I seriously doubt if you ran an experiment testing how people of faith and people of no faith respond in such a scenario, those of faith would act any more altruistically with the wallet than those of no faith.
The opposite, actually.Religious children are meaner than their secular counterparts, study finds
Religious belief appears to have negative influence on childrens altruism and judgments of others actions even as parents see them as more empathetic
Children from religious families are less kind and more punitive than those from non-religious households, according to a new study.
Academics from seven universities across the world studied Christian, Muslim and non-religious children to test the relationship between religion and morality.
They found that religious belief is a negative influence on childrens altruism.
Overall, our findings ... contradict the commonsense and popular assumption that children from religious households are more altruistic and kind towards others, said the authors of The Negative Association Between Religiousness and Childrens Altruism Across the World, published this week in Current Biology.