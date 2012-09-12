As far as Mourinho, has an elite manager ever fallen so far so fast? Wow
Mourinho refuses to take the first question and tells a journalist: Your job is a lot easier than ours which is why we earn a lot more than you
i was to ask how this league became a goal galore like this? I think it started right after the pandemic but unsure why. This league used to have 1,5-2 goals average now numbers are insane.
Are we to judge Serie A based upon Milan's performance today? I mean they're top and just got bossed by a weakened Liverpool team.They looked really poor, did Milan have a stinker today? Or were there a few players out?
Just like anything in life and sport it's cyclical and at the moment the PL reigns supreme. Serie A is not at the same level so is it any surprise that one of their best teams is still inferior to what we put out today? I'd say no. Doesn't take away from the fact it's a fun league to watch in comparison to anything other than the PL.
Ac milan losing to LFC in a close game is 1 thingThe surprise is ac milan finished bottom of the group and lost at home to what is close to a reserve team, when the reserve team had nothing to play for and you had it all on the line
Page created in 0.02 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.43]