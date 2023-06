Of course the other danger is that I did Iska a great injustice and have misrepresented his views. I did try to put his case as fairly as I could. But no doubt heíll tell us soon.



You have, yes, but only up to a point. The bits where you stick to generality are pretty fair (societies which believe in nothing tend towards moral collapse, and so forth) - but when you try to get specific or personal you are very quickly just making things up. Because I was writing in generalities, that rather suggests that you understand what I wrote pretty well.It may baffle you, but I donít hold particularly strong opinions on most things - Iíve no interest in condemning most people as sinners, for example, and nor do I think atheists struggle to go about their lives. But what I really do care about is things being done properly, about the proper structures being in place. The details are secondary, so long as we think about things properly we will usually reach solutions that we can live with. Accept that thatís where Iím coming fromóitís precisely the reason why I wrote in general terms, because that is what Iím interested inóand by all means disagree but donít make stuff up, it looks stupid.It shows why itís often a bad idea to ascribe motives to people, but if thatís what weíre doing then Iíd suggest (as with our similarly frustrating natcon exchange recently) you see these discussions primarily as arguments to be won, so the game is to try to force a different point out of your opponent and attack that instead. Now maybe Iím doing you the disservice, in which case my turn to apologise, but Iím not interested in argument-as-combat so you can take my point or leave it, and weíll go our separate ways. At any rate youíll appreciate why the appeal of a discussion like this fades so rapidly - not just that we donít want the same thing out of it, or that itís no fun being the fox in a fox hunt; but clicking on this thread to find you Ďchannelingí imaginary Iska is one of the more disturbing things Iíve encountered on here.What my point comes down to, which it seems you do understand, is that removing religion would be to remove an enormous supporting structure from our society, because one of the things religion ultimately is is the distillation of 2000+ years of moral lessons, of how to think about things. I mentioned rapists in womenís prisons (I think they should be in menís prisons fwiw, for the poster who got confused about that) because thatís the most obvious example of the new ideology trying to tackle a new issue and going haywire.You asked about what might be an unpopular idea that isnít getting carried across to the new. There are plenty, but how about imago dei? Obviously that concept wonít itself be the basis of prison policy, but it does demonstrate a fundamental starting-point - roughly, that people are the way they are made - from which youíre unlikely to make the mistake of thinking rapists should be in womenís prisons. Whereas ditch that basis and try to decide by carrying over only a few principles that sound nice - right to autonomy, respect for personal identity, avoiding hate and so forth - and you end up with an absolute mess, which even has to start making up its own metaphysics of innate gender to try to avoid its own rights-conflicting contradictions.Where I see the danger is in the repetition of processes like that, because they carry the risk of becoming completely unmoored from any tested moral basis, from tested ways of thinking. A society like that can go anywhere.