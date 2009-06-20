« previous next »
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2760 on: June 22, 2023, 11:51:02 am »
Quote from: Corkboy on June 22, 2023, 11:39:22 am
The whole idea of any religion is that it is received, immutable truth. Christianity is, of course, nothing like that. It has changed and evolved over the centuries, to such an extent that one wonders how anyone can swallow any of it.

Hell used to be a place of torment. Now, it's the absence of God's love or some such nonsense. Some Christian sects condemn gay people, others allow them to preach. Purgatory used to be a Thing, so were indulgences, but you don't hear so much about them anymore. Christianity apparently knew nothing about evolution until Darwin started writing about it and now many sects accept it. Isn't that something? Our literal origin as a species, and Christianity was completely ignorant of it for the first 1800 years of its history. The world used to be about 6,000 years old, now it's much older. Some sects are ok with abortion, some aren't, which is breath taking when you consider that those who are against it think it is literally murder. Meanwhile, the only reference in the bible to abortion actually contains instructions on how to do one. Christmas and Easter, two hugely important events in the Christian calendar, were both purloined from existing pagan feast days. The Bible itself is a mishmash of self contradictory rubbish, on everything from incest and circumcision to zombies and human sacrifice. Women are equal before God or a subspecies, depending on where and when you are.


How refreshing. Someone who states clearly what he thinks.

Your argument is sound too. Christianity as a set of ideas and social practices clearly is not immutable. Witch-burning, once all the rage among both Catholics and Protestants, is now somewhat frowned upon. The bits of Christian doctrine which have survived 2000+ years are the bits which pre-dated it. Don't murder, be nice to your neighbour, don't steal etc were codified long before Jesus made his entry into history. They will survive the final demise of Christianity too.

Of all the charges made against unbelief I find the most offensive one - offensive because it's clearly baseless - to be the notion that non-religious societies won't know what morality is.
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2761 on: June 22, 2023, 12:01:09 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on June 22, 2023, 11:39:22 am
I love that. Firstly, Christians do the same trick with a single book, when there's an entire library to explore. Secondly, religious people always do this, mewl about how "it's not that simple". It is simple. It's simply bullshit.

The thread on the missing submarine is grim and reminded me why I rarely login these days and post, utter cesspit of shite.

And then I read this thread and it reminds me of why I used to post so much, great point. Of all the mythical ends to life, Valhalla certainly sounds the best. On that note, wheres my axe?
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2762 on: June 22, 2023, 12:12:57 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on June 22, 2023, 11:51:02 am

Quote from: Corkboy on June 22, 2023, 11:39:22 am


This is loosely why I asked him what his god thought of rapists in prison, I dont think such a directive was made, so Id like to understand the relevance

He writes vague stuff then ducks questions.

Re: Atheism
« Reply #2763 on: June 22, 2023, 12:48:13 pm »
I didnt read them as good faith questions, Ill admit. It seems unlikely that you genuinely thought I was saying god takes a particular view on prison administration. Nevertheless:

A religion is a whole system for approaching the world. A lot of work has been put into making and keeping it coherent. Belief in god is the key part of it. That is no longer an acceptable centrepoint. There has been little work put into creating a new system with a different centrepoint. Indeed postmodernism is the idea that there is no such system. Instead we get a selection of ideas, largely the ones from Christianity which sound nice. The unwelcome ideas do not get carried over. What makes the religious system work as a whole is that the nice ones and the unwelcome ones temper each other. The new approach does not work because it is not a system. Attempting to address new issues using the new system are more likely to go wrong. Rapists being put into womens prisons is an example of that. Things are slowly coming apart. The centre is not holding because we have been trying to operate without one.

