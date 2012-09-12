« previous next »
Online DelTrotter

Re: Serie A
« Reply #2840 on: December 4, 2021, 05:44:57 pm »
Absolutely baffling they hired him, it's not like it was the Inter version turning up, now instead of getting rid and perhaps rescuing the season they'll probably keep him too long. Inter looking good though.
Offline elsewhere

Re: Serie A
« Reply #2841 on: December 4, 2021, 05:47:00 pm »
0-3 HT, they are absolutely getting battered.
Online DelTrotter

Re: Serie A
« Reply #2842 on: December 4, 2021, 08:50:29 pm »
This is great stuff so far, as you'd expect.
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: Serie A
« Reply #2843 on: December 4, 2021, 09:10:27 pm »
Wow, Demiral with a strikers run and finish.
Offline Lastrador

Re: Serie A
« Reply #2844 on: December 4, 2021, 09:16:26 pm »
Napolis defence is pretty bad.
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: Serie A
« Reply #2845 on: December 4, 2021, 09:40:44 pm »
Again a bad Napoli result.  Figure Inters title to lose.

As far as Mourinho, has an elite manager ever fallen so far so fast?  Wow
Online Darkness

Re: Serie A
« Reply #2846 on: December 4, 2021, 11:04:20 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on December  4, 2021, 09:40:44 pm
As far as Mourinho, has an elite manager ever fallen so far so fast?  Wow
I know he won the league last season but Diego Simeone has to be up there he's clearly not the coach he was from 2012-16.

Rafa would be the other one that comes to mind as well in terms of an elite coach having a rapid decline.
Offline elsewhere

Re: Serie A
« Reply #2847 on: December 5, 2021, 01:48:46 am »
Mourinho refuses to take the first question and tells a journalist: Your job is a lot easier than ours which is why we earn a lot more than you
Online Darkness

Re: Serie A
« Reply #2848 on: December 5, 2021, 01:22:51 pm »
Easily the most entertaining league in the world every game has at least 3-4 goals in it.
Offline elsewhere

Re: Serie A
« Reply #2849 on: December 5, 2021, 06:49:28 pm »
i was to ask how this league became a goal galore like this? I think it started right after the pandemic but unsure why. This league used to have 1,5-2 goals average now numbers are insane.
Offline elsewhere

Re: Serie A
« Reply #2850 on: December 6, 2021, 12:09:05 pm »
Man, I can't track that AC Milan attacking options in roster. It feels like they somehow have 20 young attackers like Messias, Kessie, Leao, Brahim Diaz etc and they keep being rotated every single match.
Offline PoetryInMotion

Re: Serie A
« Reply #2851 on: December 6, 2021, 12:53:02 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on December  5, 2021, 01:48:46 am
Mourinho refuses to take the first question and tells a journalist: Your job is a lot easier than ours which is why we earn a lot more than you

Bet someone who earns more than Mourinho does can say the same to him.
Offline I've been a good boy.

Re: Serie A
« Reply #2852 on: December 6, 2021, 01:01:17 pm »
It's such a stupid quote from him. A person in a more complex job earns more than someone that doesn't, no shit sherlock.
Online Darkness

Re: Serie A
« Reply #2853 on: December 6, 2021, 01:05:29 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on December  5, 2021, 06:49:28 pm
i was to ask how this league became a goal galore like this? I think it started right after the pandemic but unsure why. This league used to have 1,5-2 goals average now numbers are insane.
I think a lot of it might have to do with how Atalanta have punched above their weight for the last five years under Gasperini, playing an attacking high risk high reward style of play so the rest of the team's in the league are trying to copy that method.
Offline Gods_Left_Boot

Re: Serie A
« Reply #2854 on: December 6, 2021, 02:24:17 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on December  5, 2021, 06:49:28 pm
i was to ask how this league became a goal galore like this? I think it started right after the pandemic but unsure why. This league used to have 1,5-2 goals average now numbers are insane.

