One more thing to add would be the tactical de-evolution of Italian football.The Milan team Sacchi created was a team that was full of great individuals but was still greater than the sum of its parts. It was a team that looked to dominate the space and squeeze its opponents.In the '00s though, most Italian teams were still successful on the European stage but the focus had shifted to the individuals. Teams were trying to the galacticos of their time. Teams focussed on the defensive side of the game and relied on individual brilliance to create opportunities.When the superstars left, the teams just couldn't compete at the European stage. Inter's CL win was the last hurrah and the prime example of this mentality. Arrigo Sacchi had a brilliant interview regarding this when Bayern destroyed Juve in 2013.Juve however, continued on with this philosophy as it bought them domestic success. They hovered up all domestic talent similar to Bayern in Bundesliga, but never really developed a footballing philosophy. It peaked when they just tried to buy a CL with Ronaldo.Things are changing though, some of the Italian coaches are starting to focus more on pressing and attacking patterns of play. Pioli, Inzaghi, and even Mancini are all playing a more adventurous style of football these days. There is long ways to go, but I can see Serie A teams actually performing better in the CL in the coming years.