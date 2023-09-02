« previous next »
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2840 on: September 2, 2023, 08:27:18 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on September  2, 2023, 05:58:25 pm


Sorry for your loss.

The church are still providing this, but I guess its a less popular vehicle for community spirit.
I got chatting to this girl recently, she was telling me she goes to church every Sunday  morning.  She doesn't believe in God. Shes a school teacher now  and is nervous of socialising with her old mates in case anything gets a bit raucous and her pupils find out so goes to church for the company.  For context she's 35.

We buried my mates Dad recently, he wasn't religious, but spent a lot of time in church, on his death bed he specified that a certain Reverend do the funeral. I chatted to the Reverend who knew the deceased
wasnt religious but was a popular member of the flock non the less. They also knew about his regular solo trips to Thailand.

Re: Atheism
« Reply #2841 on: September 2, 2023, 09:03:01 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on September  2, 2023, 08:27:18 pm
We buried my mates Dad recently, he wasn't religious, but spent a lot of time in church, on his death bed he specified that a certain Reverend do the funeral. I chatted to the Reverend who knew the deceased
wasnt religious but was a popular member of the flock non the less. They also knew about his regular solo trips to Thailand.
My condolences, Kenny.

I'm from a Catholic background. Both my Mum and Dad would call themselves (Irish) Catholics, but have been non-practicing for many years. Both parents were unhappy with the Church for various reasons, but my Dad thoroughly disliked the impersonal nature of Catholic funerals. When my Dad passed away nearly two years ago, he was cremated (as per his wishes - and uncommon for Irish Catholics), and we used a Reverend who was recommended to us. The Reverend acted a MoS, and the service was full of music my Dad liked or held particular significance. It was about telling my Dad's story, including anecdotes, and remembering who he was. We also put together an order of service which was more like a mini life story, with moving, important and funny pictures. There was virtually no religious content to the service. My Dad would have loved it - I just wish that he could have been there to see it.

In my experience, if the ceremony is religious or not has little to do with whether or not a funeral is an uplifting experience. If the service respects the person who dies (Irish priests seem incapable of this), and aims to celebrate the essence of the person who has died, it will be a good experience. After the service for my Dad's brother (which my Dad thoroughly disliked because of its impersonal nature), the last thing we could for my Dad was to respect his wishes and give him the sendoff he would have wanted and deserved.
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2842 on: September 2, 2023, 09:11:03 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on September  2, 2023, 09:03:01 pm


very similar experiences, the Reverend hardly mentioned God apart from one Our Farther. Just stories of the deceased's  life, made better by the fact he actually knew him, also a cremation.
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2843 on: September 2, 2023, 09:14:18 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on September  2, 2023, 09:11:03 pm
very similar experiences, the Reverend hardly mentioned God apart from one Our Farther. Just stories of the deceased's  life, made better by the fact he actually knew him, also a cremation.
My brothers funeral was in Church.

Hard line atheist, gay, killed himself.  The vicar did a tremendous job of it, I have to be honest.

But then funerals are more for the loving than the dead, and I think my mum and dad appreciated it.
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2844 on: September 2, 2023, 09:19:01 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on September  2, 2023, 09:14:18 pm
My brothers funeral was in Church.

Hard line atheist, gay, killed himself.  The vicar did a tremendous job of it, I have to be honest.

But then funerals are more for the loving than the dead, and I think my mum and dad appreciated it.

I hate funerals, specially jewish ones. You have to escort the coffin to the grave site, by rolling it along on a gurney and then all step up and put a shovel of dirt on top and then leave. The sound of dirt hitting a coffin is a terrible noise.

Sorry for your loss Tepid.
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2845 on: September 2, 2023, 09:22:02 pm »
Crap, tepid. If you have posted about this before, I did not know of it before now. My sincere condolences.

I think, generally speaking, we feel OK (or even uplifted) about a funeral if the wishes of the deceased are respected. And in the main, this is how the living will feel best about it too.

Re: Atheism
« Reply #2846 on: September 2, 2023, 09:22:18 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on September  2, 2023, 08:27:18 pm
Sorry for your loss.

Thanks. I didn't really want to dwell on the funereal aspect of things, but I suppose that too is an important part of the community spirit. In this case it was eye-rollingly about the 'glory of God' and all that. Very happy-clappy modern CofE stuff with a 'worship group' playing up-tempo songs about heaven etc. I'm sure it was right up my Aunt's alley but seemed less about her and more about her place in the church.

