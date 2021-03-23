Xabi every time. EVERY time.
Mind you, who is better than Xabi? (Apart from Gareth Barry of course).
Off the top of my head in the last 20 years... No one? As a pure deep-lying orchestrator, with DM capabilities as well as his set-piece quality, long and short range passing technique, I'm struggling to think of anyone.
Show me a Busquets, a De Jong, a Pirlo, a Banega, any of those players in the similar Xabi mould and I think Alonso could do that bit more than any of them. He's a bit of a specialist, you couldn't call him box to box like a Gerrard or Yaya, or a holding mid like a Mascherano or Makelele, but he deserves to be spoken about in rarefied air as a modern great.