Do with that what you will. I have other things to be getting on with, lest you think Im ducking your follow-up.
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2764 on: June 22, 2023, 12:54:59 pm »
Quote from: Iska on June 22, 2023, 12:48:13 pm
Things are slowly coming apart. The centre is not holding

And what rough beast, its hour come round at last,
Slouches towards Bethlehem to be born?
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2765 on: June 22, 2023, 01:06:46 pm »
Quote from: Iska on June 22, 2023, 12:48:13 pm
I didnt read them as good faith questions, Ill admit. It seems unlikely that you genuinely thought I was saying god takes a particular view on prison administration. Nevertheless:

A religion is a whole system for approaching the world. A lot of work has been put into making and keeping it coherent. Belief in god is the key part of it. That is no longer an acceptable centrepoint. There has been little work put into creating a new system with a different centrepoint. Indeed postmodernism is the idea that there is no such system. Instead we get a selection of ideas, largely the ones from Christianity which sound nice. The unwelcome ideas do not get carried over. What makes the religious system work as a whole is that the nice ones and the unwelcome ones temper each other. The new approach does not work because it is not a system. Attempting to address new issues using the new system are more likely to go wrong. Rapists being put into womens prisons is an example of that. Things are slowly coming apart. The centre is not holding because we have been trying to operate without one.

Do with that what you will. I have other things to be getting on with, lest you think Im ducking your follow-up.

If your god has no opinion on rapists in prison why have you pointed it out as an example of a a failure of a system that has no god in it?

Surely you can answer the question directed at you

Where does God or Iska think we should put rapists?

Re: Atheism
« Reply #2766 on: June 22, 2023, 01:06:57 pm »
Quote from: Iska on June 22, 2023, 12:48:13 pm
I didnt read them as good faith questions, Ill admit. It seems unlikely that you genuinely thought I was saying god takes a particular view on prison administration. Nevertheless:

A religion is a whole system for approaching the world. A lot of work has been put into making and keeping it coherent. Belief in god is the key part of it. That is no longer an acceptable centrepoint. There has been little work put into creating a new system with a different centrepoint. Indeed postmodernism is the idea that there is no such system. Instead we get a selection of ideas, largely the ones from Christianity which sound nice. The unwelcome ideas do not get carried over. What makes the religious system work as a whole is that the nice ones and the unwelcome ones temper each other. The new approach does not work because it is not a system. Attempting to address new issues using the new system are more likely to go wrong. Rapists being put into womens prisons is an example of that. Things are slowly coming apart. The centre is not holding because we have been trying to operate without one.

Again, you have an oracular style of expressing yourself, so I can't be sure of your meaning.

What are the "unwelcome ideas" you refer to? Hell? Sin? Punishment? Intolerance? Bigotry? Persecution?

 
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2767 on: June 22, 2023, 01:11:32 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on June 22, 2023, 12:12:57 pm
Id like to understand the relevance

I'd assume it's related specifically to that trans woman prison case in Scotland at the start of the year. Before the trans thread got locked I think Iska was talking about it being a youth mental health problem driven by 'fetishists'.
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2768 on: June 22, 2023, 01:32:28 pm »
Quote from: Iska on June 22, 2023, 12:48:13 pm
I didnt read them as good faith questions, Ill admit. It seems unlikely that you genuinely thought I was saying god takes a particular view on prison administration. Nevertheless:

A religion is a whole system for approaching the world. A lot of work has been put into making and keeping it coherent. Belief in god is the key part of it. That is no longer an acceptable centrepoint. There has been little work put into creating a new system with a different centrepoint. Indeed postmodernism is the idea that there is no such system. Instead we get a selection of ideas, largely the ones from Christianity which sound nice. The unwelcome ideas do not get carried over. What makes the religious system work as a whole is that the nice ones and the unwelcome ones temper each other. The new approach does not work because it is not a system. Attempting to address new issues using the new system are more likely to go wrong. Rapists being put into womens prisons is an example of that. Things are slowly coming apart. The centre is not holding because we have been trying to operate without one.

Do with that what you will. I have other things to be getting on with, lest you think Im ducking your follow-up.

You have the most peculiar way of expressing yourself. You literally dance around what you intend to say and leave a lot to "meaning". It's a baffling way to put your point across.
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2769 on: June 22, 2023, 01:33:57 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on June 22, 2023, 01:11:32 pm
I'd assume it's related specifically to that trans woman prison case in Scotland at the start of the year. Before the trans thread got locked I think Iska was talking about it being a youth mental health problem driven by 'fetishists'.

I know, I wanted him to have the courage to say it, he never does; besides same question applies what's gods opinion on trans people or same sex prisons or mixed sex prisons?