Maybe that's the crux of the issue? Can we be both important as individuals and also maintain a strong sense of community? Are we primarily ourselves, or part of the tribe?
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2847 on: September 2, 2023, 09:24:54 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on September  2, 2023, 09:14:18 pm
My brothers funeral was in Church.

Hard line atheist, gay, killed himself.  The vicar did a tremendous job of it, I have to be honest.

But then funerals are more for the loving than the dead, and I think my mum and dad appreciated it.

Sorry you experienced the first part, must have been fucking awful.
Glad the vicar did a good job though.
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2848 on: September 2, 2023, 09:28:37 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on September  2, 2023, 09:22:18 pm
Thanks. I didn't really want to dwell on the funereal aspect of things, but I suppose that too is an important part of the community spirit. In this case it was eye-rollingly about the 'glory of God' and all that. Very happy-clappy modern CofE stuff with a 'worship group' playing up-tempo songs about heaven etc. I'm sure it was right up my Aunt's alley but seemed less about her and more about her place in the church.

Maybe that's the crux of the issue? Can we be both important as individuals and also maintain a strong sense of community? Are we primarily ourselves, or part of the tribe?
A close friend of mine died nearly 20 years ago under tragic circumstances. She was only 27. The service was conducted by some sort Evangelical group. It was really messed up - as was my deceased friend - and nearly everyone in attendance loathed it all. My friend was messed up the Church, so it sat extremely uncomfortable with us.
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2849 on: September 2, 2023, 09:31:21 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on September  2, 2023, 09:19:01 pm
I hate funerals, specially jewish ones. You have to escort the coffin to the grave site, by rolling it along on a gurney and then all step up and put a shovel of dirt on top and then leave. The sound of dirt hitting a coffin is a terrible noise.

Sorry for your loss Tepid.
It was 15 years ago, my kids were born two weeks later. Didnt have much time to dwell on it to be honest.  And in many ways it made my mum and dads life easier 

Just remember the coffin being bloody heavy though!  Im not sure why we couldnt have had a trolley for it.


Re: Atheism
« Reply #2850 on: September 2, 2023, 09:33:29 pm »
As a hardcore, fundamentalist, atheist (yes I know its an oxymoron)
I've told my family to spend as little as possible on the funeral, to the extent if I die in the street, dont pay to have my body moved, just let the council deal with it.
Spend the cash on a holiday. 

left instructions with two mates each part of very different groups of friends to organise a free bar. Both of them are minted so thats fine.

'



Re: Atheism
« Reply #2851 on: September 2, 2023, 09:33:57 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on September  2, 2023, 09:31:21 pm
It was 15 years ago, my kids were born two weeks later. Didnt have much time to dwell on it to be honest.  And in many ways it made my mum and dads life easier 

Just remember the coffin being bloody heavy though!  Im not sure why we couldnt have had a trolley for it.


When my mum passed we absolutely refused to do a funeral. Getting cremated is against the Jewish religion, but we did it anyway (mom's wishes) then we waited a month and had a "celebration of life" party for her. Was so much better. The we went on a family vacation and spread her ashes in the sea.
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2852 on: September 2, 2023, 09:38:28 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on September  2, 2023, 09:33:57 pm
When my mum passed we absolutely refused to do a funeral. Getting cremated is against the Jewish religion, but we did it anyway (mom's wishes) then we waited a month and had a "celebration of life" party for her. Was so much better. The we went on a family vacation and spread her ashes in the sea.
I know someone who got their mum buried in a non consecrated grave yard on the new forest. A nice spot
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2853 on: September 2, 2023, 09:43:10 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on September  2, 2023, 09:33:57 pm
When my mum passed we absolutely refused to do a funeral. Getting cremated is against the Jewish religion, but we did it anyway (mom's wishes) then we waited a month and had a "celebration of life" party for her. Was so much better. The we went on a family vacation and spread her ashes in the sea.

Interesting as its very similar to what I posted about my own funeral wishes.

I have a  large very private garden so told them to look into whats cheaper digging a big hole in the garden or paying for a cremation



Re: Atheism
« Reply #2854 on: September 2, 2023, 10:07:45 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on September  2, 2023, 09:43:10 pm

Interesting as its very similar to what I posted about my own funeral wishes.

I have a  large very private garden so told them to look into whats cheaper digging a big hole in the garden or paying for a cremation


I dont really think I care what happens to be honest. I will know sweet FA about it.  I suppose I should write something meaningful to be read out just in case.
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2855 on: September 2, 2023, 10:17:44 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on September  2, 2023, 10:07:45 pm
I dont really think I care what happens to be honest. I will know sweet FA about it. 

