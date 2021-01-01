« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 58 59 60 61 62 [63]   Go Down

Author Topic: Serie A  (Read 158449 times)

Offline davidlpool1982

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,296
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2480 on: Yesterday at 10:16:18 pm »
Doubt it will come to this but the president of Serie A has threatened to kick Juve out the championship next season if they don't leave the Super League. Combine that with maybe no Champions League either through their league position or UEFA if they punish them next week as expected and the Old Lady have some fires to out out. Be funny as fuck like.
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,630
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2481 on: Today at 10:04:34 am »
Quote from: davidlpool1982 on Yesterday at 10:16:18 pm
Doubt it will come to this but the president of Serie A has threatened to kick Juve out the championship next season if they don't leave the Super League. Combine that with maybe no Champions League either through their league position or UEFA if they punish them next week as expected and the Old Lady have some fires to out out. Be funny as fuck like.
Yeah it's hard to not feel a bit of schadenfreude towards them, for sure. I follow Fiorentina and there's a lot of animosity there (much stemming from the sale of Roberto Baggio) so I do enjoy a bit of Juve flailing.

Serie A can't afford to kick Juventus out of the league. Serie A distributes 50% of their broadcasting revenue between the 20 teams. 30% though goes to historical performance (Juve getting the lion's share), 20% 'profile' (size of club and amount of TV views, so again Juve get the most of this, despite their dismal stadium attendances). This was a restructuring of the deal in 2018 done to appease Juve as prior to that they got less of a share. If Serie A were willing to restructure the way the revenue trickles down in order to appease Juve and shut down the chance of them leaving for a Super League 3 years ago, I doubt they'd find it palatable to kick them out now; Juve are the true cash cow of the TV revenues.

I think given UEFA and FIFA's hard talk against the breakaway clubs, Serie A has taken the opportunity to try and grab back a little power and look intimidating. Juve won't be phased and will certainly be involved in the league next season.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,276
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2482 on: Today at 10:28:01 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 10:04:34 am

Serie A can't afford to kick Juventus out of the league.

Obviously not the same thing, but it's been done before!
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,630
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2483 on: Today at 11:26:58 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 10:28:01 am
Obviously not the same thing, but it's been done before!
True! Maybe I should've said they can't afford to remove them from the league structure entirely!

That season, Serie B jumped up to the 6th most watched league in Europe, when previously it was around the 17th. It then dropped back down to 15th when Juve got promoted.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez
Pages: 1 ... 58 59 60 61 62 [63]   Go Up
« previous next »
 