elsewhere

Re: Serie A
« Reply #2440 on: Today at 03:58:39 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 02:30:47 pm
They've only ever won 12 trophies, 3 Serie A and 9 Copa's. Really low number for a big club.
You just wrote his new heritage talk ;D
Scottish-Don

Re: Serie A
« Reply #2441 on: Today at 03:58:57 pm »
R.I.P. Roma
johnj147

Re: Serie A
« Reply #2442 on: Today at 04:14:31 pm »
Quote from: Scottish-Don on Today at 03:58:57 pm
R.I.P. Roma
exactly. Really makes you want to vomit how this guy gets jobs and paid so much money (
Dave McCoy

Re: Serie A
« Reply #2443 on: Today at 04:24:26 pm »
Stolen from twitter as maybe it's just me but I find this hilarious:

This caused me, as an irredeemable dork, to look up whether there had ever been a Portuguese Pope. John XXI reigned for 8 months from September 1276-May 1277, was rumored to be a necromancer, and built a special apartment where he could be alone, that collapsed and killed him.
Bergersleftpeg

Re: Serie A
« Reply #2444 on: Today at 04:37:52 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 02:17:40 pm
Mourinho just signed for Roma according to Fabrizio Romano. Surprising but it may work well for him as expectations are lower (Top 4) and he can build from there.

Are Roma flush with cash? If not, hard to see how Mourinho helps them close the gap on the Milan clubs, Juve and Napoli.
sinnermichael

Re: Serie A
« Reply #2445 on: Today at 04:40:37 pm »
Bet Chris Smalling is delighted.
Drinks Sangria

Re: Serie A
« Reply #2446 on: Today at 04:43:04 pm »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 04:37:52 pm
Are Roma flush with cash? If not, hard to see how Mourinho helps them close the gap on the Milan clubs, Juve and Napoli.
They're a sell to buy club. They're owned by billionaire American Dan Friedkin but they can't really shop in the same markets as those teams above. Their plan was to operate a kind of Sevilla/Porto model when Pallotta owned them, and try to balance bringing in prospects cheaply, developing and selling at a fat profit whilst still performing well domestically and in Europe. It did not go particularly well on the actual performance side of things, though they did bring in players like Salah, Lamela and Alisson in during this period and sell for good profits.

They bought Monchi in from Sevilla, a true transfer guru to this end, even paying a 5m buyout clause for him (relatively unheard of to pay for a Sporting Director) but the project never had the successes of Sevilla (Roma fans a lot less content with chasing the regular pack domestically and not making a mark on the Champions League). Despite some decent signings. He didn't see out his contract and was back at Sevilla within 3 seasons, where he's managed to rekindle the old magic.

For context, Monchi made 250m profit on player sales in his first stint at Sevilla, but he spent more in two seasons at Roma than in 5 previously with Sevilla, buying more expensive players to start with. It seems like he's brilliant at spotting mostly unheard of players and recognising they can become stars, but he was less effective at buying established players and overseeing them become world superstars. Every season he was at Roma, they did worse than the season before, fuelled by selling their best players and not replacing them adequately. He also strangely got a hard-on for the Eredivisie whilst at Roma, something he'd never really looked at while at Sevilla, so he wasn't shopping in areas he had expertise in. Schick, Pastore, Defrel, Karsdorp, Under and Santon were all underwhelming signings.

So, having answered a question you didn't ask, no they don't spend great amounts compared to the teams you suggested, no they're not flush even though their majority owner is personally wealthy  ;D It's kinda like John Henry, he's worth personally around £3bn but doesn't use his own cash on the club.
Fromola

Re: Serie A
« Reply #2447 on: Today at 04:47:13 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 02:30:47 pm
They've only ever won 12 trophies, 3 Serie A and 9 Copa's. Really low number for a big club.

In 30 years they've only won 2 Copa Italias and a Serie A title.

However, they've finished runners up 9 times since they last won the league in 2001. They're such a nearly club and renowned bottlers.