Exactly

Quote
I suppose I should write something meaningful to be read out just in case.

Ill leave the speeches to the nobheads left behind, Ive organised a free bar, what more do they want
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2856 on: September 2, 2023, 10:28:56 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on September  2, 2023, 10:17:44 pm
Exactly

Ill leave the speeches to the nobheads left behind, Ive organised a free bar, what more do they want
Sausage rolls and mini sausages

;D
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2857 on: September 2, 2023, 10:45:02 pm »
Just before I turned 40 I started getting mad pulsatile tinnitus. Fast forward 2 years and Ive no hearing in one ear and a 40% loss in the other. This is one of the shittiest things that couldve happened to me as 50% of my income involves making music.

Anyway, I just got diagnosed with a small tumour. Thankfully, it appears to be benign, but it really got me thinking of my mortality. On chatting through death plans with my wife she dismissed my very humanist plans. She instead says I should have a big long catholic funeral to troll my atheists mates. I like that idea.
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2858 on: September 3, 2023, 11:03:05 am »
Quote from: thejbs on September  2, 2023, 10:45:02 pm
Just before I turned 40 I started getting mad pulsatile tinnitus. Fast forward 2 years and Ive no hearing in one ear and a 40% loss in the other. This is one of the shittiest things that couldve happened to me as 50% of my income involves making music.

Anyway, I just got diagnosed with a small tumour. Thankfully, it appears to be benign, but it really got me thinking of my mortality. On chatting through death plans with my wife she dismissed my very humanist plans. She instead says I should have a big long catholic funeral to troll my atheists mates. I like that idea.

Yes. A full Requiem mass with the priest in black robes, plenty of incense and holy water.

And the service in Latin.
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2859 on: September 3, 2023, 06:31:40 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on September  3, 2023, 11:03:05 am
Yes. A full Requiem mass with the priest in black robes, plenty of incense and holy water.

And the service in Latin.

My wife assured me shell find the oldest, slowest priest in the business. And a good rainy winter day would be ideal for any burial.
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2860 on: September 3, 2023, 10:49:25 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on September  3, 2023, 06:31:40 pm
My wife assured me shell find the oldest, slowest priest in the business. And a good rainy winter day would be ideal for any burial.

Decided on whether or not to have an open coffin in the parlour? :D
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2861 on: September 4, 2023, 10:50:22 am »
If you want proof there's no God look at all the wealthy racist vile Tories packing out his churches in the shires.
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2862 on: September 4, 2023, 10:55:32 am »
Quote from: lobsterboy on September  4, 2023, 10:50:22 am
If you want proof there's no God look at all the wealthy racist vile Tories packing out his churches in the shires.

Wouldnt the counter argument be packed out mosques, pretty much everywhere, and full churches in South America.
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2863 on: September 4, 2023, 12:10:21 pm »
Some very thoughtful posts on this page; yet not one in response to Iskas long diatribe.

Good. Its not worthy of a response, being so full of claptrap.
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2864 on: September 4, 2023, 12:25:39 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on September  4, 2023, 12:10:21 pm
Some very thoughtful posts on this page; yet not one in response to Iskas long diatribe.

Good. Its not worthy of a response, being so full of claptrap.


 :D
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2865 on: September 4, 2023, 11:21:53 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on September  4, 2023, 12:10:21 pm
Some very thoughtful posts on this page; yet not one in response to Iskas long diatribe.

Good. Its not worthy of a response, being so full of claptrap.

Didnt know where to start, so just left it at that.
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2866 on: September 5, 2023, 12:51:29 am »
I understand why people want to believe in some higher power and afterlife, as it must be comforting. But were no more necessary than the first single cell microbe in even just the lifespan of the Earth. Theres no reason to our existence, but we have to give it meaning. We have - maybe unfortunately for other life forms - evolved enough to consider those questions, which could be said gives us a responsibility to the planet and its ecosystem, instead of just destroying it in a fight to the bottom for resources and the burning of those resources. Well destroy each other before we evolve enough to shed our base instincts. The planet will be fine of course.

Wars, racism, xenophobia, homophobia, Donald Trump being elected, etc, prove a material amount of humans still act on their base primal instincts (which have served their purpose along the way admittedly), rather than using their intelligence to fight the worst of those instincts. Were all deluded, in different ways, and religion is maybe the biggest delusion. I understand it though, its easier than thinking about the reality of us being primitive life forms flying through the universe on a big rock with a fragile atmosphere.

