i was to ask how this league became a goal galore like this? I think it started right after the pandemic but unsure why. This league used to have 1,5-2 goals average now numbers are insane.



Mostly it's the fact that a lot of midtable and lower midtable sides that in the past favoured bus-parking dinosaurs are now giving a chance to younger progressive managers. The likes of Dionisi, Italiano, De Zerbi until last season. Even the ones that have been around the block like Inzaghi, Spalletti, Pioli and obviously Sarri have always been on the "expansive" side and now they're managing big clubs. Plus the influence of Atalanta, who have shown that it's possible to compete at the very top on a shoestring budget.