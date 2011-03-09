« previous next »
Author Topic: Atheism

WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Atheism
Reply #2720 on: April 27, 2023, 12:26:28 am
Quote from: Brissyred on April 27, 2023, 12:23:40 am
Seems to be how they think.

During a recent interview with Kirk Cameron, Charlie Kirk said, "Freedom is not sustainable if you remove Christianity. Eventually, it will implode. Eventually, you will be ruled simply by your senses. You'll be ruled simply by your consciousness."

It's exactly how they think,not that they do much thinking other than how to own the Libs
Alan_X

Re: Atheism
Reply #2721 on: April 27, 2023, 08:11:13 am
Quote from: The_Nomad on April 26, 2023, 10:31:23 am
Really dont understand this. Why is there an assumption that without a god, the average good person would be in a blind panic as to what to do?
or that a supreme being responsible for the creation of the universe and billions of human beings is actively monitoring what you would do with a dropped wallet. And given that there are thousands of years where religious people have done bad things and got away with it, the whole God creates morality thing falls on its arse.
Alan_X

Re: Atheism
Reply #2722 on: April 27, 2023, 08:17:13 am
Quote from: Corkboy on April 26, 2023, 10:43:01 am
The opposite, actually.

Religious children are meaner than their secular counterparts, study finds

Religious belief appears to have negative influence on children’s altruism and judgments of others’ actions even as parents see them as ‘more empathetic’

Children from religious families are less kind and more punitive than those from non-religious households, according to a new study.

Academics from seven universities across the world studied Christian, Muslim and non-religious children to test the relationship between religion and morality.

They found that religious belief is a negative influence on children’s altruism.

“Overall, our findings ... contradict the commonsense and popular assumption that children from religious households are more altruistic and kind towards others,” said the authors of The Negative Association Between Religiousness and Children’s Altruism Across the World, published this week in Current Biology.

I wonder if there’s a sense that you’re “in with the boss” and you get a free pass as a member of the club. It’s simplistic logic on the lines of religion = morality therefore if I’m religious I’m moral (whatever I do). 

As an atheist I just have to do what’s best for the people around me and wider society. This is all I have so I’m going to make the most of it.
Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Atheism
Reply #2723 on: April 27, 2023, 10:34:31 am
Quote from: Alan_X on April 27, 2023, 08:17:13 am
I wonder if theres a sense that youre in with the boss and you get a free pass as a member of the club. Its simplistic logic on the lines of religion = morality therefore if Im religious Im moral (whatever I do). 

As an atheist I just have to do whats best for the people around me and wider society. This is all I have so Im going to make the most of it.

When growing up - catholic school, catholic family, church on Sunday, along with lots of similar families, I remember many examples of people doing the appearance of church every week, with the family, all dressed up etc. But as I got a bit older you'd hear stories of what some of these people had been up to. Some quite big stuff by any standard, but plenty of pettiness, hypocrisy and so on too.

By contrast we also got to know some completely non religious people who were the kindest, supportive, non-judgemental people you could ever meet. Religion has no bearing on the type of person you aspire to being. Although when you look at how religion, especially catholicism was taught, its no surprise that it gave some the feeling of religion led immunity. Turn up on Sundays and holy days and you'll be OK, we'll ignore the other stuff.

In my view, catholicism is a control mechanism, and it's also no surprise that so many have turned their back on it, again given experience from growing up amongst it.

My values have been shaped more by good people than religious people.
Riquende

Re: Atheism
Reply #2724 on: April 27, 2023, 11:03:07 am
Quote from: Alan_X on April 27, 2023, 08:17:13 am
I wonder if theres a sense that youre in with the boss and you get a free pass as a member of the club. Its simplistic logic on the lines of religion = morality therefore if Im religious Im moral (whatever I do). 

Interesting point. I read a quote a little while ago, that I wish I could find again, about the political Right's thinking. It was summed up as them viewing criminals as a "criminal class" that they're obviously not part of, but a 'certain type' of person definitely is. Therefore, anything those people do should be looked at with suspicion, whilst anything they or their peers did must be justified by definition, because they aren't part of the "criminal classes".

