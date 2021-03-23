« previous next »
Author Topic: Serie A  (Read 154555 times)

Offline BobPaisley3

Re: Serie A
« Reply #2360 on: March 23, 2021, 09:35:10 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on March 23, 2021, 05:45:57 pm
https://www.acffiorentina.com/en/news/all/extra/2021-03-23/letter-from-cesare-prandelli
So so sad. Hes dealt with a personal tragedy before which many would struggle to emerge from. Clearly very troubled, I hope hes getting the support he needs.
Online aw1991

Re: Serie A
« Reply #2361 on: March 23, 2021, 09:55:04 pm »
Prandelli is one of the good guys in football. Hope he sees through it and returns someday.
Offline Zee_26

Re: Serie A
« Reply #2362 on: March 30, 2021, 12:25:31 pm »
So Inter have unveiled their new logo and it doesn't look great. Can't unsee the spelling of tit too which makes it even worse.

https://www.inter.it/en/news/2021/03/30/new-logo-inter.html
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Serie A
« Reply #2363 on: March 30, 2021, 12:38:12 pm »
Quote from: Zee_26 on March 30, 2021, 12:25:31 pm
So Inter have unveiled their new logo and it doesn't look great. Can't unsee the spelling of tit too which makes it even worse.

https://www.inter.it/en/news/2021/03/30/new-logo-inter.html
Now you've said it, I can't unsee it. No idea why they need to change, they have one of the best and most recognisable logos on the planet. Same with Juve, there was no need for change.
Offline BobPaisley3

Re: Serie A
« Reply #2364 on: March 30, 2021, 01:05:57 pm »
Quote from: Zee_26 on March 30, 2021, 12:25:31 pm
So Inter have unveiled their new logo and it doesn't look great. Can't unsee the spelling of tit too which makes it even worse.

https://www.inter.it/en/news/2021/03/30/new-logo-inter.html
Completely shite.
Online aw1991

Re: Serie A
« Reply #2365 on: March 30, 2021, 05:56:50 pm »
Quote from: Zee_26 on March 30, 2021, 12:25:31 pm
So Inter have unveiled their new logo and it doesn't look great. Can't unsee the spelling of tit too which makes it even worse.

https://www.inter.it/en/news/2021/03/30/new-logo-inter.html
Ugh. At least Juventus' new logo looks cool. Inter had one of the prettiest logos ever, this is awful.
Offline Buggy Eyes Alfredo

Re: Serie A
« Reply #2366 on: April 12, 2021, 08:22:42 pm »

Today, 16 years ago.


Offline Hazell

Re: Serie A
« Reply #2367 on: April 12, 2021, 08:24:42 pm »
Nice. 2004/2005 Champions League quarter final wasn't it?
Offline RedSince86

Re: Serie A
« Reply #2368 on: April 13, 2021, 10:24:14 am »
What a fantastic job Conte has done, I didn't realise they were that clear at the top, 11 game winning streak as well.

He needs to do better in the CL to cement himself as one of the best coaches today, his CL record is atrocious.
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Serie A
« Reply #2369 on: April 13, 2021, 10:46:05 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on April 13, 2021, 10:24:14 am
What a fantastic job Conte has done, I didn't realise they were that clear at the top, 11 game winning streak as well.

He needs to do better in the CL to cement himself as one of the best coaches today, his CL record is atrocious.
He possibly doesn't get the praise he deserves, but maybe it's down to him being such a fractious character. He's certainly done his best to fall out with the Inter hierarchy - he was criticising their recruitment within weeks of joining, even after they'd just spent £70m on Lukaku.

I think post- Siena, he's almost been a chequebook manager, but he did cement Juve's return to glory and for a time made Chelsea very formidable with some clever tactical switches. With Serie A, it's very much now or never because of the looming ownership issue with Inter.
Offline Vinay

Re: Serie A
« Reply #2370 on: April 25, 2021, 02:35:22 pm »
Vlahovic has panenkaed Sczezny. Brilliant from the 21 year old. Cheek and confidence, plus skills.
Juve in trouble, and 1-0 down.
Offline disgraced cake

Re: Serie A
« Reply #2371 on: April 25, 2021, 04:00:27 pm »
Fucking love a late goal this season do Inter. Not much left for them to do now to win the title.
Offline CalgarianRed

Re: Serie A
« Reply #2372 on: April 25, 2021, 05:23:34 pm »
Impressive from Conte winning Serie A comfortably with a team of PL rejects. But the guy is hopeless in Europe.

