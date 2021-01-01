Doubt it will come to this but the president of Serie A has threatened to kick Juve out the championship next season if they don't leave the Super League. Combine that with maybe no Champions League either through their league position or UEFA if they punish them next week as expected and the Old Lady have some fires to out out. Be funny as fuck like.



Yeah it's hard to not feel a bit of schadenfreude towards them, for sure. I follow Fiorentina and there's a lot of animosity there (much stemming from the sale of Roberto Baggio) so I do enjoy a bit of Juve flailing.Serie A can't afford to kick Juventus out of the league. Serie A distributes 50% of their broadcasting revenue between the 20 teams. 30% though goes to historical performance (Juve getting the lion's share), 20% 'profile' (size of club and amount of TV views, so again Juve get the most of this, despite their dismal stadium attendances). This was a restructuring of the deal in 2018 done to appease Juve as prior to that they got less of a share. If Serie A were willing to restructure the way the revenue trickles down in order to appease Juve and shut down the chance of them leaving for a Super League 3 years ago, I doubt they'd find it palatable to kick them out now; Juve are the true cash cow of the TV revenues.I think given UEFA and FIFA's hard talk against the breakaway clubs, Serie A has taken the opportunity to try and grab back a little power and look intimidating. Juve won't be phased and will certainly be involved in the league next season.