I actually think it's an interesting appointment though. It looks like Roma will finish 7th which will put them in that Conference thing, which is a good chance to win Roma a first European trophy.

The quality of Serie A is currently really poor as well.
skipper757

Re: Serie A
« Reply #2448 on: Today at 05:05:53 pm »
They've come close a lot, but just haven't been able to get over the line (or had some years of competing against great teams).

They finished 2nd to Inter 4 years out of 5, including 82-80 and 85-82 point margins.

They had an 85 and 87 point season this decade but had to contend against Juventus' 102 and 91 point compaigns.

Some good seasons in there the last 15 years, but never managed to get that one season to be top dogs.
Fromola

Re: Serie A
« Reply #2449 on: Today at 05:12:52 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 05:05:53 pm
They've come close a lot, but just haven't been able to get over the line (or had some years of competing against great teams).

They finished 2nd to Inter 4 years out of 5, including 82-80 and 85-82 point margins.

They had an 85 and 87 point season this decade but had to contend against Juventus' 102 and 91 point compaigns.

Some good seasons in there the last 15 years, but never managed to get that one season to be top dogs.

The biggest fuck up was 09/10, which actually let in Mourinho's Inter to win the title on the last day in their treble season.

Roma only needed to win their last two games and lost at home to Sampdoria at home in their penultimate match.
Drinks Sangria

Re: Serie A
« Reply #2450 on: Today at 05:16:05 pm »
The last time Roma won the league was during the great passport scandal, where it was uncovered that Roma, amongst many others, were securing documents of questionable authenticity to prove that South Americans were of Italian ancestry, because at the time, there was still a limit to non-EU players in the sides.

At the time, you could have a max of 5 non-EU in the squad and 3 on the matchday squad. Roma's squad of that time had 10, although some had the familial links that meant they circumvented the rules. Some of this was legit, some very much not. I think there would have been more widespread punishments had virtually every side not been doing it. It's been forgotten somewhat in the years since because Calciopoli was a much bigger scandal.

Roma always usually had Samuel, Cafu, Emerson and Batistuta on the pitch though during that season. Udinese was a hot bed, they were found to have questionable documents for 14 of their squad, mostly Brazilians with fake Portuguese passports. Dida was a big name player involved - there was also a lot of dodginess about Veron's naturalisation as an Italian citizen. Punishments were handed to individual players rather than teams, which in hindsight seems very odd.
Garrus

Re: Serie A
« Reply #2451 on: Today at 05:19:40 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 04:40:37 pm
Bet Chris Smalling is delighted.
Mkhitaryan too.
Fromola

Re: Serie A
« Reply #2452 on: Today at 05:30:14 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 05:16:05 pm
The last time Roma won the league was during the great passport scandal, where it was uncovered that Roma, amongst many others, were securing documents of questionable authenticity to prove that South Americans were of Italian ancestry, because at the time, there was still a limit to non-EU players in the sides.

At the time, you could have a max of 5 non-EU in the squad and 3 on the matchday squad. Roma's squad of that time had 10, although some had the familial links that meant they circumvented the rules. Some of this was legit, some very much not. I think there would have been more widespread punishments had virtually every side not been doing it. It's been forgotten somewhat in the years since because Calciopoli was a much bigger scandal.

Roma always usually had Samuel, Cafu, Emerson and Batistuta on the pitch though during that season. Udinese was a hot bed, they were found to have questionable documents for 14 of their squad, mostly Brazilians with fake Portuguese passports. Dida was a big name player involved - there was also a lot of dodginess about Veron's naturalisation as an Italian citizen. Punishments were handed to individual players rather than teams, which in hindsight seems very odd.

That was a really strong Roma team in what was still the strongest league in the world at the time. Us going there and beating them in the UEFA Cup that season was the game that really got our mojo back in Europe, after the 90's humiliations to the likes of Genoa, Brondby and Strasbourg.
