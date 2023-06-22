« previous next »
Author Topic: Atheism  (Read 141400 times)

Re: Atheism
« Reply #2800 on: Today at 12:02:50 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Today at 10:56:57 am
Not really, Im just not in the mood for it today.

Well, if the mood does take you, you might give me your response to this (which I posted in response to Yorky's simulation).

Quote from: Corkboy on June 22, 2023, 02:04:53 pm
That's about right, in that it's completely wrong but essentially what Iska was driving at.

I'm going to remain being me and point out in response that the societies on the planet who have less religion tend to have more equality, lower crime rates and stronger social safety nets. In other words, the less religious places are objectively more kind and good, and the wellbeing of their citizens is higher.

Just for good measure, I will add that children who receive more religious instruction tend to be meaner and more vindictive to their peers.

I can source both of those assertions but I'm not going to bother unless Iska asks and then only if he agrees not to shift the goalposts once I do.
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2801 on: Today at 12:57:31 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on Today at 10:53:01 am
Iska had a long post which appears to have been deleted.

I did have a read of it this morning, and even had it quoted on a reply page for a time, but if Iska isn't willing to stand by it then I don't want to put it in a quote box for everyone else to see and pull apart.

In broad strokes though it was pretty much what you'd expect. Mention of Tom Holland's thesis that we're all really just small-c christians, I guess because of 2000 years of imposed religious teachings and joint mass delusion of belief in a specific deity.

I'm not sure why the idea that the hypothetical idealised Christian version of morality (as opposed to the real practised one) is just a codified version of a pre-existing (or even contemporaneously evolving) consensus on how to co-exist as a society, written by the only group of people at the time with the education & motive to do so, is just overlooked as it seems far more likely to me than messages from beardy sky bloke being the root cause of good behaviour.

I don't see how following this fundamental morality system necessary relates to belief in the specific Christian god concept, and if it doesn't, then why we need to used the highly-loaded term 'Christian' at all for the thesis being offered. I also don't see how any of this relates to other modern things Iska hints at talking about (such as the womens prison issue).

And lastly, I still wonder how Iska's view that getting back to these small-c christian shared societal values being a good thing for everyone can be squared with those people that are now free to exist as their true selves in public, and why they'd be better off living under a 'system' that would force them to hide away again and live their lives as lies.
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2802 on: Today at 01:53:00 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 12:57:31 pm
I did have a read of it this morning....

I read it as well and you've pretty much described what was in it. It was broadly a repetition of his thesis that we would all become moral cretins if the Christian tradition disappeared.

There's a fundamental flaw in Iska's reasoning I think. He says over and over that the Christian tradition is so strong that, even in secular and increasingly atheistic societies, it more or less still dictates what we think morally and how we behave. That's arguable I suppose, especially if you believe that the genuine Christian societies of the past were truly moral places. But how can he separate out the stuff he doesn't approve of (eg a rapist being placed in a woman's prison) and identify that as the result of atheism? How did that decision escape the boundaries of the Judeo-Christian tradition while all the stuff he presumably does approve of didn't?
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2803 on: Today at 01:59:17 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:39:24 pm
If you mean gay/trans issues, The explanation previously was that two genders one one sexuality makes it mathematically more likely that everyone will find someone.

good to see that he's prepared to use mathematics (a science in itself) as a basis to his argument, but then dismisses science if applied to the events contained within the bible/holy book/koran/scriptures (delete as applicable)
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2804 on: Today at 02:07:24 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:39:24 pm
If you mean gay/trans issues, The explanation previously was that two genders one one sexuality makes it mathematically more likely that everyone will find someone.
Hold on a minute, are you saying that this is something Ive said? I saw something in passing on some other thread (I forget which) where you also seemed to be attributing anti-gay stuff to me, but I let that go because I wasnt sure I was reading it right. I think, charitably, that you may have me mixed up with somebody else. Either cite the thing you have in mind, or retract this. Its not on.
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2805 on: Today at 02:11:51 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Today at 02:07:24 pm
Hold on a minute, are you saying that this is something Ive said? I saw something in passing on some other thread (I forget which) where you also seemed to be attributing anti-gay stuff to me, but I let that go because I wasnt sure I was reading it right. I think, charitably, that you may have me mixed up with somebody else. Either cite the thing you have in mind, or retract this. Its not on.

Not word for word, but when asked it was something along those lines

Ill have a look.
Was it in this thread you posted it?
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2806 on: Today at 02:16:08 pm »
Iska should look at the Golden Rule.

