Serie A

palimpsest

Re: Serie A
September 23, 2021, 05:54:16 pm
Quote from: Linudden on September 23, 2021, 04:54:15 pm
The crowds thing is also related to Tessera del Tifoso (https://translate.google.com/translate?sl=it&tl=en&u=https://it.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tessera_del_tifoso) which is a supporter ID card that made it a lot more difficult to attend football matches in the wake of the death of a police officer in Catania from a grenade in 2007. A lot of supporter clubs decided to boycott games once it was introduced and that further dwindled the stands.

One further problem Italian clubs have been facing is that due to the 00's hooliganism only the ultras remained because it became a hostile environment for casual fans who found it a lot more comfortable to watch the games on the TV instead. The issue there is that the ultras are often made up of social and political extremists of either persuation. Several clubs like Cagliari, Lazio and Verona have these problems where local neo-fascists have hijacked the stands which has resulted in horrific scenes of racial abuse towards players and further pushed normal people away from attending. We also shouldn't forget the Livorno ultras' annual Stalin banners on his birthdays which are very untasteful as well.

It's been a vicious cycle for many years because if there's one thing Italian clubs need to help eliminate racism in their stands is that normal people attend games in place of those ultras groups. Then said racist thugs hide inside the crowds, making them hard to spot and thus the clubs have to work very hard to get them out. In turn, that also means black players are less likely to choose an Italian club over English ones (Demba Ba spoke about it publicly) and that further pushes the level of the league down. Back in 2001 Inter were desperate to sign Sol Campbell but he turned it down over the racial abuse black players tended to receive and sadly it's not gotten much better since.

So, in many ways, the horrendous racism in the stands and the inability to fight it off has definitely also contributed to the decline of Italian football. Hopefully this young TikTok star that's doing the rounds (like 110 million followers?) now will help Italian society to be more tolerant towards people of colour but it remains to be seen. Sadly, Balotelli not succeeding was a missed opportunity for Italian football in general. Had he become one of the Italian greats he could've had a tremendous impact and helped social change in that sense. Had he fulfilled the potential he had back in his teenage years and been the best striker in the world for a decade I don't think there would've been scenes like there still are in the Italian grandstands. Which is such a shame  :-\

The even greater tragedy is that it would take a footballer succeeding for a footballing culture to realise racism is never okay. Sadly, I don't think there's any other way than a black Italian superstar conquering the world to win that battle against racism in Italy at this moment in time.

To end on a lighter note, it's true that Italian football has generally always been very competitive like you said. That's why the Juventus dominance was rather devastating because even back during the Milan dynasty there were titles for Napoli, Sampdoria and Juventus sprinkled in there and between 1999 and 2002 there were four different winners in a row (Milan, Lazio, Roma, Juventus), which is rather unthinkable even in England with all the well-financed clubs around. Hopefully it remains like last year so it doesn't revert back to the pre-2020 shambles of Juve sweeping everything.

Great posts, Linudden. Just wanted to add that although having high-profile players of color is obviously fantastic, it unfortunately cannot solve racism or even move the needle significantly. People are excellent at compartmentalizing and making exceptions. The battle against racism in Italy and everywhere else is really a battle to revamp the entire global socio-economic system. But thank you for your insight, it's really interesting to read.
Re: Serie A
Yorkykopite
September 23, 2021, 05:57:47 pm
Quote from: Linudden on September 23, 2021, 05:47:10 pm
Good point, but Leicester winning was definitely not in the logic books but fair play to you and them  :wave

What essentially did happen back then in Italy though was that four true world football powerhouses alternated to win the league and finished it off by an all-Italian final at Old Trafford in 2003.

I remember the final. Amazing first 20 minutes and then both sides - characteristically? - decided they'd play for the 0-0 draw. Which is exactly what they got!

And to be fair, that final aside, this was not a good period for Italy in the Champions League. In the previous three tournaments only one Italian team ever got to the knock-out stages of the Champions League (Lazio got to the quarters in 2000).
Re: Serie A
Linudden
September 23, 2021, 06:18:09 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on September 23, 2021, 05:57:47 pm
I remember the final. Amazing first 20 minutes and then both sides - characteristically? - decided they'd play for the 0-0 draw. Which is exactly what they got!

