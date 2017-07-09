Hadn't really thought about this. Do people think we shouldn't teach RE in schools?
I'm quite happy that my kids are taught about religion at school, I think it's important to understand different beliefs, but I don't want them being taught the bible as if its real and fact, although my kids sussed Father Christmas was a made up story quite young and did the same with the bible.
What I'm not happy about is my eldest has HAD to do an RE GCSE, absolute waste of a gcse, he's put no effort in and I've not been bothered as there were areas, such as English lit he's had to focus on and its been an unnecessary distraction.