His anti abortion stance was hidden behind legal jargon and the poor structure of Roe v Wade.

He hardly ever says what he really means.
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2770 on: June 22, 2023, 01:36:39 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on June 22, 2023, 01:32:28 pm
You have the most peculiar way of expressing yourself. You literally dance around what you intend to say and leave a lot to "meaning". It's a baffling way to put your point across.

In that respect, he is a perfect representative for religion.
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2771 on: June 22, 2023, 01:55:08 pm »
I'm going to be Iska for a moment. A straight speaking Iska. Here's what I think.

It is essential to believe in God, and preferably a Christian God, because societies which don't believe in religion tend towards moral collapse. They believe in nothing. And when you believe in nothing life loses its meaning. You no longer know what is good and what is bad. When you see a five pound note in the street you no longer know what is the right thing to do.  Also when you eliminate God everything becomes relative. No central point of reference exists and it becomes impossible to discriminate between good actions and bad actions. This is the condition of post-modernism. We in the West live in a post-modern society now and our lack of moral sense is an inevitable result. The less religion you have in your life the more sinful you become.

It affects atheists in particular of course who, in so far as they are capable of doing anything good, are simply relying on a colossal body of Christian doctrine that gives them a residual moral sense. Whether they know it or not all their virtuous moral actions are the result of centuries of Christian teaching. But increasingly in this post-modern, de-Christianising society, immorality is gaining ground. Even the Church is succumbing. It's happy to peddle the nice bits of Christianity (virtue, reward) but apologises for or hides and disguises the not so nice bits (sin, punishment). This is unsustainable in the long run. People need a sense of sin and punishment if they are to behave well. One of the net effects of this corrosion of Christian ethics is that post-modernist societies, using the brain only and not their soul, increasingly make sinful decisions. They keep the five-pound note for themselves and they place rapists in women's prisons. This is what happens if you dispense with God.

We are less moral as a society than we used to be when Christianity was the norm. People are deteriorating morally. Human history before Christianity was barbaric. If Christianity dies it will become barbaric again.

Re: Atheism
« Reply #2772 on: June 22, 2023, 02:04:53 pm »
That's about right, in that it's completely wrong but essentially what Iska was driving at.

I'm going to remain being me and point out in response that the societies on the planet who have less religion tend to have more equality, lower crime rates and stronger social safety nets. In other words, the less religious places are objectively more kind and good, and the wellbeing of their citizens is higher.

Just for good measure, I will add that children who receive more religious instruction tend to be meaner and more vindictive to their peers.

I can source both of those assertions but I'm not going to bother unless Iska asks and then only if he agrees not to shift the goalposts once I do.
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2773 on: June 22, 2023, 02:08:21 pm »
I'd be curious to see which parts he disagrees with (if any).
« Reply #2774 on: June 22, 2023, 02:14:06 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on June 22, 2023, 01:11:32 pm
I'd assume it's related specifically to that trans woman prison case in Scotland at the start of the year. Before the trans thread got locked I think Iska was talking about it being a youth mental health problem driven by 'fetishists'.
I think you refer to this post from Iska:

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353982.msg18803418#msg18803418 *

I had no problem with that. I am not sure if I agree with it in its entirety, but it was a coherent contribution where he states his views clearly, and was a worthy contribution (no matter if his interlocutors agree with him or not). The problem is that Iska's posts are rarely that coherent and tend - as others have pointed out - to dance around the subject. This approach invites suspicion of what are Iska's precise views on nearly any subject - I am left with the feeling that perhaps he does state some things because they are unspeakable. I might be very unfair to Iska there, but if he did not almost always write using coded language, it would not invite suspicion.

Iska - please speak more plainly. You are clearly capable of it.

* I recall defending Iska's comments there (though, it must have been in another thread).

