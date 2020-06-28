« previous next »
Online sinnermichael

Re: Serie A
« Reply #1920 on: June 28, 2020, 08:18:19 PM »
Atalanta games are just mad. They're like us in 2013/14. Score and concede for fun.
Offline kloppagetime

Re: Serie A
« Reply #1921 on: June 28, 2020, 10:28:24 PM »
Atalanta gonna end up finishing 3rd again at this rate as Inter are currently losing 1-0 to Parma.

Inter turned it around 2-1 now
« Last Edit: June 28, 2020, 10:35:43 PM by kloppagetime »
Online PoetryInMotion

Re: Serie A
« Reply #1922 on: June 29, 2020, 01:27:09 AM »
Quote from: deFacto on June 28, 2020, 03:23:48 AM
I agree, but they've dropped some silly points. They should be at least keeping pace with Lazio

They should be. Agreed. They're 4 points behind Lazio who're in turn 4 points behind Juve.

Hope we have a good title race.
Online PoetryInMotion

Re: Serie A
« Reply #1923 on: June 29, 2020, 01:32:04 AM »
Quote from: kloppagetime on June 28, 2020, 07:40:17 AM
I am with defacto on this Conte should be getting Inter to challenge if Lazio can and for me it just goes to show that Inzaghi is a superior coach to Conte. Hopefully Inzaghi stays at Lazio for a long long time as I don't want him anywhere near the Premier League.

You have to keep in mind that this is the 4th season for Simeone Inzaghi at Lazio, so he has a set team and this is Conte's 1st season with Inter. Inzaghi is really good to have brought them this far, but how can you conclude that he is better than Conte, who has won titles in two different top leagues already and is much more proven?

Btw, Conte won the League and the FA Cup in two seasons at Chelsea, if Klopp did the same in the next two seasons, we'd be calling those two seasons as a success. Trigger happy Chelsea sacked him straight away, but then they keep hiring and sacking managers, even those that won them League titles. I know Sarri is not loved that much in England, but he took Napoli to 91 points and still finished 2nd - it would've won the league in most Serie-A seasons. He is under-rated. He wins the Europa League, finishes 3rd behind 98 and 97 point scoring teams and still gets sacked at Chelsea in 1 season without having a chance to implement his philosophy. Lampard is doing a good job, but he won't get them near a title how much ever they spend.
« Last Edit: June 29, 2020, 01:42:38 AM by PoetryInMotion »
Online sinnermichael

Re: Serie A
« Reply #1924 on: June 29, 2020, 07:18:21 PM »
I see Buffon's signed for another year.

Haha.

https://twitter.com/RichJolly/status/1277617483638288389
Online RedForeverTT

Re: Serie A
« Reply #1925 on: June 29, 2020, 08:30:13 PM »
Quote from: sinnermichael on June 29, 2020, 07:18:21 PM
I see Buffon's signed for another year.

Haha.

https://twitter.com/RichJolly/status/1277617483638288389
Longevity as its finest.

Maybe he has lost a bit of agility but his positional sense is one of the best ever.

Ill have him over Jordan Pickford any day.


https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/53224872
Online sinnermichael

Re: Serie A
« Reply #1926 on: June 30, 2020, 08:11:14 PM »
Lazio turn it around from 1-0 down again.
Offline kloppagetime

Re: Serie A
« Reply #1927 on: June 30, 2020, 08:33:26 PM »
Backing them to win at half time when they are 1-0 down has been a gold mine this season, they are the Serie A version of the mentality monsters
Online Dynasty

Re: Serie A
« Reply #1928 on: July 1, 2020, 12:15:50 AM »
Ronaldo is going to score 20 plus league goals into his 40's isn't he?   :o
Online Dull Tools

Re: Serie A
« Reply #1929 on: July 2, 2020, 06:05:33 PM »
Amazing signing by Inter getting Hakimi. God knows why no one in Prem has gone for him. His numbers are right up there with Trent's. He will work perfectly as s right wing back for a Conte team.
Offline kloppagetime

Re: Serie A
« Reply #1930 on: July 2, 2020, 07:48:54 PM »
These boys from Bergamo are magic  8)
Online Dynasty

Re: Serie A
« Reply #1931 on: July 4, 2020, 05:42:48 PM »
Ronaldo proving why he's the GOAT for me 35 fucking years old and people say Mane and Salah are old  ;D
Offline kloppagetime

Re: Serie A
« Reply #1932 on: July 4, 2020, 10:04:48 PM »
Lazio been terrible today title race over now, getting torn apart by Milan.
Online Iska

Re: Serie A
« Reply #1933 on: July 4, 2020, 11:37:31 PM »
Ah shame. I was looking at the fixtures and saw Juve had Milan next - thought that might be the last chance for them to drop big points, but unfortunately Milan turned up a game early.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: Serie A
« Reply #1934 on: Today at 07:47:37 AM »
Now official.

Ralf Rangnick agrees to become Milan manager for start of 2020-21 season

Milan have reached a deal with Ralf Rangnick to become the clubs new manager for the 2020-21 season. The German will replace Stefano Pioli, who has been in charge since October last year.

The 62-year-old Rangnick has already agreed to become the clubs new manager but will also hold discussions with the Milan hierarchy to combine that role with that of sporting director, a position currently held by Paolo Maldini.