Tbf Lukaku is quality and Martinez has stepped up this season.

Wonder if they will leave next season along with Skriniar. Inter have financial trouble with Suning apparently set to pull back on investment.   
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Serie A
« Reply #2373 on: April 25, 2021, 07:06:21 pm »
I would love for us to have Hakimi and Bastoni from them.
Offline BobPaisley3

Re: Serie A
« Reply #2374 on: April 25, 2021, 07:37:56 pm »
Be interested to see how the Inter fan base react to this. A lot didnt want Conte, largely due to the Juve connection, but a first title in a decade is some kind of sweetener. It will be interesting to see if he can keep the momentum going because unless there are significant new players coming in at Milan and Juve, Id back Inter again next season. Theyve got two of Italys best talents in years in Bastoni and Barella, if they can keep hold of them them despite the financial issues thats a great base to work from. Will be needing a new keeper soon though and thats never an easy issue to solve.
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Serie A
« Reply #2375 on: April 25, 2021, 09:27:51 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on April 25, 2021, 07:06:21 pm
I would love for us to have Hakimi and Bastoni from them.
Hakimi is absolute quality and I havent a clue why Madrid didnt keep him. Barella and Bastoni brilliant too but Im wary of Italians leaving Serie A. They dont tend to travel well.

Interesting on Inter, because of the Suning situation it seems a bit of a now-or-never. And we know what Contes like if he doesnt get his way. Theyre not going to invest and whilst this squad probably wins another Serie A next season on balance, if they start to lose players they will wilt and struggle to replace.

Theyre an old squad generally and Conte demands funds. I can see him leaving this summer or end of next year at the latest.
Offline OOS

Re: Serie A
« Reply #2376 on: April 26, 2021, 08:41:08 pm »
Napoli won 2-0, taking them above Juventus to 4th.

Lazio leading 1-0 against Milan. Lazio had second goal chalked off after VAR ruled offside, took them four minutes to decide and then the ref adds 1 min added time. Makes sense.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Serie A
« Reply #2377 on: April 26, 2021, 08:45:22 pm »
Quote from: OOS on April 26, 2021, 08:41:08 pm
Napoli won 2-0, taking them above Juventus to 4th.

Lazio leading 1-0 against Milan. Lazio had second goal chalked off after VAR ruled offside, took them four minutes to decide and then the ref adds 1 min added time. Makes sense.

In what minute was the disallowed goal scored?
Offline OOS

Re: Serie A
« Reply #2378 on: April 26, 2021, 08:48:56 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on April 26, 2021, 08:45:22 pm
In what minute was the disallowed goal scored?

Around the 42nd minute. First half i should add.
Offline elsewhere

Re: Serie A
« Reply #2379 on: April 26, 2021, 08:49:13 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on April 26, 2021, 08:45:22 pm
In what minute was the disallowed goal scored?
43 so i see your point but still had to add 2 imo.
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: Serie A
« Reply #2380 on: April 26, 2021, 08:58:43 pm »
Lazio 2-0 up now.  From being title contenders to now possibly not even getting CL.  Quite the drop in form.
Offline palimpsest

Re: Serie A
« Reply #2381 on: April 26, 2021, 09:03:34 pm »
I had no idea things in Seria A were so interesting this season. Juve finishing fifth would be hilarious but presumably unlikely to happen?
Offline disgraced cake

Re: Serie A
« Reply #2382 on: April 26, 2021, 09:04:47 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on April 26, 2021, 08:58:43 pm
Lazio 2-0 up now.  From being title contenders to now possibly not even getting CL.  Quite the drop in form.

Was just going to say the same - think it sums them up in the present day. Would be a real kick in the teeth to miss out on Champions League football despite them looking like they'd be comfortably in there at one stage. I'd fancy Atalanta and Juve to finish 2nd or 3rd respectively, and Napoli to get the 4th spot.

That being said, 20 wins from 33 in the league isn't bad at all from Milan, just quite competitive really.
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: Serie A
« Reply #2383 on: April 26, 2021, 09:05:03 pm »
Quote from: palimpsest on April 26, 2021, 09:03:34 pm
I had no idea things in Seria A were so interesting this season. Juve finishing fifth would be hilarious but presumably unlikely to happen?