Edit: it was here - https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=351223.msg18814374#msg18814374
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2775 on: June 22, 2023, 02:31:31 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on June 22, 2023, 02:14:06 pm
I think you refer to this post from Iska:

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353982.msg18803418#msg18803418 *

It was actually the follow up, but that was the thread, yes. And you're right on it being a more straightforward point, but I only mentioned it to highlight why I thought Iska was talking about the trans prisoner when the dreaded 'T' word hadn't been mentioned (not something I wanted to dwell on either given it will only end up with the thread locked). Of course, I should have realised that others would have picked up on it too.
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2776 on: June 22, 2023, 03:02:27 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on June 22, 2023, 02:04:53 pm
That's about right, in that it's completely wrong but essentially what Iska was driving at.

I think it's a very common energy at the moment across right-wing zealots, perhaps most fervently in the US across the last few years. The world has changed beyond what they're comfortable with, and rather than recognising that as a personal failing and that they have to put in the work to appreciate where we've got to, it becomes a doomsday scenario about us 'straying from God' (or instead, Iska's couched blather about Christian 'systems'). Trouble is, they whip themselves up into this belief that we're at some critical juncture in history ("Things are slowly coming apart. The centre is not holding") and that action must be taken to restore some semblance of sanity & civilisation before we all create a new Hell on Earth.

I'd be interested in Iska's views on how their envisioned 'better, Christian future' should be made to come about if the people who don't fit into it won't meekly comply, and if the long term trends towards irreligiosity don't 'correct' themselves naturally. Is there any level of coercion that would acceptable against minority groups of the population if it leads to a healthier 'system' in the long term for the masses? Or do good Christians just stand idly by and watch the world descend into utter depravity?
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2777 on: June 22, 2023, 03:15:30 pm »
The final question (about coercion) is a good one. For most of its career Christianity has relied on coercion as well as faith to keep people praying. This was especially so in rural societies, where most of human history has taken place.

It's also true of Islam where heretics or apostates can face extreme forms of punishment. Coercion clearly does work.

Obviously the power of the church to coerce has been diminished in the era of human rights, democracy, universal education and consumer choice.  I'd add relative affluence too. It is quite a simple thing to drive poor or starving people to church, when the church is the wealthiest institution in society. It becomes harder when people have material comfort and greater independence.


Re: Atheism
« Reply #2778 on: June 22, 2023, 05:21:36 pm »
Incidentally, Iska's reference to "things coming apart" and the "centre not holding" is from WB Yeats' poem The Second Coming, as was my reply about the rough beast.

Ironically, while the poem is rich in religious and apocalyptic symbolism, most people agree it's more about what Yeats viewed as the impending disintegration of European society, especially in light of when the poem was written, which was just after WWI and the flu epidemic of the time, as well as the incipient War of Independence in Ireland. Yeats himself wasn't particularly religious.
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2779 on: June 23, 2023, 05:26:00 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on June 22, 2023, 05:21:36 pm
Incidentally, Iska's reference to "things coming apart" and the "centre not holding" is from WB Yeats' poem The Second Coming, as was my reply about the rough beast.

Ironically, while the poem is rich in religious and apocalyptic symbolism, most people agree it's more about what Yeats viewed as the impending disintegration of European society, especially in light of when the poem was written, which was just after WWI and the flu epidemic of the time, as well as the incipient War of Independence in Ireland. Yeats himself wasn't particularly religious.

but he also believed in ghosts, admired fascism and had a penchant for the 'younger' ladies

you say 'particularly religious' - what do you mean? he either has an interest or doesn't and if he does then as you place both believers in ufos and believers in god in the same box (rightly so) then i am confused by your admiration
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2780 on: June 23, 2023, 09:40:38 pm »
Coincidentally, I was at Yeats grave today. I have strong opinions on the man, but nothing thats relevant to this debate.
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2781 on: June 23, 2023, 09:49:06 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on June 23, 2023, 05:26:00 pm
but he also believed in ghosts, admired fascism and had a penchant for the 'younger' ladies humans

you say 'particularly religious' - what do you mean? he either has an interest or doesn't and if he does then as you place both believers in ufos and believers in god in the same box (rightly so) then i am confused by your admiration


Like 100% of Popes.
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2782 on: June 24, 2023, 09:45:13 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on June 22, 2023, 01:55:08 pm
I'm going to be Iska for a moment. A straight speaking Iska. Here's what I think.

