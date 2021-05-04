« previous next »
Author Topic: Serie A  (Read 157957 times)

Re: Serie A
« Reply #2440 on: May 4, 2021, 03:58:39 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on May  4, 2021, 02:30:47 pm
They've only ever won 12 trophies, 3 Serie A and 9 Copa's. Really low number for a big club.
You just wrote his new heritage talk ;D
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2441 on: May 4, 2021, 03:58:57 pm »
R.I.P. Roma
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2442 on: May 4, 2021, 04:14:31 pm »
Quote from: Scottish-Don on May  4, 2021, 03:58:57 pm
R.I.P. Roma
exactly. Really makes you want to vomit how this guy gets jobs and paid so much money (
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2443 on: May 4, 2021, 04:24:26 pm »
Stolen from twitter as maybe it's just me but I find this hilarious:

This caused me, as an irredeemable dork, to look up whether there had ever been a Portuguese Pope. John XXI reigned for 8 months from September 1276-May 1277, was rumored to be a necromancer, and built a special apartment where he could be alone, that collapsed and killed him.
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2444 on: May 4, 2021, 04:37:52 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on May  4, 2021, 02:17:40 pm
Mourinho just signed for Roma according to Fabrizio Romano. Surprising but it may work well for him as expectations are lower (Top 4) and he can build from there.

Are Roma flush with cash? If not, hard to see how Mourinho helps them close the gap on the Milan clubs, Juve and Napoli.
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2445 on: May 4, 2021, 04:40:37 pm »
Bet Chris Smalling is delighted.
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2446 on: May 4, 2021, 04:43:04 pm »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on May  4, 2021, 04:37:52 pm
Are Roma flush with cash? If not, hard to see how Mourinho helps them close the gap on the Milan clubs, Juve and Napoli.
They're a sell to buy club. They're owned by billionaire American Dan Friedkin but they can't really shop in the same markets as those teams above. Their plan was to operate a kind of Sevilla/Porto model when Pallotta owned them, and try to balance bringing in prospects cheaply, developing and selling at a fat profit whilst still performing well domestically and in Europe. It did not go particularly well on the actual performance side of things, though they did bring in players like Salah, Lamela and Alisson in during this period and sell for good profits.

They bought Monchi in from Sevilla, a true transfer guru to this end, even paying a 5m buyout clause for him (relatively unheard of to pay for a Sporting Director) but the project never had the successes of Sevilla (Roma fans a lot less content with chasing the regular pack domestically and not making a mark on the Champions League). Despite some decent signings. He didn't see out his contract and was back at Sevilla within 3 seasons, where he's managed to rekindle the old magic.

For context, Monchi made 250m profit on player sales in his first stint at Sevilla, but he spent more in two seasons at Roma than in 5 previously with Sevilla, buying more expensive players to start with. It seems like he's brilliant at spotting mostly unheard of players and recognising they can become stars, but he was less effective at buying established players and overseeing them become world superstars. Every season he was at Roma, they did worse than the season before, fuelled by selling their best players and not replacing them adequately. He also strangely got a hard-on for the Eredivisie whilst at Roma, something he'd never really looked at while at Sevilla, so he wasn't shopping in areas he had expertise in. Schick, Pastore, Defrel, Karsdorp, Under and Santon were all underwhelming signings.

So, having answered a question you didn't ask, no they don't spend great amounts compared to the teams you suggested, no they're not flush even though their majority owner is personally wealthy  ;D It's kinda like John Henry, he's worth personally around £3bn but doesn't use his own cash on the club.
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2447 on: May 4, 2021, 04:47:13 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on May  4, 2021, 02:30:47 pm
They've only ever won 12 trophies, 3 Serie A and 9 Copa's. Really low number for a big club.

In 30 years they've only won 2 Copa Italias and a Serie A title.

However, they've finished runners up 9 times since they last won the league in 2001. They're such a nearly club and renowned bottlers.

I actually think it's an interesting appointment though. It looks like Roma will finish 7th which will put them in that Conference thing, which is a good chance to win Roma a first European trophy.

The quality of Serie A is currently really poor as well.
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2448 on: May 4, 2021, 05:05:53 pm »
They've come close a lot, but just haven't been able to get over the line (or had some years of competing against great teams).

They finished 2nd to Inter 4 years out of 5, including 82-80 and 85-82 point margins.

They had an 85 and 87 point season this decade but had to contend against Juventus' 102 and 91 point compaigns.

