« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 63 64 65 66 67 [68]   Go Down

Author Topic: Serie A  (Read 177600 times)

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,172
  • YNWA
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2680 on: September 12, 2021, 02:08:25 pm »
Inter held to a 2-2 draw against Sampdoria. Milan are facing Lazio later in the day.
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,065
  • Seis Veces
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2681 on: September 12, 2021, 03:04:54 pm »
Another nice goal for Martinez. His tallies have been respectable for Inter and there's a lot to his game, can see him scoring even more with Lukaku gone and him being the main man. Think this will be his final season with Inter though before looking for a new challenge. Wonder if he's someone we'd be interested in. Problem is he'd cost a big fee.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,196
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2682 on: September 12, 2021, 09:42:33 pm »
Roma just scored a last minute winner and Mourinho went off on one of his sprints down the touch line to celebrate in front of fans.  Tool.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,959
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2683 on: September 12, 2021, 09:51:54 pm »
Quote from: TSC on September 12, 2021, 09:42:33 pm
Roma just scored a last minute winner and Mourinho went off on one of his sprints down the touch line to celebrate in front of fans.  Tool.

Fuck Roma.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Roopy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 762
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2684 on: September 13, 2021, 03:26:51 am »
Rui Patricio had an absolute blinder for Roma.

Tough loss for Sassuolo - on another day they'd have won that by a couple.
Logged

Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,285
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2685 on: September 13, 2021, 03:34:55 pm »
Milan -  Lazio was a team still trying to get to grips with a new coach's ideas versus a sharper,  more cohesive side ( Milan).  Leao had a lot of joy down his flank,  deserved win for Milan. 
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,738
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2686 on: September 14, 2021, 12:06:18 pm »
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on September 13, 2021, 03:34:55 pm
Milan -  Lazio was a team still trying to get to grips with a new coach's ideas versus a sharper,  more cohesive side ( Milan).  Leao had a lot of joy down his flank,  deserved win for Milan.
Agree with this and Leao always looks better wide rather than central, he needs space. Nuts to see Ibrahimovic still doing it at his age.

Genoa Cagliari was a fun game, Genoa coming from 2-0 down with just over half an hour left to win it 3-2. Always good to see Juve lose and my favourite Italian team, Fiorentina, surprised most by winning at an Atalanta side that's looking way off their usual clinical standard after 3 games played. Maybe a few too many key players have been allowed to leave. I'm sure they'll pull themselves together but can't see them being the threat in Europe that they were last season.

Vlahovic bagging another 2 for La Viola, to take his tally to 3 in 3 for this season, 2 of those penalties though.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,565
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2687 on: September 18, 2021, 06:04:30 pm »
Dumfries looking decent, Inter will be fun to watch this season.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,059
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2688 on: Yesterday at 07:50:29 pm »
Milan a goal down in the 4th minute, defending like they were a goal down in the final minute.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline 67CherryRed

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 736
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2689 on: Yesterday at 07:51:20 pm »
Suicidal defending that. Was expecting a pull and red card, he seemed to have a nibble.
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,738
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2690 on: Today at 05:24:29 pm »
A curate's egg of a result in Genoa - a Fiorentina win with multiple goals scored where Dusan Vlahovic doesn't get any. It's early doors but even after the Gattuso debacle, Italiano seems to have galvanised a squad that I predicted disaster for towards the back end of last season. I'm often fatalistic when it comes to La Viola though, and keeping Vlahovic as well as adding the exciting Gonzalez was a good summer. It's also a minor miracle that Milenkovic and Dragowski are still there.

Allegri continues to struggle to get a tune out of the Old Lady, who Rebic loves to score against. Atalanta struggled again but found a way past relegation candidates Salernitana and Napoli are away at Udinese tonight for those interested.

Oh, and check out Mourinho's face at full time after the defeat away to Verona - we've seen it a lot in recent years at Utd and Spurs, but it never gets old  ;D

One of the Milan clubs or Napoli this season. Juventus with their worst start in 60 years, winless and currently in the relegation zone. Of course they'll recover, but it's so sweet while it lasts.

This season is going to be so tight at the top and it's so hard to predict who'll win it. With the players that left the league though, Serie A doesn't have the quality or star power it did last season, but still remains one of the most watchable divisions.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,065
  • Seis Veces
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2691 on: Today at 05:33:54 pm »
At this stage I don't think Napoli will get a better chance. Juventus don't look like they have the capabilities this season but may improve under Allegri. AC Milan don't look ready to go all the way. Inter probably have a decent chance of retaining but probably won't be as consistent as last season. Good start for Dzeko in Milan though, he might have a big couple of years there, which could be his last at the stage of his career.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,172
  • YNWA
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2692 on: Today at 08:18:04 pm »
Osimhen scores for Napoli as they lead against Udinese
Logged

Online OOS

  • Jordan Henderson fanclub member #4
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,955
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2693 on: Today at 08:22:09 pm »
One of the best set pieces I have ever seen. Rare they come off!
Logged
"I think the most important thing about music is the sense of escape." - Thom Yorke

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,172
  • YNWA
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2694 on: Today at 09:00:06 pm »
Napoli are 3-0 up and are heading to the top of Serie-A
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,959
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2695 on: Today at 09:02:04 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 05:24:29 pm
A curate's egg of a result in Genoa - a Fiorentina win with multiple goals scored where Dusan Vlahovic doesn't get any. It's early doors but even after the Gattuso debacle, Italiano seems to have galvanised a squad that I predicted disaster for towards the back end of last season. I'm often fatalistic when it comes to La Viola though, and keeping Vlahovic as well as adding the exciting Gonzalez was a good summer. It's also a minor miracle that Milenkovic and Dragowski are still there.

Allegri continues to struggle to get a tune out of the Old Lady, who Rebic loves to score against. Atalanta struggled again but found a way past relegation candidates Salernitana and Napoli are away at Udinese tonight for those interested.

Oh, and check out Mourinho's face at full time after the defeat away to Verona - we've seen it a lot in recent years at Utd and Spurs, but it never gets old  ;D

One of the Milan clubs or Napoli this season. Juventus with their worst start in 60 years, winless and currently in the relegation zone. Of course they'll recover, but it's so sweet while it lasts.

This season is going to be so tight at the top and it's so hard to predict who'll win it. With the players that left the league though, Serie A doesn't have the quality or star power it did last season, but still remains one of the most watchable divisions.

It's intriguing this season. Proper title race again after years of Juve pissing it (and Inter ran away with it in the end last year).

Serie A needs a strong AC Milan and they seem to be getting back on track. A shame Inter lost key players and Conte, but in a way it opens up the title race this season. Then there's the likes of Roma, Napoli, Atalanta and Lazio who are all capable of a top 4 push.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online whtwht

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,314
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2696 on: Today at 09:05:17 pm »
Napoli looking decent tonight v Udinese. 3 nil up. 60 mins played
Logged
Quote from: Always_A_Red on November  1, 2013, 02:06:49 pm
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.
Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 am
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him
Pages: 1 ... 63 64 65 66 67 [68]   Go Up
« previous next »
 