If Milan lose here today then Juve would be in the drivers seat for 4th.  Need Milan to beat Lazio if you want to see Juve in the Europa.
Offline CalgarianRed

Re: Serie A
« Reply #2384 on: April 26, 2021, 09:31:25 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on April 26, 2021, 09:04:47 pm
Was just going to say the same - think it sums them up in the present day. Would be a real kick in the teeth to miss out on Champions League football despite them looking like they'd be comfortably in there at one stage. I'd fancy Atalanta and Juve to finish 2nd or 3rd respectively, and Napoli to get the 4th spot.

That being said, 20 wins from 33 in the league isn't bad at all from Milan, just quite competitive really.

Milan were overachieving for a while (basically all of 2021). When they felt the pressure as they were on top of Serie A, they capitulated. Inter, Napoli, Juve have better squads while Atalanta have a system that works for them.

They just don't have much quality outside of Kessie, Theo and a 39 year old Ibra. Tonali hasn't stepped up yet, while players like Romagnoli have actually regressed. It will be disappointing if they miss top 4, most likely sack Pioli and start another rebuild.

Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Serie A
« Reply #2385 on: April 26, 2021, 11:26:54 pm »
I would very much enjoy seeing Juventus fuck it up completely. The main reason is because they are coached (or rather 'coached') by Pirlo the snail. This is the untouchable saint that elbowed Suarez off the ball about five minutes before our lad bit into Pirlo's teammate, whose name I've now forgotten. I'm not saying that Pirlo forced Luis to take that kind of revenge. Luis was probably hungry anyway. But because it was Pirlo the snail no one said a damn thing.

Anyway, this coaching lark's a bit harder than you thought isn't it Andrea? What sort of name is that by the way?
Offline abhred

Re: Serie A
« Reply #2386 on: April 27, 2021, 08:08:48 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on April 26, 2021, 11:26:54 pm
I would very much enjoy seeing Juventus fuck it up completely. The main reason is because they are coached (or rather 'coached') by Pirlo the snail. This is the untouchable saint that elbowed Suarez off the ball about five minutes before our lad bit into Pirlo's teammate, whose name I've now forgotten. I'm not saying that Pirlo forced Luis to take that kind of revenge. Luis was probably hungry anyway. But because it was Pirlo the snail no one said a damn thing.

Anyway, this coaching lark's a bit harder than you thought isn't it Andrea? What sort of name is that by the way?

I thought Pirlo would be the kind of player, you'd admire? Pure football.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Serie A
« Reply #2387 on: April 27, 2021, 09:25:52 am »
Quote from: abhred on April 27, 2021, 08:08:48 am
I thought Pirlo would be the kind of player, you'd admire? Pure football.

I'd have thought so too!

I was always thankful that he disappeared in the second half in Istanbul - and, I suppose, I wondered after that if his 'cerebral' type of football could survive when the pressure was on. He disappeared against the Spanish too in the 2012 final. Both games seemed too much for him.

He could clearly boss things in Serie A. But that's not where the action has been for many a year now.

Plus he whacked Suarez on the side of the head and the Court of Pirlo (every TV pundit who exists) never said a thing. 
Offline Vinay

Re: Serie A
« Reply #2388 on: April 27, 2021, 09:30:44 am »
Quote from: abhred on April 27, 2021, 08:08:48 am
I thought Pirlo would be the kind of player, you'd admire? Pure football.
Xabi Alonson >> Pirlo. I don't know why pundits raved so much about Pirlo, and less about Alonso....
Offline abhred

Re: Serie A
« Reply #2389 on: April 27, 2021, 10:53:04 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on April 27, 2021, 09:25:52 am
I'd have thought so too!

I was always thankful that he disappeared in the second half in Istanbul - and, I suppose, I wondered after that if his 'cerebral' type of football could survive when the pressure was on. He disappeared against the Spanish too in the 2012 final. Both games seemed too much for him.

He could clearly boss things in Serie A. But that's not where the action has been for many a year now.

Plus he whacked Suarez on the side of the head and the Court of Pirlo (every TV pundit who exists) never said a thing. 

Interesting. Always thought he was the best player in the 2006 semis and finals. Also enjoyed him schooling England in the Euros. And he had a big impact on the Juve team that reached two finals.

But I can see the the lack of "big game" performances.

