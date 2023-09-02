I kind of agree with the premise that abandonment of the church has weakened community ties. Hell, I've read a bit about life in the dark and middle ages and it seems that even in those superstitious times most people treated church as a purely social occasion. Apparently many congregants would mill about chatting and doing business while the priest droned on in incomprehensible Latin. We don't really have that central meeting point in modern lives; population growth makes it untenable anyway. I live in a small quiet suburb where the local Cafe sort of serves the purpose; there's a group of blokes I chat with two or three times a week.



I've been to a few funerals both secular and religious. The worst was a dour religious one where the vicar clearly knew nothing of the deceased and just talked about God and Jesus, basically felt like the deceased was an irrelevance. But the best was also a religious one; a uni mate of mine who left his profession to become a vicar and whose wife and mother of his 4 kids died suddenly from heart failure at 40. I remember him as a lovely but also quite gruff and introverted fellow at uni, who had a small circle of friends but didn't really engage with student life and was happy to go straight home after classes. Yet his church had clearly turned his life around because here was speaking brilliantly with deep emotion but tremendous composure in front of a church that was absolutely packed with friends, about 900 at my estimation. Even though I can't bring myself to buy into the mythology, I am proud of the meaning and fulfilment he's found in life.



I don't buy the idea that objective moral anchors can only be formed through religion. For example, racism and homophobia are completely wrong - these are immutable truths to me which are impervious to political tides, and they're also truths that the church has had a patchy and inconsistent relationship with. Maybe a prescriptive text helps some people to hold the line, I don't need it.