A curate's egg of a result in Genoa - a Fiorentina win with multiple goals scored where Dusan Vlahovic doesn't get any. It's early doors but even after the Gattuso debacle, Italiano seems to have galvanised a squad that I predicted disaster for towards the back end of last season. I'm often fatalistic when it comes to La Viola though, and keeping Vlahovic as well as adding the exciting Gonzalez was a good summer. It's also a minor miracle that Milenkovic and Dragowski are still there.Allegri continues to struggle to get a tune out of the Old Lady, who Rebic loves to score against. Atalanta struggled again but found a way past relegation candidates Salernitana and Napoli are away at Udinese tonight for those interested.Oh, and check out Mourinho's face at full time after the defeat away to Verona - we've seen it a lot in recent years at Utd and Spurs, but it never gets oldOne of the Milan clubs or Napoli this season. Juventus with their worst start in 60 years, winless and currently in the relegation zone. Of course they'll recover, but it's so sweet while it lasts.This season is going to be so tight at the top and it's so hard to predict who'll win it. With the players that left the league though, Serie A doesn't have the quality or star power it did last season, but still remains one of the most watchable divisions.