And to be fair, that final aside, this was not a good period for Italy in the Champions League. In the previous three tournaments only one Italian team ever got to the knock-out stages of the Champions League (Lazio got to the quarters in 2000).

Yes, all things considered the best period for the Serie A was certainly 1988 to 1998 since the competition from England and Spain started ramping up after the watershed moment when Real Madrid managed to defeat Juventus in the 1998 Champions League final. That was the seventh consecutive final where an Italian side had featured and in addition Inter and Lazio met in the UEFA Cup final that same year.

They still had brilliant players and so forth until Calciopoli, but never the same continental dominance. Since then, Serie A has mostly been one-team processions. If that can change there's a chance it gets the international appeal back since football fans nod off when it comes to one-team leagues.
Re: Serie A
Max_powers
September 23, 2021, 06:21:12 pm
One more thing to add would be the tactical de-evolution of Italian football.

The Milan team Sacchi created was a team that was full of great individuals but was still greater than the sum of its parts. It was a team that looked to dominate the space and squeeze its opponents.

In the '00s though, most Italian teams were still successful on the European stage but the focus had shifted to the individuals. Teams were trying to the galacticos of their time. Teams focussed on the defensive side of the game and relied on individual brilliance to create opportunities.

When the superstars left, the teams just couldn't compete at the European stage. Inter's CL win was the last hurrah and the prime example of this mentality. Arrigo Sacchi had a brilliant interview regarding this when Bayern destroyed Juve in 2013.

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=305237.0

Juve however, continued on with this philosophy as it bought them domestic success. They hovered up all domestic talent similar to Bayern in Bundesliga, but never really developed a footballing philosophy. It peaked when they just tried to buy a CL with Ronaldo.

Things are changing though, some of the Italian coaches are starting to focus more on pressing and attacking patterns of play. Pioli, Inzaghi, and even Mancini are all playing a more adventurous style of football these days. There is long ways to go, but I can see Serie A teams actually performing better in the CL in the coming years.

Re: Serie A
deFacto please, you bastards
September 23, 2021, 06:23:19 pm
They may perform better but they have to attract higher quality players to be as competitive as they once were..

The best of the best played in italy in the 80s,90s and to an extent early 00s.
Re: Serie A
Max_powers
September 23, 2021, 06:29:18 pm
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on September 23, 2021, 06:23:19 pm
They may perform better but they have to attract higher quality players to be as competitive as they once were..

The best of the best played in italy in the 80s,90s and to an extent early 00s.

These teams don't have the financial muscles anymore but I suspect they can become similar to Bundesliga in the future. Developing Italian players, and bedding in young players from South America. I don't think many superstars will be flocking to Italy anytime soon.

At the Euros, we saw that Italy still is producing players with great technical ability. They just need to mould them into efficient teams.
Re: Serie A
Dave McCoy
September 23, 2021, 06:42:17 pm
Is Osimhen taking a leap?  Early days but looking good.
Re: Serie A
Gerry Attrick
September 23, 2021, 06:47:06 pm
Napoli look good this season. Don't think they've anything like the depth but their first XI is as good as any in Italy.
Re: Serie A
Linudden
September 23, 2021, 06:49:39 pm
I think if Napoli manage to win the title once, that could open the floodgates for that club. There's an enormous potential for them and one of the few clubs that actually could gather large crowds even to this day in the country.
Re: Serie A
OOS
September 23, 2021, 08:24:17 pm
This year's Serie A has been boss so far. So much good attacking football, with about five teams going for the title.

Abraham! 1-0. Love seeing British players doing well outside the UK.
Re: Serie A
Kalito
Yesterday at 12:45:04 am
Cracking posts, Linudden.  8)
Re: Serie A
deFacto please, you bastards
Today at 03:52:42 pm
Daniel Maldini scored today. Fuck me I feel old
