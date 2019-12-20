« previous next »
deFacto

Re: Serie A
December 20, 2019, 09:49:35 PM
Dzeko aging like fine wine, a goal and two assists. His stint at Roma has been fantastic. 96 goals, and 41 assists in 200 appearances.

Gerry Attrick

Re: Serie A
December 22, 2019, 01:03:09 PM
Atalanta are handing out the kicking of a lifetime to Milan here.
Samie

Re: Serie A
December 22, 2019, 02:35:00 PM
AC Milan got humiliated today. A once great club, shame to see where they are. They've always been my favourite Italian team.  >:( :(
Samie

Re: Serie A
December 22, 2019, 02:40:57 PM
Hazell

Re: Serie A
December 22, 2019, 03:30:41 PM
Quote from: Samie on December 22, 2019, 02:35:00 PM
AC Milan got humiliated today. A once great club, shame to see where they are. They've always been my favourite Italian team.  >:( :(

I thought this was the Man Utd thread until I read the bit about being an Italian team.
deFacto

Re: Serie A
December 22, 2019, 03:53:40 PM
They remind me of us post Rafa up until 2013.
Caligula?

Re: Serie A
December 22, 2019, 04:42:21 PM
Quote from: deFacto on December 22, 2019, 03:53:40 PM
They remind me of us post Rafa up until 2013.

Except we spent 4 seasons outside the top 4 between when Rafa left and Rodgers qualified us for it. They're going to hit their 7th season outside the top 4 because they sure as hell aren't qualifying for it this season.
Tepid T₂O

Re: Serie A
December 22, 2019, 05:06:40 PM
Bloody hell 5-0.....
deFacto

Re: Serie A
December 22, 2019, 05:21:51 PM
Quote from: Caligula? on December 22, 2019, 04:42:21 PM
Except we spent 4 seasons outside the top 4 between when Rafa left and Rodgers qualified us for it. They're going to hit their 7th season outside the top 4 because they sure as hell aren't qualifying for it this season.

thats why I said up until 2013  ;D. They were close to getting back into it last year, but that's as close as they're going to get anytime soon.

oojason

Re: Serie A
December 23, 2019, 03:01:03 PM
Gerry Attrick

Re: Serie A
December 23, 2019, 03:24:40 PM
Simone Inzaghi is doing a great job at Lazio with what can only be described as a slightly above average squad. Immobile banging them in left, right and centre helps matters.
GinKop

Re: Serie A
December 23, 2019, 03:29:17 PM
Oh Milan :(
deFacto

Re: Serie A
December 23, 2019, 03:33:34 PM
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on December 23, 2019, 03:24:40 PM
Simone Inzaghi is doing a great job at Lazio with what can only be described as a slightly above average squad. Immobile banging them in left, right and centre helps matters.

Luis Alberto is doing well for them as well.
King.Keita

Re: Serie A
December 23, 2019, 04:02:47 PM
Yeah seeing AC Milan in their current predicament is sad. Hope the new stadium brings them good fortunes
OOS

Re: Serie A
December 23, 2019, 09:13:10 PM
Quote from: GinKop on December 23, 2019, 03:29:17 PM
Oh Milan :(

They've been shite for just under a decade now.
deFacto

Re: Serie A
December 23, 2019, 09:31:25 PM
Selling Ibrahimovic and Thaigo Silva when they did, was their nail in the coffin as a competitive club. [and Allegri leaving as well]
BobPaisley3

Re: Serie A
December 24, 2019, 08:09:43 AM
Quote from: deFacto on December 23, 2019, 09:31:25 PM
Selling Ibrahimovic and Thaigo Silva when they did, was their nail in the coffin as a competitive club. [and Allegri leaving as well]
And a string of completely mediocre managerial appointments. In a world where Everton can get Ancelotti you have to wonder what the vision is at Milan. Despite their current state they could still attract near enough anyone. They need to look at the bigger picture as their last few coaches have either been ex players or Italians lacking any experience of winning.
jillc

Re: Serie A
December 24, 2019, 08:33:29 AM
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on December 24, 2019, 08:09:43 AM
And a string of completely mediocre managerial appointments. In a world where Everton can get Ancelotti you have to wonder what the vision is at Milan. Despite their current state they could still attract near enough anyone. They need to look at the bigger picture as their last few coaches have either been ex players or Italians lacking any experience of winning.


Lets not think it was anything other than money that Ancelotti has ended up at Everton.
BobPaisley3

Re: Serie A
December 24, 2019, 08:56:03 AM
Quote from: jingllebellc jingllebellc on December 24, 2019, 08:33:29 AM


Lets not think it was anything other than money that Ancelotti has ended up at Everton.
Of course but if AC Milans hierarchy had any vision theyd be spending money on a top class coach too. How much must they have wasted in the last seven/eight years hiring and firing?
Samie

Re: Serie A
December 26, 2019, 03:33:25 PM
Zlatan Ibrahimovic rejoining AC Milan because that's what they need, a near 40 year old centre forward.  :o ::)
DelTrotter

Re: Serie A
December 26, 2019, 03:50:01 PM
Hell probably still be their best attacker to be fair! Its got to be the worst attack in their entire history, not one good player. Seems a bit pointless though, they arent getting relegated and arent getting CL so whats the point?
kloppagetime

Re: Serie A
Today at 03:24:41 PM
The Lazio title challenge is for real and Immobile is an absolute goal machine
mallin9

Re: Serie A
Today at 07:11:01 PM
Lucas and Luis Alberto!
masher

Re: Serie A
Today at 07:25:36 PM
Quote from: kloppagetime on Today at 03:24:41 PM
The Lazio title challenge is for real and Immobile is an absolute goal machine

Definitely on, its now 9 wins on the bounce, a lot of late winners. Inzaghi is doing a great job improving the team year on year while picking up trophies. I am rooting for them.
Yorkykopite

Re: Serie A
Today at 07:37:26 PM
Quote from: masher on Today at 07:25:36 PM
Definitely on, its now 9 wins on the bounce, a lot of late winners. Inzaghi is doing a great job improving the team year on year while picking up trophies. I am rooting for them.
I wouldn't want to see their Fascist supporters happy. In fact weren't they at it again today?
Gerry Attrick

Re: Serie A
Today at 07:39:41 PM
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 07:37:26 PM
I wouldn't want to see their Fascist supporters happy. In fact weren't they at it again today?

Unfortunately, there aren't many Italian teams that I can think of that aren't a bit unsavoury. Inter Milan ultras for example sided with the opposition earlier in the season when one of their own players were racially abused!