Some good seasons in there the last 15 years, but never managed to get that one season to be top dogs.
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2449 on: May 4, 2021, 05:12:52 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on May  4, 2021, 05:05:53 pm
They've come close a lot, but just haven't been able to get over the line (or had some years of competing against great teams).

They finished 2nd to Inter 4 years out of 5, including 82-80 and 85-82 point margins.

They had an 85 and 87 point season this decade but had to contend against Juventus' 102 and 91 point compaigns.

Some good seasons in there the last 15 years, but never managed to get that one season to be top dogs.

The biggest fuck up was 09/10, which actually let in Mourinho's Inter to win the title on the last day in their treble season.

Roma only needed to win their last two games and lost at home to Sampdoria at home in their penultimate match.
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2450 on: May 4, 2021, 05:16:05 pm »
The last time Roma won the league was during the great passport scandal, where it was uncovered that Roma, amongst many others, were securing documents of questionable authenticity to prove that South Americans were of Italian ancestry, because at the time, there was still a limit to non-EU players in the sides.

At the time, you could have a max of 5 non-EU in the squad and 3 on the matchday squad. Roma's squad of that time had 10, although some had the familial links that meant they circumvented the rules. Some of this was legit, some very much not. I think there would have been more widespread punishments had virtually every side not been doing it. It's been forgotten somewhat in the years since because Calciopoli was a much bigger scandal.

Roma always usually had Samuel, Cafu, Emerson and Batistuta on the pitch though during that season. Udinese was a hot bed, they were found to have questionable documents for 14 of their squad, mostly Brazilians with fake Portuguese passports. Dida was a big name player involved - there was also a lot of dodginess about Veron's naturalisation as an Italian citizen. Punishments were handed to individual players rather than teams, which in hindsight seems very odd.
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2451 on: May 4, 2021, 05:19:40 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on May  4, 2021, 04:40:37 pm
Bet Chris Smalling is delighted.
Mkhitaryan too.
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2452 on: May 4, 2021, 05:30:14 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on May  4, 2021, 05:16:05 pm
The last time Roma won the league was during the great passport scandal, where it was uncovered that Roma, amongst many others, were securing documents of questionable authenticity to prove that South Americans were of Italian ancestry, because at the time, there was still a limit to non-EU players in the sides.

At the time, you could have a max of 5 non-EU in the squad and 3 on the matchday squad. Roma's squad of that time had 10, although some had the familial links that meant they circumvented the rules. Some of this was legit, some very much not. I think there would have been more widespread punishments had virtually every side not been doing it. It's been forgotten somewhat in the years since because Calciopoli was a much bigger scandal.

Roma always usually had Samuel, Cafu, Emerson and Batistuta on the pitch though during that season. Udinese was a hot bed, they were found to have questionable documents for 14 of their squad, mostly Brazilians with fake Portuguese passports. Dida was a big name player involved - there was also a lot of dodginess about Veron's naturalisation as an Italian citizen. Punishments were handed to individual players rather than teams, which in hindsight seems very odd.

That was a really strong Roma team in what was still the strongest league in the world at the time. Us going there and beating them in the UEFA Cup that season was the game that really got our mojo back in Europe, after the 90's humiliations to the likes of Genoa, Brondby and Strasbourg.
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2453 on: May 4, 2021, 05:48:44 pm »
Yeah, was it 2000-01 when they win the title? I saw them at Anfield that season and even though they rested a lot of their big guns they were very impressive to watch in the flesh.

Also saw them the following season when they did play their big guns and we battered them. Allez!

Cant believe that stat that theyve finished runners up 9 times since they last won it, thats almost every other season.
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2454 on: May 4, 2021, 06:29:20 pm »
Roma reported a loss of 204m in the 2019/20 season, have 318m financial debt, 191m transfer debt and required 210m capital from their owners in the last two years.  Jose got a 3 year contract.  Credit Jorge Mendes for keeping Jose's income coming but there's no way Roma are winning anything unless the owner just doesn't care about losing a lot of money.
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2455 on: May 4, 2021, 06:47:47 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on May  4, 2021, 06:29:20 pm
Roma reported a loss of 204m in the 2019/20 season, have 318m financial debt, 191m transfer debt and required 210m capital from their owners in the last two years.  Jose got a 3 year contract.  Credit Jorge Mendes for keeping Jose's income coming but there's no way Roma are winning anything unless the owner just doesn't care about losing a lot of money.