As a Christian, he would know it as the saying attributed to Jesus of "do unto others as you would have them do unto you."

The trouble with that is that the Rule has been recorded, in some form or other, in pretty much every religion or code of ethics in human history. The first mention was in around 1,600 BCE. For you eagle eyed readers, yes, BCE used to be BC, Before Christ. It's now Before Common Era. From the above wiki...

Quote
A multi-faith poster showing the Golden Rule in sacred writings from 13 faith traditions (designed by Paul McKenna of Scarboro Missions, 2000) has been on permanent display at the Headquarters of the United Nations since 4 January 2002.

The point, as if it weren't screamingly obvious, is that this rule isn't Christian or indeed specifically of any one religion. It's even in Scientology, ffs. How likely is it that the rule was divinely inspired by various different deities at various different times? Or is it more likely that humanity conceived of it and it filtered into religions as they evolved, much as traditional feast days were co-opted by emerging religions?

The other point about morality, for anyone who doesn't follow my acclaimed Animal Intelligence Thread on here, is that it isn't confined to humans. Far from it.
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2807 on: Today at 02:16:58 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 02:11:51 pm
Not word for word, but when asked it was something along those lines

Ill have a look.
Was it in this thread you posted it?
It doesnt correspond to anything I can recall ever posting (or thinking). You may genuinely have somebody else in mind, not that I can recall ever seeing the like of it on rawk either, i dont think it would get a great reception to be honest.
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2808 on: Today at 02:17:54 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:53:00 pm
I read it as well and you've pretty much described what was in it. It was broadly a repetition of his thesis that we would all become moral cretins if the Christian tradition disappeared.

There's a fundamental flaw in Iska's reasoning I think. He says over and over that the Christian tradition is so strong that, even in secular and increasingly atheistic societies, it more or less still dictates what we think morally and how we behave. That's arguable I suppose, especially if you believe that the genuine Christian societies of the past were truly moral places. But how can he separate out the stuff he doesn't approve of (eg a rapist being placed in a woman's prison) and identify that as the result of atheism? How did that decision escape the boundaries of the Judeo-Christian tradition while all the stuff he presumably does approve of didn't?

It also ignores all the historical treatment of women and their rights, during periods of stronger religious belief. and the correlation of the general improvement of women's rights with the decline of religion.

It's very selective to focus on the one women's rights issue and point to it as an example of moral decay whilst ignoring the history.
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2809 on: Today at 02:24:38 pm »
From earlier in this thread....

Quote from: Corkboy on August 11, 2017, 02:08:50 pm
WOLVES
Wolves live in tight-knit social groups that are regulated by strict rules. If a pack grows too large, members are not able to bond closely enough and the pack disintegrates. Wolves also demonstrate fairness.
During play, dominant wolves will "handicap" themselves by engaging in roll reversal with lower ranking wolves, showing submission and allowing them to bite, provided it is not too hard.
Prof Bekoff argues that without a moral code governing their actions, this kind of behaviour would not be possible. If an animal bites too hard, it will initiate a "play bow" to ask forgiveness before play resumes.

COYOTES
In other members of the dog family, play is controlled by similar rules. Among coyotes, cubs which bite too hard are ostracised by the rest of the group and often end up having to leave entirely.
"We looked at the mortality of these young animals who disperse from the group and they have four to five times higher mortality," said Bekoff.
Experiments with domestic dogs, where one animal was given a treat and another denied, have shown that they posses a sense of fairness as they shared their treats.

ELEPHANTS
Elephants are intensely sociable and emotional animals. Research by Iain Douglas Hamilton, from the department of zoology at Oxford University, suggests elephants experience compassion and has found evidence of elephants helping injured or ill members of their herd.
In one case, a Matriarch known as Eleanor fell ill and a female in the herd gently tried to help Eleanor back to her feet, staying with her before she died.
In 2003, a herd of 11 elephants rescued antelope who were being held inside an enclosure in KwaZula-Natal, South Africa.
The matriarch unfastened all of the metal latches holding the gates closed and swung the entrance open allowing the antelope to escape.
This is thought to be a rare example of animals showing empathy for members of another species  a trait previously thought to be the exclusive preserve of mankind.

DIANA MONKEYS
A laboratory experiment trained Diana monkeys to insert a token into a slot to obtain food.
A male who had grown to be adept at the task was found to be helping the oldest female who had not been able to learn how to insert the token.
On three occasion the male monkey picked up tokens she dropped and inserted them into the slot and allowed her to have the food.
As there was no benefit for the male monkey, Prof Bekoff argues that this is a clear example of an animal's actions being driven by some internal moral compass.

