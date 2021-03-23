Pirlo has enough big game performances for Milan and latterly Juve to let him off with a few poorer showings - he was very good against us in Athens too don't forget.



He was a wonderful player who should go down as a modern great, lovely sense of anticipation, weight of passing and could put a foot in where needed. That's not to say he was as good as Xabi Alonso - he wasn't - but he was more pleasing on the eye for sure.



Alonso was a better passer over distance, there was more urgency to his game and he could anchor a midfield almost as well as a specialist DM. He doesn't get the praise he deserves but I'd say Alonso is absolutely one of the top 10 midfielders of the last 20 years.