The expectations will be low. I think he can get them top 4 as they are not far off from the likes of Milan and Napoli (they ran out of gas now but were in the running for top 4 a few weeks ago). Inter/Juve are likely nailed on for next season but other 2 spots are open. If he gets them top 4 next season it will be a success.

He will also get the most out of aging players like Dzeko, Mkhitaryan, Pedro and Smalling and potentially sign more PL rejects. His appointment definitely makes the Serie A more interesting next season.   
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2456 on: May 4, 2021, 06:58:43 pm »
Quote from: CalgarianRed on May  4, 2021, 06:47:47 pm
The expectations will be low. I think he can get them top 4 as they are not far off from the likes of Milan and Napoli (they ran out of gas now but were in the running for top 4 a few weeks ago). Inter/Juve are likely nailed on for next season but other 2 spots are open. If he gets them top 4 next season it will be a success.

He will also get the most out of aging players like Dzeko, Mkhitaryan, Pedro and Smalling and potentially sign more PL rejects. His appointment definitely makes the Serie A more interesting next season.

You understand that Mourinho coached Mkhi and Smalling before and hated them?  Personally I think it will be a disaster but it will be hilarious to watch.  First up, who's going to be the new whipping boy?  Most recent were Shaw and Dele so there's not a type per se.  Don't know the Roma squad well enough to make a first guess.
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2457 on: May 4, 2021, 07:35:26 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on May  4, 2021, 04:43:04 pm


Thanks. Really interesting. What an odd club.

Sounds like an awful fit for Mourinho to be honest.
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2458 on: May 4, 2021, 07:49:33 pm »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on May  4, 2021, 07:35:26 pm
Thanks. Really interesting. What an odd club.

Sounds like an awful fit for Mourinho to be honest.
hope he gets his ass kicked..by the fans
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2459 on: May 4, 2021, 09:44:09 pm »
Quote from: Garrus on May  4, 2021, 05:19:40 pm
Mkhitaryan too.

Serie-A really has become the place where old Premier League has-beens go to die. Mourinho should fit in well.
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2460 on: May 5, 2021, 04:08:41 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on May  4, 2021, 09:44:09 pm
Serie-A really has become the place where old Premier League has-beens go to die. Mourinho should fit in well.
It is a very weird squad. Their starting front 3 are all ex PL on big wages and 32, 33 and 35 years old.

Midfield is ok, with a couple of good players and one seriously talented youngster who is coming back from 2 ACL injuries. Defence isn't great and the 2 GKs they have are poor.

It's going to require serious investment to even become a top 4 side, Mourinho's never seen a rebuilding job like this in his career. The only positive for him is that this seems like a big swing for Roma, so he should have time.
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2461 on: May 5, 2021, 06:18:14 am »
We're surely going to get a "Rome was not built in a day" quote from him after every big loss next season.
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2462 on: May 5, 2021, 11:31:53 am »
From twitter ...

@_FCIM
Mourinho is gonna call himself a bigger Roma legend than Totti after winning the UEFA Conference League next season against Ferencvaros in the final
2:40 PM · May 4, 2021

 :lmao :wellin
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2463 on: May 5, 2021, 11:39:32 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on May  5, 2021, 11:31:53 am
From twitter ...

@_FCIM
Mourinho is gonna call himself a bigger Roma legend than Totti after winning the UEFA Conference League next season against Ferencvaros in the final
2:40 PM · May 4, 2021

 :lmao :wellin
Thought it was the official Inter account for a minute ;D
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2464 on: May 8, 2021, 08:09:12 pm »
Osimhen now has 8 goals in his last 9 matches for Napoli, one to keep an eye for sure.
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2465 on: May 8, 2021, 09:16:18 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on May  8, 2021, 08:09:12 pm
Osimhen now has 8 goals in his last 9 matches for Napoli, one to keep an eye for sure.

He has exploded after looking out of his depth initially. Napoli have played a good season all things considered.
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2466 on: May 8, 2021, 11:15:11 pm »
Osimhen indeed starting to look the part.

Napoli paid 70m for him, essentially off the strength of one campaign with Lille, so any future move would have to be mega money and he needs to do a lot more to suggest hed be worth it.

