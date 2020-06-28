I am with defacto on this Conte should be getting Inter to challenge if Lazio can and for me it just goes to show that Inzaghi is a superior coach to Conte. Hopefully Inzaghi stays at Lazio for a long long time as I don't want him anywhere near the Premier League.



You have to keep in mind that this is the 4th season for Simeone Inzaghi at Lazio, so he has a set team and this is Conte's 1st season with Inter. Inzaghi is really good to have brought them this far, but how can you conclude that he is better than Conte, who has won titles in two different top leagues already and is much more proven?Btw, Conte won the League and the FA Cup in two seasons at Chelsea, if Klopp did the same in the next two seasons, we'd be calling those two seasons as a success. Trigger happy Chelsea sacked him straight away, but then they keep hiring and sacking managers, even those that won them League titles. I know Sarri is not loved that much in England, but he took Napoli to 91 points and still finished 2nd - it would've won the league in most Serie-A seasons. He is under-rated. He wins the Europa League, finishes 3rd behind 98 and 97 point scoring teams and still gets sacked at Chelsea in 1 season without having a chance to implement his philosophy. Lampard is doing a good job, but he won't get them near a title how much ever they spend.