Rangnick made his name as a manager of Hoffenheim and RB Leipzig in Germany and has also been sporting director for Leipzig and Red Bull Salzburg. He has been working as head of sport and development at Red Bull since the summer of 2019.

The 62-year-old has been linked with several high-profile jobs in the past year, including Manchester United and Bayern Munich. He has now agreed a deal, expected to be for three years, to take over the Rossoneri after the current season.

Pioli has actually overseen an improvement in results in recent weeks but the club are still in seventh, 29 points behind leaders Juventus, who they meet on Tuesday night, and 17 points adrift of Atalanta in fourth.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2020/jul/07/ralf-rangnick-agrees-to-become-milan-manager-for-start-of-2020-21-season
Online aw1991

Re: Serie A
« Reply #1935 on: Today at 08:57:42 AM »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 07:47:37 AM
Now official.

Ralf Rangnick agrees to become Milan manager for start of 2020-21 season
I'm intrigued by this project. If Ralf is given enough trust he could be their Klopp. It would take time but I genuinely believe he could at the very least kick them in the right direction for the first time since 2012.
Offline kloppismydad

Re: Serie A
« Reply #1936 on: Today at 10:26:03 AM »
Quote from: kloppismydad on October 10, 2019, 07:23:45 PM
Don't know much about Stefano Pioli but he seems another underwhelming appointment. What's with Italian clubs primarily going for Italian managers only? Is it something to do with cultural and language barriers?

I'm just baffled that Milan keep appointing shit managers one after another. Hopefully Man Utd continue down the same path as them. :D

My post when Pioli was appointed. Although he improved them, they're miles off competing against the top teams.

However, I think Milan may have played a blinder with the appointment of Racist Ralf. He knows how to run football clubs and if given the freedom, he can transform their footballing structure to a more modern one and hopefully provide the club with a bit of vision.

Any news on whether he's taking folks from his team at the Red Bull project? That would be a major coup for Milan and one they desperately need to re-establish themselves again.

Genuinely hope this is the start of a positive new era at Milan.
Quote from: vinothmct on July 19, 2019, 06:33:40 AM
We won't make any big signings this season and we will go back to being a top4 club.

After every second place finish we failed to capitalise and this year ain't looking much different.

Offline Goalposts for Jumpers

Re: Serie A
« Reply #1937 on: Today at 10:41:31 AM »
Quote from: kloppismydad on Today at 10:26:03 AM
My post when Pioli was appointed. Although he improved them, they're miles off competing against the top teams.

However, I think Milan may have played a blinder with the appointment of Racist Ralf. He knows how to run football clubs and if given the freedom, he can transform their footballing structure to a more modern one and hopefully provide the club with a bit of vision.

Any news on whether he's taking folks from his team at the Red Bull project? That would be a major coup for Milan and one they desperately need to re-establish themselves again.

Genuinely hope this is the start of a positive new era at Milan.

I'm always surprised by the affection for Milan on here.

Milan are the Man Utd of Italy. Owned by the dodgiest Prime Minister in the modern era, bankrolled by the national broadcaster. Arrogant as f*ck. And now languishing in mid-table after re-drafting all their old players as coaches.

I think their downfall is hilarious, so long may it continue.

(Sorry Kloppismydad, this is not meant as a personal attack on you, I've seen a lot people wishing Milan well on here, and can't quite work out why).
Online aw1991

Re: Serie A
« Reply #1938 on: Today at 12:05:52 PM »
Quote from: Goalposts for Jumpers on Today at 10:41:31 AM
I'm always surprised by the affection for Milan on here.

Milan are the Man Utd of Italy. Owned by the dodgiest Prime Minister in the modern era, bankrolled by the national broadcaster. Arrogant as f*ck. And now languishing in mid-table after re-drafting all their old players as coaches.

I think their downfall is hilarious, so long may it continue.

(Sorry Kloppismydad, this is not meant as a personal attack on you, I've seen a lot people wishing Milan well on here, and can't quite work out why).
They're an historical club that at times had some of the best players and coaches in the world.

Yes, they used to be owned by one of the worst persons on this planet but he left them (and in a pretty bad state) so it's seems silly to hold it over their heads. And languishing in mid-table under the coaching of a former player could be said about us in the 90s as well.
Online Iska

Re: Serie A
« Reply #1939 on: Today at 12:11:09 PM »
Quote from: Goalposts for Jumpers on Today at 10:41:31 AM
(Sorry Kloppismydad, this is not meant as a personal attack on you, I've seen a lot people wishing Milan well on here, and can't quite work out why).
Theyre the classiest of clubs, changed football for the better right in the sweet spot for our generation (basically those who revere Italia 90), and their influence went on forever.  Theres only a few of those mileposts in football history - Ajax twenty years earlier, Barcelona twenty years later - so of course they mean a lot to a lot of neutrals.  Yeah I wish Berlusconi hadnt got his claws into them, but thats not going to be a dealbreaker here like it might be among Italians.
Offline Samie

Re: Serie A
« Reply #1940 on: Today at 12:11:45 PM »
If you want to compare equivalent's it's:

AC Milan - Liverpool
Juventus - Man Utd