Now, to almost fly in the face of what I just said, the brilliant Vlahovic bagged 2 again today as Fiorentina surprised me and many others by beating Lazio 2-0 and essentially securing their Serie A status for another year. They need some serious reinforcement in the summer though with the funds Vlahovic and likely Milenkovic bring in.
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2467 on: Yesterday at 12:28:51 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on May  8, 2021, 11:15:11 pm
Osimhen indeed starting to look the part.

Napoli paid 70m for him, essentially off the strength of one campaign with Lille, so any future move would have to be mega money and he needs to do a lot more to suggest hed be worth it.

Now, to almost fly in the face of what I just said, the brilliant Vlahovic bagged 2 again today as Fiorentina surprised me and many others by beating Lazio 2-0 and essentially securing their Serie A status for another year. They need some serious reinforcement in the summer though with the funds Vlahovic and likely Milenkovic bring in.

When Lukaku could be available (due to Covid) for less than 80, to suggest Osimhen should be more than that is laughable - yes he is in the middle of a purple patch, but so is Kelechi Ihenacho, and I don't see anybody claiming he could be a mega buck move.
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2468 on: Yesterday at 03:42:52 pm »
Another brace for Vlahovic, would love to see the reds test Fiorentina's resolve with a bid. Fair enough if they refuse to sell if not for an over the odds price but he's going to score a shitload going forward
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2469 on: Yesterday at 05:44:25 pm »
Milan Juventus later today. Whoever loses would face an uphill battle for top 4 with Atalanta and Napoli winning.

Milan Atalanta on final day of the season could be interesting.

Credit to Atalanta, I thought they would fall apart this season but they keep going. Gasperini has done an amazing job. 
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2470 on: Yesterday at 08:11:34 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 03:42:52 pm
Another brace for Vlahovic, would love to see the reds test Fiorentina's resolve with a bid. Fair enough if they refuse to sell if not for an over the odds price but he's going to score a shitload going forward
Two years left on his deal and doesnt want to pen another so they will sell this summer. Milan the most heavily linked Italian side, though hed make sense as a more potent Morata replacement at Juve or Lukaku replacement should he leave Inter and they be allowed to reinvest the fee. Love to see him here mind.

Milan have started the better out of this one.
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2471 on: Yesterday at 09:33:02 pm »
Pirlo is massively out of his depth. Allegri will be back there next season.
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2472 on: Yesterday at 09:35:24 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 09:33:02 pm
Pirlo is massively out of his depth. Allegri will be back there next season.

Ronaldo was shockingly bad in this game. He is in decline despite his goals and its hindering Juve both in terms of playing style and his huge wages.

They should sell him and Morata and build around Dybala and Chiesa.
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2473 on: Yesterday at 09:45:12 pm »
Quote from: CalgarianRed on Yesterday at 09:35:24 pm
Ronaldo was shockingly bad in this game. He is in decline despite his goals and its hindering Juve both in terms of playing style and his huge wages.

They should sell him and Morata and build around Dybala and Chiesa.
They should, but theyve been trying for two years to flog Dybala in an attempt to reduce the wage bill.

Ronaldo is oddly now a hindrance to a top level team with a fluid attack, unless youre going to let him play centre forward and purely want a penalty box poacher.

Milan 3 up now. Diazs was a cracker.
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2474 on: Yesterday at 09:47:56 pm »
Milan leapfrog Napoli into 3rd, level on points with Atalanta.

Interesting last few games ahead. Would love to see Juve miss out on CL qualification altogether. Pirlo would still be a Milan legend  ;D
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2475 on: Yesterday at 10:28:36 pm »
You'd almost think hiring a "manager" with little to no experience and based purely on their marketability as ex-players isn't necessarily the way forward. Everybody wants their very own Guardiola.
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2476 on: Yesterday at 11:50:58 pm »
Ronaldo morphed into a penalty box poacher back at Madrid.  No idea what Juve were even thinking in the first place aside from that it's "Ronaldo".
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2477 on: Today at 12:22:29 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:50:58 pm
Ronaldo morphed into a penalty box poacher back at Madrid.  No idea what Juve were even thinking in the first place aside from that it's "Ronaldo".

Problem for him and Juve is that they want him to do a lot of work outside the box as well. He simply can't do that anymore and does not have a player of the caliber of Benzema to help him or the midfield of Kroos and Modric.

The likes of Bentancur, Rabiot, McKennie (currently, he will become a good player eventually), Morata are not good enough for a club looking to win titles. If they were going to go all in on Ronaldo, they should have spent a bit more and got the support cast as well rather than signing freebies.   