But its humbling to acknowledge what we dont know far outweighs what we do know. But that doesnt mean we should revert to magical thinking to fill those unknown unknowns.

Atheism, in my opinion, is the logical way forward for humanity to strip its base instincts and to be truly civilised and advanced. And, as even the Pope acknowledged, religion is being used more than ever to excuse horrific behaviour and even government policies.
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2867 on: September 6, 2023, 01:45:50 pm »
we do have an afterlife.
All the molecules that make us go on to make new organisms, fuel new processes and those of us who have offspring pass our genes on through them. That is how we live on. We borrow from existence then pass it forward.
And I prefer this reality to the abrahamic death cults trying to make me afraid of not living by their rules and following their lies for their gain. Live for today, live for the now and not for myths and lies of control.
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2868 on: September 6, 2023, 01:50:25 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on September  4, 2023, 12:10:21 pm
Some very thoughtful posts on this page; yet not one in response to Iskas long diatribe.

Good. Its not worthy of a response, being so full of claptrap.

Was that the one were the religious funeral was better because they could tie a life back 2000 years?

Fuck that.
I'm having my life tied back to a supernova billions of years ago because that's were the stuff that makes me comes from.
The most explosive event in the known universe is far better than the fake news about a middle eastern hippy.
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2869 on: September 6, 2023, 11:02:14 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on September  6, 2023, 01:45:50 pm
we do have an afterlife.
All the molecules that make us go on to make new organisms, fuel new processes and those of us who have offspring pass our genes on through them. That is how we live on. We borrow from existence then pass it forward.
And I prefer this reality to the abrahamic death cults trying to make me afraid of not living by their rules and following their lies for their gain. Live for today, live for the now and not for myths and lies of control.

I recently was listening to a minister at a wedding marvelling at how the gold rings had been dug from the ground and forged into rings by man. If he discovers that gold on earth was (most likely) formed when massive neutron stars collided billions of years ago, before arriving on earth via interstellar asteroids 4 billion years ago, his mind will be blown.

Thats the thing with religion. They believe theyre thinking big, but theyre really so confined in their thinking.
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2870 on: September 6, 2023, 11:41:01 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on September  6, 2023, 01:45:50 pm
we do have an afterlife.
All the molecules that make us go on to make new organisms, fuel new processes and those of us who have offspring pass our genes on through them. That is how we live on. We borrow from existence then pass it forward.
And I prefer this reality to the abrahamic death cults trying to make me afraid of not living by their rules and following their lies for their gain. Live for today, live for the now and not for myths and lies of control.

Good points. Our atoms will be used again.
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2871 on: September 7, 2023, 11:30:49 am »
Quote from: Peabee on September  6, 2023, 11:41:01 pm
Good points. Our atoms will be used again.

Ably summarised in Jimmy Webbs song The Highwayman.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ouZSLckCvgQ
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2872 on: Yesterday at 11:45:07 pm »
I kind of agree with the premise that abandonment of the church has weakened community ties. Hell, I've read a bit about life in the dark and middle ages and it seems that even in those superstitious times most people treated church as a purely social occasion. Apparently many congregants would mill about chatting and doing business while the priest droned on in incomprehensible Latin. We don't really have that central meeting point in modern lives; population growth makes it untenable anyway. I live in a small quiet suburb where the local Cafe sort of serves the purpose; there's a group of blokes I chat with two or three times a week.

I've been to a few funerals both secular and religious. The worst was a dour religious one where the vicar clearly knew nothing of the deceased and just talked about God and Jesus, basically felt like the deceased was an irrelevance. But the best was also a religious one; a uni mate of mine who left his profession to become a vicar and whose wife and mother of his 4 kids died suddenly from heart failure at 40. I remember him as a lovely but also quite gruff and introverted fellow at uni, who had a small circle of friends but didn't really engage with student life and was happy to go straight home after classes. Yet his church had clearly turned his life around because here was speaking brilliantly with deep emotion but tremendous composure in front of a church that was absolutely packed with friends, about 900 at my estimation. Even though I can't bring myself to buy into the mythology, I am proud of the meaning and fulfilment he's found in life.

I don't buy the idea that objective moral anchors can only be formed through religion. For example, racism and homophobia are completely wrong - these are immutable truths to me which are impervious to political tides, and they're also truths that the church has had a patchy and inconsistent relationship with. Maybe a prescriptive text helps some people to hold the line, I don't need it.
