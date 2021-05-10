« previous next »
Serie A

Re: Serie A
May 10, 2021, 10:16:18 pm
Doubt it will come to this but the president of Serie A has threatened to kick Juve out the championship next season if they don't leave the Super League. Combine that with maybe no Champions League either through their league position or UEFA if they punish them next week as expected and the Old Lady have some fires to out out. Be funny as fuck like.
Re: Serie A
May 11, 2021, 10:04:34 am
davidlpool1982
Doubt it will come to this but the president of Serie A has threatened to kick Juve out the championship next season if they don't leave the Super League. Combine that with maybe no Champions League either through their league position or UEFA if they punish them next week as expected and the Old Lady have some fires to out out. Be funny as fuck like.
Yeah it's hard to not feel a bit of schadenfreude towards them, for sure. I follow Fiorentina and there's a lot of animosity there (much stemming from the sale of Roberto Baggio) so I do enjoy a bit of Juve flailing.

Serie A can't afford to kick Juventus out of the league. Serie A distributes 50% of their broadcasting revenue between the 20 teams. 30% though goes to historical performance (Juve getting the lion's share), 20% 'profile' (size of club and amount of TV views, so again Juve get the most of this, despite their dismal stadium attendances). This was a restructuring of the deal in 2018 done to appease Juve as prior to that they got less of a share. If Serie A were willing to restructure the way the revenue trickles down in order to appease Juve and shut down the chance of them leaving for a Super League 3 years ago, I doubt they'd find it palatable to kick them out now; Juve are the true cash cow of the TV revenues.

I think given UEFA and FIFA's hard talk against the breakaway clubs, Serie A has taken the opportunity to try and grab back a little power and look intimidating. Juve won't be phased and will certainly be involved in the league next season.
Re: Serie A
May 11, 2021, 10:28:01 am
Drinks Sangria

Serie A can't afford to kick Juventus out of the league.

Obviously not the same thing, but it's been done before!
Re: Serie A
May 11, 2021, 11:26:58 am
LovelyCushionedHeader
Obviously not the same thing, but it's been done before!
True! Maybe I should've said they can't afford to remove them from the league structure entirely!

That season, Serie B jumped up to the 6th most watched league in Europe, when previously it was around the 17th. It then dropped back down to 15th when Juve got promoted.
Re: Serie A
May 12, 2021, 08:59:34 pm
AC Milan cruising against Torino, if they win their final two after this they'll be back in the Champions League for the first time in several years. Juventus have Inter next too, which will be tough even after Inter are already home and dry.
Re: Serie A
May 12, 2021, 09:30:37 pm
disgraced cake
AC Milan cruising against Torino, if they win their final two after this they'll be back in the Champions League for the first time in several years. Juventus have Inter next too, which will be tough even after Inter are already home and dry.
The pressure is all on Juve. Inter wouldn't give them an easy life as well. Pretty much everyone in Italy are rooting against Juventus.
Re: Serie A
May 12, 2021, 09:33:41 pm
Top 4 in Italy all winning so Juventus still 5th.

AC Milan 7-0 up.
Re: Serie A
May 12, 2021, 09:44:25 pm
sinnermichael
Top 4 in Italy all winning so Juventus still 5th.

AC Milan 7-0 up.
All without Big Nose slowing everything down and hogging all the limelight.

I'm sure we can all agree that the funniest outcome of the remaining games - apart from Juventus not finishing in the top 4 - would be for Roma to qualify for the Europa Conference thingy next season.
Re: Serie A
May 15, 2021, 05:25:46 pm
How was that a penalty?  Ronaldo missed the pen, but put in the rebound anyway, but for me, was not a pen in the first place
Re: Serie A
May 15, 2021, 06:46:58 pm
Juve 2-2 and down to 10 men...its bleak

Oh my goodness...penalty for Juve. Pretty soft but I dont know these days
Re: Serie A
May 15, 2021, 07:04:03 pm
Wild game, even the Cheillini OG was harsh, seemed like a fouled by Lukaku. Keeps Juve alive in the top 4 race.

The Milan/Atalanta game will be huge and possibly a shootout for top 4.
Re: Serie A
May 15, 2021, 07:07:59 pm
CalgarianRed
Wild game, even the Cheillini OG was harsh, seemed like a fouled by Lukaku. Keeps Juve alive in the top 4 race.

The Milan/Atalanta game will be huge and possibly a shootout for top 4.

Atalanta are already guaranteed top 4 now, Milan too if they beat Cagliari. Juve need to hope Fiorentina don't roll over tomorrow to screw them.
Re: Serie A
May 15, 2021, 07:11:00 pm
Definitely was not a penalty. Keeps things poised with two games left. Torino staying up through the collective incompetence of the teams below them, rather than their own quality. Awful season for them.
Re: Serie A
May 15, 2021, 07:13:32 pm
DelTrotter
Atalanta are already guaranteed top 4 now, Milan too if they beat Cagliari. Juve need to hope Fiorentina don't roll over tomorrow to screw them.