It is essential to believe in God, and preferably a Christian God, because societies which don't believe in religion tend towards moral collapse. They believe in nothing. And when you believe in nothing life loses its meaning. You no longer know what is good and what is bad. When you see a five pound note in the street you no longer know what is the right thing to do.  Also when you eliminate God everything becomes relative. No central point of reference exists and it becomes impossible to discriminate between good actions and bad actions. This is the condition of post-modernism. We in the West live in a post-modern society now and our lack of moral sense is an inevitable result. The less religion you have in your life the more sinful you become.

It affects atheists in particular of course who, in so far as they are capable of doing anything good, are simply relying on a colossal body of Christian doctrine that gives them a residual moral sense. Whether they know it or not all their virtuous moral actions are the result of centuries of Christian teaching. But increasingly in this post-modern, de-Christianising society, immorality is gaining ground. Even the Church is succumbing. It's happy to peddle the nice bits of Christianity (virtue, reward) but apologises for or hides and disguises the not so nice bits (sin, punishment). This is unsustainable in the long run. People need a sense of sin and punishment if they are to behave well. One of the net effects of this corrosion of Christian ethics is that post-modernist societies, using the brain only and not their soul, increasingly make sinful decisions. They keep the five-pound note for themselves and they place rapists in women's prisons. This is what happens if you dispense with God.

We are less moral as a society than we used to be when Christianity was the norm. People are deteriorating morally. Human history before Christianity was barbaric. If Christianity dies it will become barbaric again.


How long before we deteriorate so far that we burn believers at the stake or boil them in oil.
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2783 on: June 24, 2023, 01:16:45 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on June 22, 2023, 01:55:08 pm
We are less moral as a society than we used to be when Christianity was the norm. People are deteriorating morally. Human history before Christianity was barbaric. If Christianity dies it will become barbaric again.



Everyone's a skeptic these days.

Every institution and belief has it's flaws, critics and WUMs.

Religion tries to teach ethics, but few others do.

I'm old enough to remember JFK's speech where he challenged youth to ask not what their country can do for them but what they could do for their country.

That inspired thousands of U.S. kids to join the Peace Corps and fight for civil and human rights around the world.

Nixonism put an end to that.

Obama's election brought about more activism.

Young leaders like Malala, Greta, AOC, loads of others (mostly female) can aspire huge desperate groups to do the right thing (out of urgency and duty) with inner reward rather than thoughts and prayers to the invisible Man in the Sky.
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2784 on: June 24, 2023, 02:47:43 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on June 24, 2023, 01:16:45 pm
Everyone's a skeptic these days.

Every institution and belief has it's flaws, critics and WUMs.

Religion tries to teach ethics, but few others do.

I'm old enough to remember JFK's speech where he challenged youth to ask not what their country can do for them but what they could do for their country.

That inspired thousands of U.S. kids to join the Peace Corps and fight for civil and human rights around the world.

Nixonism put an end to that.

Obama's election brought about more activism.

Young leaders like Malala, Greta, AOC, loads of others (mostly female) can aspire huge desperate groups to do the right thing (out of urgency and duty) with inner reward rather than thoughts and prayers to the invisible Man in the Sky.

That quote from Yorky, out of context, might charitably be characterized as a bit misleading in painting a picture of his general beliefs...
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2785 on: June 24, 2023, 07:25:10 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on June 23, 2023, 05:26:00 pm
but he also believed in ghosts, admired fascism and had a penchant for the 'younger' ladies

you say 'particularly religious' - what do you mean? he either has an interest or doesn't and if he does then as you place both believers in ufos and believers in god in the same box (rightly so) then i am confused by your admiration

Im confused as to where I showed admiration.
« Reply #2786 on: June 25, 2023, 07:03:33 am »
Hang on a minute, without religion humanity would become barbaric? I think someone's forgetting how barbaric humanity has been up to this point, often in the name of religion :D
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2787 on: June 25, 2023, 10:19:00 am »
There may be some confusion here. In Yorkykopite's post, he was 'channeling' Iska.
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2788 on: June 25, 2023, 10:28:47 am »
 Cheers JC. Always a danger in doing that. The channelled views become your own!

