No, there's more to atheism than just not believing in a god. It is a different life to a religious person. You often hear religious people say atheists have no morality, but humanism is not nothing. It's a whole philosophy and has just as much validity to be taught as Christianity, especially when you consider that the UK is largely non-religious.



Disagree with you there Kurt. I don't think that atheism does make any grand claims beyond 'there's no evidence that there is a god and it's extremely unlikely that one (or several of them) exist.'But what that claim does is open up every other field of enquiry. That's the important achievement of atheism. Among other things it allows teachers to teach the history of the Bible or the Koran honestly and treat them as man-made documents. It allows Christian or Islamic thought to be placed within the history of philosophy and to see how both religions drew heavily on older ideas about morality. It allows the unfettered study of geography, science, archaeology and astronomy etc. In other words once atheism is operational the universe is opened up to genuine and rational enquiry and humanity is allowed to indulge its natural curiosity about things. That's enough because that's a lot.