There's a strong correlation between religiosity and Right-wing politics, so maybe it's a similar mindset? "Anyone who believes in my god must be a good person, because we're inherently good, because our god told us so. Whatever actions we take must be morally justifiable"

And of course if that stretches too far and breaks, you can resort to a No True Scotsman fallacy: "Well they can't have really been a believer anyway"
Nobby Reserve

Re: Atheism
Reply #2725 on: April 27, 2023, 11:28:01 am
Quote from: Riquende on April 27, 2023, 11:03:07 am
Interesting point. I read a quote a little while ago, that I wish I could find again, about the political Right's thinking. It was summed up as them viewing criminals as a "criminal class" that they're obviously not part of, but a 'certain type' of person definitely is. Therefore, anything those people do should be looked at with suspicion, whilst anything they or their peers did must be justified by definition, because they aren't part of the "criminal classes".

There's a strong correlation between religiosity and Right-wing politics, so maybe it's a similar mindset? "Anyone who believes in my god must be a good person, because we're inherently good, because our god told us so. Whatever actions we take must be morally justifiable"

And of course if that stretches too far and breaks, you can resort to a No True Scotsman fallacy: "Well they can't have really been a believer anyway"


Don't the Christianists have some bollocks about believers having their sins being absolved through penitence? Or is that just the 'left-footers'?
lobsterboy

Re: Atheism
Reply #2726 on: April 27, 2023, 12:58:59 pm
Quote from: The_Nomad on April 26, 2023, 10:31:23 am
Really dont understand this. Why is there an assumption that without a god, the average good person would be in a blind panic as to what to do?

Thats something that always really offends me. The insistence that I cannot have any morals or common human decency without following whatever sky fairy they do. Meanwhile they slavishly devote themselves to a deity who has murdered many, demanded sacrifices, abandoned his son and condemns those who do not accept "his love" to an eternity of suffering.
And thats just the christians...
HomesickRed

Re: Atheism
Reply #2727 on: Yesterday at 05:27:49 pm
Baby boomers lose religious faith faster than other generations

Baby boomers are losing their religion faster than any other generation, figures show, with the proportion who believe in God dipping below 50 per cent for the first time.

Faith in God across Britain has fallen from 75 per cent in 1981 to 49 per cent in 2022, making the UK one of the least religious countries out of 24 analysed by researchers at Kings College London.

When the figures are broken down into five generations  those born before the Second World War, baby boomers born after the war, generation X, millennials and generation Z - it reveals that baby boomers are less likely than any other generation to believe in life after death, heaven and hell, scoring lower than their parents, childrens and grandchildrens generations.

Only those in Gen Z, born after 1997, score lower than baby boomers, born between 1946 and 1964, for belief in God.

In 2022, 32 per cent of baby boomers said they considered themselves to be a religious person, falling from 52 per cent in 2005, the steepest drop of any generation over that period.

The study has been asking Britons about their religious faith for more than 40 years.

In 1990, 66 per cent of baby boomers, or two thirds, believed in God. By 2022, this has fallen to 48 per cent, dipping below half for the first time.

Professor Bobby Duffy, director of the Policy Institute at Kings College London, said that baby boomers had lived through lots of social and cultural revolutions, adding: [We see] more of that effect on the baby boomers as their formative years were shaped much more by the  speed of cultural change that we had in the 60s, 70s, and 80s.

He said that baby boomers are entering later stages of life [where] you start to think more seriously about where you are on questions of spirituality and mortality.

The pre-war generation is most likely to believe in God, but this too has fallen, from 82 per cent in 1981 to 59 per cent in 2022.

Among baby boomers, belief in hell is at 18 per cent, heaven at 34 per cent, and life after death at 35 per cent, each lower than any other generation.

All generations were less likely to consider themselves a religious person in 2022 compared with 2005, with millennials and Gen Z least likely, both at 27 per cent, followed by baby boomers at 32 per cent.

When asked about belief in God, baby boomers scored the same as millennials, born between 1981 and 1996. Millennials belief in God appears to be on the rise, however, having increased from 38 per cent in 2018 to 48 per cent in 2022, an opposite trend to that seen in baby boomers. It is thought that there is more religious diversity among millennials, with religious faith generally stronger among young people from non-Christian backgrounds.

