Of course the other danger is that I did Iska a great injustice and have misrepresented his views. I did try to put his case as fairly as I could. But no doubt hell tell us soon.
You have, yes, but only up to a point. The bits where you stick to generality are pretty fair (societies which believe in nothing tend towards moral collapse, and so forth) - but when you try to get specific or personal you are very quickly just making things up. Because I was writing in generalities, that rather suggests that you understand what I wrote pretty well.
It may baffle you, but I dont hold particularly strong opinions on most things - Ive no interest in condemning most people as sinners, for example, and nor do I think atheists struggle to go about their lives. But what I really
do care about is things being done properly, about the proper structures being in place. The details are secondary, so long as we think about things properly we will usually reach solutions that we can live with. Accept that thats where Im coming fromits precisely the reason why I wrote in general terms, because that is what Im interested in
and by all means disagree but dont make stuff up, it looks stupid.
It shows why its often a bad idea to ascribe motives to people, but if thats what were doing then Id suggest (as with our similarly frustrating natcon exchange recently) you see these discussions primarily as arguments to be won, so the game is to try to force a different point out of your opponent and attack that instead. Now maybe Im doing you the disservice, in which case my turn to apologise, but Im not interested in argument-as-combat so you can take my point or leave it, and well go our separate ways. At any rate youll appreciate why the appeal of a discussion like this fades so rapidly - not just that we dont want the same thing out of it, or that its no fun being the fox in a fox hunt; but clicking on this thread to find you channeling imaginary Iska is one of the more disturbing things Ive encountered on here.
What my point comes down to, which it seems you do understand, is that removing religion would be to remove an enormous supporting structure from our society, because one of the things religion ultimately is is the distillation of 2000+ years of moral lessons, of how to think about things. I mentioned rapists in womens prisons (I think they should be in mens prisons fwiw, for the poster who got confused about that) because thats the most obvious example of the new ideology trying to tackle a new issue and going haywire.
You asked about what might be an unpopular idea that isnt getting carried across to the new. There are plenty, but how about imago dei? Obviously that concept wont itself be the basis of prison policy, but it does demonstrate a fundamental starting-point - roughly, that people are the way they are made - from which youre unlikely to make the mistake of thinking rapists should be in womens prisons. Whereas ditch that basis and try to decide by carrying over only a few principles that sound nice - right to autonomy, respect for personal identity, avoiding hate and so forth - and you end up with an absolute mess, which even has to start making up its own metaphysics of innate gender to try to avoid its own rights-conflicting contradictions.
Where I see the danger is in the repetition of processes like that, because they carry the risk of becoming completely unmoored from any tested moral basis, from tested ways of thinking. A society like that can go anywhere.