Mostly it's the fact that a lot of midtable and lower midtable sides that in the past favoured bus-parking dinosaurs are now giving a chance to younger progressive managers. The likes of Dionisi, Italiano, De Zerbi until last season. Even the ones that have been around the block like Inzaghi, Spalletti, Pioli and obviously Sarri have always been on the "expansive" side and now they're managing big clubs. Plus the influence of Atalanta, who have shown that it's possible to compete at the very top on a shoestring budget.
Offline Gili Gulu

Re: Serie A
« Reply #2855 on: December 7, 2021, 10:23:09 pm »
Are we to judge Serie A based upon Milan's performance today? I mean they're top and just got bossed by a weakened Liverpool team.
They looked really poor, did Milan have a stinker today? Or were there a few players out?
Offline Elliemental

Re: Serie A
« Reply #2856 on: December 7, 2021, 10:55:28 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on December  7, 2021, 10:23:09 pm
Are we to judge Serie A based upon Milan's performance today? I mean they're top and just got bossed by a weakened Liverpool team.
They looked really poor, did Milan have a stinker today? Or were there a few players out?

I think Milan had some big injuries, to be fair to them.
Offline disgraced cake

Re: Serie A
« Reply #2857 on: December 7, 2021, 11:39:00 pm »
If the 11 we fielded tonight played in Serie A, they'd have walked to the title in January or something.

Milan really poor in both games against us, but it is a young team for the most part.
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: Serie A
« Reply #2858 on: December 8, 2021, 04:54:34 am »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on December  7, 2021, 10:23:09 pm
Are we to judge Serie A based upon Milan's performance today? I mean they're top and just got bossed by a weakened Liverpool team.
They looked really poor, did Milan have a stinker today? Or were there a few players out?

Just like anything in life and sport it's cyclical and at the moment the PL reigns supreme.  Serie A is not at the same level so is it any surprise that one of their best teams is still inferior to what we put out today?  I'd say no.  Doesn't take away from the fact it's a fun league to watch in comparison to anything other than the PL.
Offline Fromola

Re: Serie A
« Reply #2859 on: December 8, 2021, 07:52:50 am »
Serie A hasn't been great quality wise for 15 years now. In that time there was the last knockings of Ancelotti's great Milan side, Mourinho's Inter and the 9 in a row Juve. No other Italian side has done anything in Europe.

This Milan team though would be the weakest to win a Scudetto in a long time.  Even Inter considering they lost key players and their manager from last season. They'd have won it comfortably again otherwise and they couldn't compete in Europe either.
Offline markmywords

Re: Serie A
« Reply #2860 on: December 8, 2021, 08:14:57 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on December  8, 2021, 04:54:34 am
Just like anything in life and sport it's cyclical and at the moment the PL reigns supreme.  Serie A is not at the same level so is it any surprise that one of their best teams is still inferior to what we put out today?  I'd say no.  Doesn't take away from the fact it's a fun league to watch in comparison to anything other than the PL.

Ac milan losing to LFC in a close game is 1 thing

The surprise is ac milan finished bottom of the group and lost at home to what is close to a reserve team, when the reserve team had nothing to play for and you had it all on the line
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Serie A
« Reply #2861 on: December 8, 2021, 09:43:18 am »
Quote from: markmywords on December  8, 2021, 08:14:57 am
Ac milan losing to LFC in a close game is 1 thing

The surprise is ac milan finished bottom of the group and lost at home to what is close to a reserve team, when the reserve team had nothing to play for and you had it all on the line

We must have won every single 50-50 ball, and many 30-70 challenges too. It's amazing the difference in strength and speed between the two leagues.
Offline red_Mark1980

Re: Serie A
« Reply #2862 on: December 8, 2021, 01:12:19 pm »
Anyone had experience of getting a ticket direct from AC Milan?

I'm in Milan in April (for the marathon) and considering going to the game when I'm over.
Offline Gods_Left_Boot

Re: Serie A
« Reply #2863 on: December 8, 2021, 01:57:58 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on December  8, 2021, 01:12:19 pm
Anyone had experience of getting a ticket direct from AC Milan?

I'm in Milan in April (for the marathon) and considering going to the game when I'm over.