Of course the other danger is that I did Iska a great injustice and have misrepresented his views. I did try to put his case as fairly as I could. But no doubt hell tell us soon.
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2789 on: June 25, 2023, 04:42:50 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on June 22, 2023, 02:04:53 pm
That's about right, in that it's completely wrong but essentially what Iska was driving at.

I'm going to remain being me and point out in response that the societies on the planet who have less religion tend to have more equality, lower crime rates and stronger social safety nets. In other words, the less religious places are objectively more kind and good, and the wellbeing of their citizens is higher.

Just for good measure, I will add that children who receive more religious instruction tend to be meaner and more vindictive to their peers.

I can source both of those assertions but I'm not going to bother unless Iska asks and then only if he agrees not to shift the goalposts once I do.

Hear hear. Never understood and never will understand Christian pseudo intellectuals like Peterson who keep stating that objective morality springs from the Judeo Christian tradition. By that definition, every non Judeo Christian area on this planet must be scenes of absolute anarchy and cesspits of depravity with rape, beastiality, incest and murder. Hard to take these people seriously especially now that their dogma has shifted to the God Of The Gaps way of looking at nature.
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2790 on: Yesterday at 02:14:10 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on June 25, 2023, 10:28:47 am
But no doubt hell tell us soon.

I wouldn't be so sure, I was able to recover this footage of Iska reading the thread over the weekend.



Give it a few months and they'll be back in here to quibble vaguely over something.

Edit: Well, egg well and truly all over my face now.
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2791 on: Yesterday at 04:22:25 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on June 25, 2023, 10:28:47 am
Of course the other danger is that I did Iska a great injustice and have misrepresented his views. I did try to put his case as fairly as I could. But no doubt hell tell us soon.
You have, yes, but only up to a point. The bits where you stick to generality are pretty fair (societies which believe in nothing tend towards moral collapse, and so forth) - but when you try to get specific or personal you are very quickly just making things up. Because I was writing in generalities, that rather suggests that you understand what I wrote pretty well.

It may baffle you, but I dont hold particularly strong opinions on most things - Ive no interest in condemning most people as sinners, for example, and nor do I think atheists struggle to go about their lives. But what I really do care about is things being done properly, about the proper structures being in place. The details are secondary, so long as we think about things properly we will usually reach solutions that we can live with. Accept that thats where Im coming fromits precisely the reason why I wrote in general terms, because that is what Im interested inand by all means disagree but dont make stuff up, it looks stupid.

It shows why its often a bad idea to ascribe motives to people, but if thats what were doing then Id suggest (as with our similarly frustrating natcon exchange recently) you see these discussions primarily as arguments to be won, so the game is to try to force a different point out of your opponent and attack that instead. Now maybe Im doing you the disservice, in which case my turn to apologise, but Im not interested in argument-as-combat so you can take my point or leave it, and well go our separate ways. At any rate youll appreciate why the appeal of a discussion like this fades so rapidly - not just that we dont want the same thing out of it, or that its no fun being the fox in a fox hunt; but clicking on this thread to find you channeling imaginary Iska is one of the more disturbing things Ive encountered on here.

What my point comes down to, which it seems you do understand, is that removing religion would be to remove an enormous supporting structure from our society, because one of the things religion ultimately is is the distillation of 2000+ years of moral lessons, of how to think about things. I mentioned rapists in womens prisons (I think they should be in mens prisons fwiw, for the poster who got confused about that) because thats the most obvious example of the new ideology trying to tackle a new issue and going haywire.

You asked about what might be an unpopular idea that isnt getting carried across to the new. There are plenty, but how about imago dei? Obviously that concept wont itself be the basis of prison policy, but it does demonstrate a fundamental starting-point - roughly, that people are the way they are made - from which youre unlikely to make the mistake of thinking rapists should be in womens prisons. Whereas ditch that basis and try to decide by carrying over only a few principles that sound nice - right to autonomy, respect for personal identity, avoiding hate and so forth - and you end up with an absolute mess, which even has to start making up its own metaphysics of innate gender to try to avoid its own rights-conflicting contradictions.

