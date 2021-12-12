Strange week of results in Serie A, which continues to be one of the more unpredictable leagues in Europe.



Juve absolutely peppered Venezia but could only manage one goal then got pegged back, missing several chances to win it, 1-1 the end result.



Sassuolo came from a goal behind to win 2-1 at home to Lazio, who continue to frustrate. Milan needed a 92nd minute Zlatan goal to get a point in Udine, 1-1 there. Inter thumped Cagliari and whilst we're clearly the better team, it's one of the tougher draws Liverpool could have gotten in the Champions League. They're a cut above Milan and Inzaghi has brought some level of continuity to them, they will not be easy to beat.



Napoli continue to shit the bed, only one win since Osimhen's injury, losing to Empoli 1-0. Vlahovic bagged another two for Fiorentina in their 4-0 win - that's 7 in his last 5. His first was a curling effort towards the centre of the net from just outside the box that the keeper should have saved, it was practically straight at him and didn't deflect. The second was a nicely whipped finish off some really nice wing-play.



The bottom three have no wins in their combined last 15 games. Spezia and Venezia are poor but may survive due to the incompetence of the bottom 3.