Oh, did not check the head to heads. Fiorentina are dismal this season, Napoli should beat them anyways.
Re: Serie A
May 15, 2021, 11:04:26 pm
CalgarianRed
Oh, did not check the head to heads. Fiorentina are dismal this season, Napoli should beat them anyways.
Without saying Fiorentina will throw the game, its safe to say that a large section of their fans will be cheering on Napoli.
Re: Serie A
May 15, 2021, 11:06:50 pm
Napoli are notorious bottle jobs though.
Re: Serie A
May 15, 2021, 11:11:30 pm
This is also true. Its definitely the decisive game now though, Napoli win and theyre in.
Re: Serie A
Yesterday at 12:59:20 pm
That was a lovely goal. Big deflection but still, nice move.
Re: Serie A
Yesterday at 01:04:48 pm
Down to Milan later to complete the 'keeping Juve out of CL' alive.

Milan last game of the season is against Atalanta. Napoli is against Verona and Juventus is against Bolonga.
Re: Serie A
Yesterday at 01:53:33 pm
Napoli close to the CL again. Think Gattuso has done a good job. If they can keep they're best players and add a few more they could really be pushing themselves to challenge over the next couple of seasons.
Re: Serie A
Yesterday at 10:09:42 pm
With the results this weekend, it looks like Juve have to win their last game vs Bologna & hope 1 of Napoli or Milan don't win. Napoli & Milan have to match Juve's result for Juve to miss out on CL.

If points are equal, Milan would be ahead of Napoli & Juve (better GD in head to heads), Napoli would be head of Juve (better overall GD as the head to head is 1 win each & 2 goals for & 2 against).

Could be an interesting last day.
Re: Serie A
Yesterday at 10:10:40 pm
disgraced cake
Napoli close to the CL again. Think Gattuso has done a good job. If they can keep they're best players and add a few more they could really be pushing themselves to challenge over the next couple of seasons.

I think so as well. he won them a cup last year, and he's close to bringing them back to Europe again.
Re: Serie A
Yesterday at 10:13:29 pm
disgraced cake
Napoli close to the CL again. Think Gattuso has done a good job. If they can keep they're best players and add a few more they could really be pushing themselves to challenge over the next couple of seasons.
This may not be 100% verified but Id heard Gattuso is leaving at the end of the season? Hes done a decent job though and quite some turnaround after the revolt during Ancelottis time.

Unfortunately, its long been the same with Napoli - so close. Always coming second to Juve, often falling away after leading. This year, Juve havent been the challenge but Inter have stepped up and Napolis own form has been poor by their standards, albeit theyve been very good of late.
Re: Serie A
Yesterday at 10:26:18 pm
deFacto please, you bastards
I think so as well. he won them a cup last year, and he's close to bringing them back to Europe again.

Yep, he's doing a really decent job there, baffled by the reports every week that he's leaving and so are the players judging by some of the goals they've celebrated with him. 79 points and CL qualification is a good haul if they win next week and scoring fuck loads of goals again, not sure what's going on but if they are sacking him I think that'd be a bit mad. Thought he done decent at Milan too, nearly getting them back in the CL given how bad that squad was at the time was pretty good.
Re: Serie A
Yesterday at 10:34:08 pm
DelTrotter
Yep, he's doing a really decent job there, baffled by the reports every week that he's leaving and so are the players judging by some of the goals they've celebrated with him. 79 points and CL qualification is a good haul if they win next week and scoring fuck loads of goals again, not sure what's going on but if they are sacking him I think that'd be a bit mad. Thought he done decent at Milan too, nearly getting them back in the CL given how bad that squad was at the time was pretty good.
The talk amongst locals is of a personality clash with De Laurentiis (surprise surprise) and that Gattuso hasnt settled in Naples and wants to move north again. Hes being linked heavily with the Fiorentina job (which could work but hed have meagre talent at his disposal).

De Laurentiis has been flirting with Sarri in the press and Id imagine, in his mind, as Sarri got them so close, he may believe he can take them all the way next season if Juve continue to flounder and Inter have to sell key players. Its not that implausible or stupid by De Laurentiis, although it seems a shame to deny Gattusos potential to do the same.
Re: Serie A
Today at 01:34:17 am
Juventus will easily beat Bologna. Atalanta are already there and Napoli will beat Verona. That leaves Milan needing a win against Atalanta.

They massively fucked up by not beating Cagliari at home today. I reckon Milan will finish 5th. Juventus could have been done today.
Re: Serie A
Today at 01:53:21 am
Terrible result for Milan but I'm pretty sure Juve don't have any of the tiebreakers in their favor so odds are still good they miss out.
