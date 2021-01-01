« previous next »
Reply #2720 on: Today at 05:54:16 pm
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 04:54:15 pm
The crowds thing is also related to Tessera del Tifoso (https://translate.google.com/translate?sl=it&tl=en&u=https://it.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tessera_del_tifoso) which is a supporter ID card that made it a lot more difficult to attend football matches in the wake of the death of a police officer in Catania from a grenade in 2007. A lot of supporter clubs decided to boycott games once it was introduced and that further dwindled the stands.

One further problem Italian clubs have been facing is that due to the 00's hooliganism only the ultras remained because it became a hostile environment for casual fans who found it a lot more comfortable to watch the games on the TV instead. The issue there is that the ultras are often made up of social and political extremists of either persuation. Several clubs like Cagliari, Lazio and Verona have these problems where local neo-fascists have hijacked the stands which has resulted in horrific scenes of racial abuse towards players and further pushed normal people away from attending. We also shouldn't forget the Livorno ultras' annual Stalin banners on his birthdays which are very untasteful as well.

It's been a vicious cycle for many years because if there's one thing Italian clubs need to help eliminate racism in their stands is that normal people attend games in place of those ultras groups. Then said racist thugs hide inside the crowds, making them hard to spot and thus the clubs have to work very hard to get them out. In turn, that also means black players are less likely to choose an Italian club over English ones (Demba Ba spoke about it publicly) and that further pushes the level of the league down. Back in 2001 Inter were desperate to sign Sol Campbell but he turned it down over the racial abuse black players tended to receive and sadly it's not gotten much better since.

So, in many ways, the horrendous racism in the stands and the inability to fight it off has definitely also contributed to the decline of Italian football. Hopefully this young TikTok star that's doing the rounds (like 110 million followers?) now will help Italian society to be more tolerant towards people of colour but it remains to be seen. Sadly, Balotelli not succeeding was a missed opportunity for Italian football in general. Had he become one of the Italian greats he could've had a tremendous impact and helped social change in that sense. Had he fulfilled the potential he had back in his teenage years and been the best striker in the world for a decade I don't think there would've been scenes like there still are in the Italian grandstands. Which is such a shame  :-\

The even greater tragedy is that it would take a footballer succeeding for a footballing culture to realise racism is never okay. Sadly, I don't think there's any other way than a black Italian superstar conquering the world to win that battle against racism in Italy at this moment in time.

To end on a lighter note, it's true that Italian football has generally always been very competitive like you said. That's why the Juventus dominance was rather devastating because even back during the Milan dynasty there were titles for Napoli, Sampdoria and Juventus sprinkled in there and between 1999 and 2002 there were four different winners in a row (Milan, Lazio, Roma, Juventus), which is rather unthinkable even in England with all the well-financed clubs around. Hopefully it remains like last year so it doesn't revert back to the pre-2020 shambles of Juve sweeping everything.

Great posts, Linudden. Just wanted to add that although having high-profile players of color is obviously fantastic, it unfortunately cannot solve racism or even move the needle significantly. People are excellent at compartmentalizing and making exceptions. The battle against racism in Italy and everywhere else is really a battle to revamp the entire global socio-economic system. But thank you for your insight, it's really interesting to read.
Reply #2721 on: Today at 05:57:47 pm
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 05:47:10 pm
Good point, but Leicester winning was definitely not in the logic books but fair play to you and them  :wave

What essentially did happen back then in Italy though was that four true world football powerhouses alternated to win the league and finished it off by an all-Italian final at Old Trafford in 2003.

I remember the final. Amazing first 20 minutes and then both sides - characteristically? - decided they'd play for the 0-0 draw. Which is exactly what they got!

And to be fair, that final aside, this was not a good period for Italy in the Champions League. In the previous three tournaments only one Italian team ever got to the knock-out stages of the Champions League (Lazio got to the quarters in 2000).