Duffy said he expected the figures for millennials to plateau rather than continue to increase in future surveys.



Hard to question the facts to be honest. All the non-believers are dying. The believers are dying too.

No reports of any being saved either!

Importantly, no attempt to tell us those religions that ARE growing because in a generation Christianity will be trailing in the distance behind, for instance, Islam as a practiced religion in the UK. Sports washing and other initiatives will also have had years of great success in winning over the wealthier, decision making classes -- with real consequences.

The atheist in me worries about what will replace the void caused by Christianity's decline in the West.
thejbs

Re: Atheism
Reply #2728 on: Today at 08:21:01 am
Quote from: HomesickRed on Yesterday at 05:27:49 pm
Baby boomers lose religious faith faster than other generations.

The atheist in me worries about what will replace the void caused by Christianity's decline in the West.

Get yourself over to the aliens/ufo thread for a sneak peek of whats coming according to yougov, only 30% of people in the uk dont believe in aliens. I suppose the good thing is that ufologists dont dictate their reproductive beliefs to women.
Iska

Re: Atheism
Reply #2729 on: Today at 08:44:05 am
Quote from: HomesickRed on Yesterday at 05:27:49 pm
Importantly, no attempt to tell us those religions that ARE growing because in a generation Christianity will be trailing in the distance behind, for instance, Islam as a practiced religion in the UK. Sports washing and other initiatives will also have had years of great success in winning over the wealthier, decision making classes -- with real consequences.

The atheist in me worries about what will replace the void caused by Christianity's decline in the West.
Yes, this is a lot of what I worry about, obviously from a different perspective. Its like weve had a couple of millennia of our societies operating from a set of shared moral assumptions, then have decided for the past fifty years or so to try operating with no shared assumptions, and its starting to drive people mad.

I wouldnt get too apocalyptic about it yet, most people do still operate from largely those shared assumptions (even if they think theyre atheists) because theyre so baked in to our society.  But its definitely on the radar - the more they get loosened, the more people and institutions start to fall through the cracks; the worry is that at some point a critical mass falls through and things start to get totally unmoored.

Im still fairly optimistic because the west has almost always selfcorrectedeventuallyonce things start spinning out of hand.  As for whats likely to happen, Id say a Christian revival is most likely because as I say those are the fundamental assumptions, whats needed is to keep them at the heart of national life.  The threats to them are from relativism or unbounded rationalism imo, rather than from islam.  For one thing it isnt growing as fast as youd think as most migration isnt from muslim countries, and secondly because the mainstream Islam in this country seems to be mutating into something mild like another Christian sect, rather than the fundamentalist way-of-life creed that would be the actual sort of threat that you seem to have in mind.  Im just trying to spot a trend obviously.

As for woke, I tend to think about that as a type of protestantism thats gone haywire on the meek/turn the other cheek aspect of Christianity, and by rejecting all the more muscular/self-protective parts of the Christian system is incredibly vulnerable to being taken over by all sorts of nonsense.  Thats more of a threat imo because its managed to make great strides in institutionalising an (imo) childish belief system into public life.

So Id say that if you worry about what will replace the void, Id say its that people just start believing in anything and so we get a lot of cults of which things like extreme environmentalism, anti-natalism, white supremacy, trans, conspiracy theory might be current examples.  The risk obviously is of one of those eventually getting enough critical mass to take over, and it might well be something thats far far worse.  Thats happened before.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Atheism
Reply #2730 on: Today at 10:09:18 am
Quote from: HomesickRed on Yesterday at 05:27:49 pm

The atheist in me worries about what will replace the void caused by Christianity's decline in the West.

The optimistic atheist in me is excited at the death of Christianity not just in the UK, but everywhere

It might get replaced by the thirst for progressive and woke policies.
Look at the Western "land of the free" a shithole full of Christians
An unemployed woman gets an unwanted pregnancy, her choices are;
criminalise herself and put herself in danger with an illegal s abortion,
pay $xx,xxx amount on an unwanted labour
do nothing and put her own life and the babies in danger with no medical intervention