Totally agree on Alonso being better than Pirlo, except Pirlo's freekicks were a work of art.
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Serie A
« Reply #2390 on: April 27, 2021, 11:12:55 am »
Pirlo has enough big game performances for Milan and latterly Juve to let him off with a few poorer showings - he was very good against us in Athens too don't forget.

He was a wonderful player who should go down as a modern great, lovely sense of anticipation, weight of passing and could put a foot in where needed. That's not to say he was as good as Xabi Alonso - he wasn't - but he was more pleasing on the eye for sure.

Alonso was a better passer over distance, there was more urgency to his game and he could anchor a midfield almost as well as a specialist DM. He doesn't get the praise he deserves but I'd say Alonso is absolutely one of the top 10 midfielders of the last 20 years.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Serie A
« Reply #2391 on: April 27, 2021, 11:35:57 am »
Xabi every time. EVERY time.

Mind you, who is better than Xabi? (Apart from Gareth Barry of course).
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Serie A
« Reply #2392 on: April 27, 2021, 11:38:57 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on April 27, 2021, 11:35:57 am
Xabi every time. EVERY time.

Mind you, who is better than Xabi? (Apart from Gareth Barry of course).
Off the top of my head in the last 20 years... No one? As a pure deep-lying orchestrator, with DM capabilities as well as his set-piece quality, long and short range passing technique, I'm struggling to think of anyone.

Show me a Busquets, a De Jong, a Pirlo, a Banega, any of those players in the similar Xabi mould and I think Alonso could do that bit more than any of them. He's a bit of a specialist, you couldn't call him box to box like a Gerrard or Yaya, or a holding mid like a Mascherano or Makelele, but he deserves to be spoken about in rarefied air as a modern great.
Offline Stubbins

Re: Serie A
« Reply #2393 on: April 27, 2021, 01:46:19 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on April 27, 2021, 11:38:57 am
Off the top of my head in the last 20 years... No one? As a pure deep-lying orchestrator, with DM capabilities as well as his set-piece quality, long and short range passing technique, I'm struggling to think of anyone.


Well it's going back a bit further, but Graeme Souness fits the bill. Plus, no one ever got the better of Souness in a scrap. Not even the 'might' of Bryan Robson and Butch Wilkins combined.
Offline afc turkish

Re: Serie A
« Reply #2394 on: April 27, 2021, 01:48:46 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on April 26, 2021, 11:26:54 pm
Luis was probably hungry anyway.

Partial to a bit of spirloin?
Offline BobPaisley3

Re: Serie A
« Reply #2395 on: Yesterday at 04:25:34 pm »
Inter champions. Far and away the best side in the league. Be interesting to see if they can improve in Europe next season but cant see beyond them retaining the title next year.
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: Serie A
« Reply #2396 on: Yesterday at 06:57:45 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 04:25:34 pm
Inter champions. Far and away the best side in the league. Be interesting to see if they can improve in Europe next season but cant see beyond them retaining the title next year.

I haven't been following it closely but has anything changed to were their owner was going to have to try to sell or cut costs?  Without the ESL money I think they're screwed and luckily they pulled this off before that happened.
Offline CalgarianRed

Re: Serie A
« Reply #2397 on: Yesterday at 08:25:23 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 04:25:34 pm
Inter champions. Far and away the best side in the league. Be interesting to see if they can improve in Europe next season but cant see beyond them retaining the title next year.

They might pull another Serie A title with this squad unless there is a mass exodus, especially if they can keep hold of Lukaku and Martinez. I don't see Juve/Milan/Napoli strengthening much either and there are no other real challengers.

There are lots of rumors linking Martinez, Lukaku, Skriniar, Bastoni to moves so it will be interesting. They really gotta start performing in Europe tho if they want to be back amongst European elite. But Conte does not seem like the man to achieve that. 
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: Serie A
« Reply #2398 on: Today at 05:45:15 am »
Quote from: CalgarianRed on Yesterday at 08:25:23 pm
They might pull another Serie A title with this squad unless there is a mass exodus, especially if they can keep hold of Lukaku and Martinez. I don't see Juve/Milan/Napoli strengthening much either and there are no other real challengers.

There are lots of rumors linking Martinez, Lukaku, Skriniar, Bastoni to moves so it will be interesting. They really gotta start performing in Europe tho if they want to be back amongst European elite. But Conte does not seem like the man to achieve that.

The Chinese government is forcing Suning to stop spending outside China.  They can't keep the squad together as they're losing 100m a season without a buyer/investor.  They'll go into administration otherwise.