Unless it's their derby or home to Juve you can just go on their website and buy it a few days ahead of the match. Serie A clubs, even big ones, hardly ever fill their grounds.
Offline PoetryInMotion

Re: Serie A
« Reply #2864 on: December 8, 2021, 02:33:20 pm »
Quote from: markmywords on December  8, 2021, 08:14:57 am
Ac milan losing to LFC in a close game is 1 thing

The surprise is ac milan finished bottom of the group and lost at home to what is close to a reserve team, when the reserve team had nothing to play for and you had it all on the line

They finished bottom of the group only because Atletico blatantly cheated them in their first meeting, Milan were leading, one red card (undeserved) and one penalty (again undeserved) later, Atletico won it 2-1. Without that result, we'd be seeing a role reversal with Milan 2nd and Atletico 4th. And it's their first CL campaign in almost a decade. Yesterday, they also had a few players missing. Their captain, Kjaer is out for the season, Calabria, their primary RB was also out. Rebic and Leao, two of their primary attacking outlets, were also out injured.

We are currently one of the Top 3 teams in the world. When Milan were at their peak (90s), even Man United, who were dominating the PL could never have competed with them. That's the cycle of life.
Offline red_Mark1980

Re: Serie A
« Reply #2865 on: December 8, 2021, 02:34:42 pm »
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on December  8, 2021, 01:57:58 pm
Unless it's their derby or home to Juve you can just go on their website and buy it a few days ahead of the match. Serie A clubs, even big ones, hardly ever fill their grounds.

Cheers, yeah they Play Bologna. Thanks
Offline MD1990

Re: Serie A
« Reply #2866 on: December 8, 2021, 02:43:40 pm »
It is entertaining.
The intensity is the big difference.

Serie A & many of the other leagues just dont have the athletes like in the PL.

When Serie A was at its peak in the 90s the teams were all doped up.

Offline Samie

Re: Serie A
« Reply #2867 on: December 8, 2021, 02:49:43 pm »
Tonali get's hyped up over the last couple of years and he will be a good player in the future but Tyler Morton made him look like a pub player last night.
Offline Adz LFC

Re: Serie A
« Reply #2868 on: Yesterday at 09:03:10 pm »
Ffs completely forgot it was the Derby della Lanterna tonight :butt
Offline CalgarianRed

Re: Serie A
« Reply #2869 on: Yesterday at 10:00:32 pm »
Quote from: Samie on December  8, 2021, 02:49:43 pm
Tonali get's hyped up over the last couple of years and he will be a good player in the future but Tyler Morton made him look like a pub player last night.

He hasn't stepped up at Milan as they were expecting. Maybe a big move too soon like Renato Sanches.

Kessie and Benaccer are far better at the moment. Time is on his side though, but the comparison to Pirlo was premature. He seems a different player anyways, more in the mold of Luka Modric. 
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: Serie A
« Reply #2870 on: Today at 06:51:56 pm »
Juventus are rancid. Really rancid.
Offline elsewhere

Re: Serie A
« Reply #2871 on: Today at 07:51:45 pm »
This really can be the year they are out of Top 4 for CL spot. They shouldn't have made it last year either.
Offline elsewhere

Re: Serie A
« Reply #2872 on: Today at 07:53:12 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 06:51:56 pm
Juventus are rancid. Really rancid.
Allegri screwed up his reputation big time by taking that job. He is now looking like fraud.
Offline elsewhere

Re: Serie A
« Reply #2873 on: Today at 08:05:51 pm »
Milan down 1-0

They went from title challengers to CL spot fighter real quick.
Online Max_powers

Re: Serie A
« Reply #2874 on: Today at 08:39:43 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 06:51:56 pm
Juventus are rancid. Really rancid.

Juve has no goalscorers at all. Selling Ronaldo was a good move but they replaced him with no one good.

Bernadeschi and Chiesa have a really poor goal-scoring record. Mortata is allergic to goals. Cuadrado doesn't score much.

Dybala is the only one who scores and even he blows hot and cold.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: Serie A
« Reply #2875 on: Today at 09:41:56 pm »
Great ending in Udine. Ibrahimovic levelled before a brawl where Success was sent off. Good fun.