CHIMPANZEES
Known to be among the most cognitively advanced of the great apes and our closest cousin, it is perhaps not surprising that scientists should suggest they live by moral codes.
A chimpanzee known as Knuckles  from the Centre for Great Apes in Florida  is the only known captive chimpanzee to suffer from cerebral palsy, which leaves him physically and mentally handicapped.
Scientists have found that other chimpanzees in his group treat him differently and he is rarely subjected to intimidating displays of aggression from older males.
Chimpanzees also demonstrate a sense of justice and those who deviate from the code of conduct of a group are set upon by other members as punishment.

RODENTS
Experiments with rats have shown that they will not take food if they know their actions will cause pain to another rat. In lab tests, rats were given food which then caused a second group of rats to receive an electric shock.
The rats with the food stopped eating rather than see another rat receive a shock. Similarly, mice react more strongly to pain when they have seen another mouse in pain.
Recent research from Switzerland also showed that rats will help a rat, to which it is not related, to obtain food if they themselves have benefited from the charity of others. This reciprocity was thought to be restricted to primates.

BATS
Vampire bats need to drink blood every night but it is common for some not to find any food. Those who are successful in foraging for blood will share their meal with bats who are not successful.
They are more likely to share with bats who had previously shared with them. Prof Bekoff believes this reciprocity is a result of a sense of affiliation that binds groups of animals together.
Some studies have shown that animals experience hormonal changes that lead them to "crave" social interaction.
Biologists have also observed a female Rodrigues fruit-eating bat in Gainesville, Florida, helping another female to give birth by showing the pregnant female the correct birthing position  with head up and feed down.

WHALES
Whales have been found to have spindle cells in their brains. These very large and specialised cells were thought to be restricted to humans and other great apes and appear to play a role in empathy and understanding the feelings of others.
Humpback whales, fin whales, killer whales and sperm whales have all been found to have spindle cells in the same areas of their brains.
They also have three times as many spindle cells compared to humans and are thought to be older in evolutionary terms.
This finding has suggested that complex emotional judgements such as empathy may have evolved considerably earlier in history than previously thought and could be widespread in the animal kingdom.

source
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2810 on: Today at 02:38:34 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on Today at 02:24:38 pm
From earlier in this thread....


yeah but what would the rats/whales/chimps etc do if they found £100 on the floor?
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2811 on: Today at 02:51:54 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 02:17:54 pm
It also ignores all the historical treatment of women and their rights, during periods of stronger religious belief. and the correlation of the general improvement of women's rights with the decline of religion.

It's very selective to focus on the one women's rights issue and point to it as an example of moral decay whilst ignoring the history.

Absolutely. There are plenty of other reasons too to suggest that the era of Christian fundamentalism wasn't a particular moral period (slavery, feudalism, witch-burning, persecution of heretics, enormous disparities in wealth and property, high murder rates, generalised violence, deprivation, illiteracy etc etc). But I was letting that go by in order to make a different point. How does Iska decide what current behaviours are essentially 'Christian' and what aren't?  Is there anything more to it than 'good = Christian' (kindness, generosity etc) and 'bad=influence of non-belief' (the rapist who was put in a man's prison in Scotland)?
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2812 on: Today at 02:53:14 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Today at 02:07:24 pm
Hold on a minute, are you saying that this is something Ive said? I saw something in passing on some other thread (I forget which) where you also seemed to be attributing anti-gay stuff to me, but I let that go because I wasnt sure I was reading it right. I think, charitably, that you may have me mixed up with somebody else. Either cite the thing you have in mind, or retract this. Its not on.

I cant find it so I will apologise. Iska Im sorry.
Ive picked the notion up from somewhere, To be clear, there are far nastier ways to oppose homosexuality than it creating an imbalance and a lack of heterosexual relationships, so this wasnt done out of malice.

Regardless I apologise, Im sorry

Also kudos to Yorkie, who in the discussion on the Nat C conference, chose to not take my explanation as gospel (nice little Christian reference for you there Iska :) )


Re: Atheism
« Reply #2813 on: Today at 02:56:45 pm »
Thanks Kenny. Lets just delete our last few posts and let that one go.
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2814 on: Today at 02:58:46 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Today at 02:56:45 pm
Thanks Kenny. Lets just delete our last few posts and let that one go.

You want me to delete my grovelling apology

Yeah sound  ;D - (Joking, Im happy to own it)