Where I see the danger is in the repetition of processes like that, because they carry the risk of becoming completely unmoored from any tested moral basis, from tested ways of thinking. A society like that can go anywhere.
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2792 on: Yesterday at 05:24:13 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Yesterday at 04:22:25 pm
It shows why its often a bad idea to ascribe motives to people.

Where, specifically, did I do that?

(By the way, I strongly disagree with the motives you happily ascribed to me. Although there's absolutely no need to apologise).
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2793 on: Yesterday at 05:36:35 pm »
There is though, it doesnt get us any further forward because youre likely to get it wrong. Play the ball, not the man and all that. Its the sin stuff, the attitude towards atheists - Im not interested in condemning people in the abstract, its actual harm that Im interested in.
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2794 on: Yesterday at 06:05:22 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Yesterday at 05:36:35 pm
There is though, it doesn’t get us any further forward because you’re likely to get it wrong. Play the ball, not the man and all that. It’s the sin stuff, the attitude towards atheists - I’m not interested in condemning people in the abstract, it’s actual harm that I’m interested in.
Well, there's this*
Quote from: Iska on April 26, 2023, 10:17:34 am
You’ve gone off on one there. Imagine you find a wallet on a deserted street with £100 in it. There is no god. What should you do?
The abstract suggestion there (not a specific individual, but all atheists) is that atheists are incapable of possessing a moral compass and make a moral choice.

* I did not mean to go 'full monty' there. :)
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2795 on: Yesterday at 06:22:53 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Yesterday at 05:36:35 pm
There is though, it doesnt get us any further forward because youre likely to get it wrong. Play the ball, not the man and all that. Its the sin stuff, the attitude towards atheists - Im not interested in condemning people in the abstract, its actual harm that Im interested in.

"Ascribing motives" is when you say "Yorky believes this because....." or when I say "Iska believes this because....". I agree with you that this is not a reasonable way of arguing. That's why I didn't do it.

I openly stated what I was doing in my post. This was to try to make sense of your argument which seemed (to many posters, not just me) vague, elliptical, and evasive. And containing a fair bit of innuendo too. I tried to do it in as fluent and neutral a way as I could. Apparently I did a pretty decent job, as you have just said yourself.

If you express yourself more clearly we could actually get down to brass tacks and have a proper debate. I would, for example, like to know whether you believe Britain was a more moral society when church-going was common? Or, whether you imagine Iran, say, to be a more ethical place because of its strict adherence to Islam, than the secularising West? Or does it have to be Christianity in the driving seat rather than any old religion?

I ask these questions because they seem implicit in many of these things you say.
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2796 on: Today at 07:48:04 am »
Yes, Yorky  , I too wondered about that. It's all very well to say that society's moral decline is attributable to a decline in religious observance, but before you even begin to argue a causative relationship you have to first prove that religious observance is in decline (easily done) and that society is in moral decline (very hard to prove beyond general vibes and golden age syndrome).
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2797 on: Today at 08:39:51 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 06:22:53 pm
"Ascribing motives" is when you say "Yorky believes this because....." or when I say "Iska believes this because....". I agree with you that this is not a reasonable way of arguing. That's why I didn't do it.

I openly stated what I was doing in my post. This was to try to make sense of your argument which seemed (to many posters, not just me) vague, elliptical, and evasive. And containing a fair bit of innuendo too. I tried to do it in as fluent and neutral a way as I could. Apparently I did a pretty decent job, as you have just said yourself.

If you express yourself more clearly we could actually get down to brass tacks and have a proper debate. I would, for example, like to know whether you believe Britain was a more moral society when church-going was common? Or, whether you imagine Iran, say, to be a more ethical place because of its strict adherence to Islam, than the secularising West? Or does it have to be Christianity in the driving seat rather than any old religion?

I ask these questions because they seem implicit in many of these things you say.

not speaking for iska but maybe trying to understand his viewpoint - maybe he, as with many many other adherents, does not believe there are black and white answers as there are too many variables

but to commit yourself to a faith where you do not know the answers or they are too ambiguous for you to understand, well, that seems to me that you are placing the direction and future of your whole life in the hands of something that cannot stand on a concrete foundation of truths - which is surely needed for that commitment

so why follow?

moralistic reasoning? well, you can be moralistic without religious adherence

iska?
