AC Milan got humiliated today. A once great club, shame to see where they are. They've always been my favourite Italian team.
They remind me of us post Rafa up until 2013.
Except we spent 4 seasons outside the top 4 between when Rafa left and Rodgers qualified us for it. They're going to hit their 7th season outside the top 4 because they sure as hell aren't qualifying for it this season.
Simone Inzaghi is doing a great job at Lazio with what can only be described as a slightly above average squad. Immobile banging them in left, right and centre helps matters.
Oh Milan
Selling Ibrahimovic and Thaigo Silva when they did, was their nail in the coffin as a competitive club. [and Allegri leaving as well]
And a string of completely mediocre managerial appointments. In a world where Everton can get Ancelotti you have to wonder what the vision is at Milan. Despite their current state they could still attract near enough anyone. They need to look at the bigger picture as their last few coaches have either been ex players or Italians lacking any experience of winning.
Lets not think it was anything other than money that Ancelotti has ended up at Everton.
The Lazio title challenge is for real and Immobile is an absolute goal machine
Definitely on, its now 9 wins on the bounce, a lot of late winners. Inzaghi is doing a great job improving the team year on year while picking up trophies. I am rooting for them.
I wouldn't want to see their Fascist supporters happy. In fact weren't they at it again today?
