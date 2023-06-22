Iska had a long post which appears to have been deleted.



I did have a read of it this morning, and even had it quoted on a reply page for a time, but if Iska isn't willing to stand by it then I don't want to put it in a quote box for everyone else to see and pull apart.In broad strokes though it was pretty much what you'd expect. Mention of Tom Holland's thesis that we're all really just small-c christians, I guess because of 2000 years of imposed religious teachings and joint mass delusion of belief in a specific deity.I'm not sure why the idea that the hypothetical idealised Christian version of morality (as opposed to the real practised one) is just a codified version of a pre-existing (or even contemporaneously evolving) consensus on how to co-exist as a society, written by the only group of people at the time with the education & motive to do so, is just overlooked as it seems far more likely to me than messages from beardy sky bloke being the root cause of good behaviour.I don't see how following this fundamental morality system necessary relates to belief in the specific Christian god concept, and if it doesn't, then why we need to used the highly-loaded term 'Christian' at all for the thesis being offered. I also don't see how any of this relates to other modern things Iska hints at talking about (such as the womens prison issue).And lastly, I still wonder how Iska's view that getting back to these small-c christian shared societal values being a good thing for everyone can be squared with those people that are now free to exist as their true selves in public, and why they'd be better off living under a 'system' that would force them to hide away again and live their lives as lies.