peppered Venezia but could only manage one goal then got pegged back, missing several chances to win it, 1-1 the end result.

Sassuolo came from a goal behind to win 2-1 at home to Lazio, who continue to frustrate. Milan needed a 92nd minute Zlatan goal to get a point in Udine, 1-1 there. Inter thumped Cagliari and whilst we're clearly the better team, it's one of the tougher draws Liverpool could have gotten in the Champions League. They're a cut above Milan and Inzaghi has brought some level of continuity to them, they will not be easy to beat.

Napoli continue to shit the bed, only one win since Osimhen's injury, losing to Empoli 1-0. Vlahovic bagged another two for Fiorentina in their 4-0 win - that's 7 in his last 5. His first was a curling effort towards the centre of the net from just outside the box that the keeper should have saved, it was practically straight at him and didn't deflect. The second was a nicely whipped finish off some really nice wing-play.

The bottom three have no wins in their combined last 15 games. Spezia and Venezia are poor but may survive due to the incompetence of the bottom 3.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,914
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2885 on: Today at 03:43:19 pm »
Atalanta ruining the chance for an angry Mourinho start to the weekend.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,009
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2886 on: Today at 03:54:12 pm »
getting thrashed 4-1 at home vs Mourinho's side. They will never compete for title with this Watford-like defense.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 68 69 70 71 72 [73]   Go Up
« previous next »
 