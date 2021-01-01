« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 63 64 65 66 67 [68]   Go Down

Author Topic: Atheism  (Read 131519 times)

Online Corkboy

  • Sworn enemy of Bottlegirl. The Boston Toilet Mangler. Grauniad of the Cidatel. Into kinky S&M with the Lash.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,173
  • Is it getting better?
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2680 on: Today at 10:24:02 am »
Quote from: Iska on Today at 08:09:46 am
The first half of that is totally correct, and is why among other things this thread never gets anywhere.  But then you make exactly the same mistake in the second half - theres absolutely tons of inquiry in religion, but its around questions like how should we live?.  You can surely at least imagine how having a supreme entity would be a useful concept when it comes to addressing that question.

Nope. There are plenty of areas of enquiry concerning how we should live. None of them need religion.
Logged

Offline The_Nomad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 514
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2681 on: Today at 10:26:22 am »
Quote from: Iska on Today at 09:12:02 am
You cant imagine a difference between living as if youre answerable for every action, and living as if youre not answerable for actions that you can get away with?

Surely thats a false dichotomy. Why should I conjure up a geriatric bearded Caucasian male that is scrutinising my every thought and action and somehow feel beholden to him? Also, are you implying that if lm NOT answerable to any deity, that somehow leads to immoral actions? Thats the false argument that religionists like Peterson and Craig make. That somehow, god, and that too the Judeo Christian one, is the source of all morality. I never understood that argument. Our morals have surely been shaped by whats the most advantageous set of rules for ourselves as social animals.
Logged
Good Judgement Comes From Experience, Unfortunately Experience Comes From Bad Judgement.

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,806
  • The first five yards........
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2682 on: Today at 10:26:48 am »
Quote from: Iska on Today at 10:17:34 am
Youve gone off on one there. Imagine you find a wallet on a deserted street with £100 in it. There is no god. What should you do?

If there's a god I keep it and give a tithe to the church. If there are several gods I keep it and give a tithe to the various churches. If there's no god I try and find out who it belongs to and return it to them. If there's no god and I fail to find the unlucky person I keep a tithe for myself and give 90 quid to Amnesty International.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline The_Nomad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 514
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2683 on: Today at 10:31:23 am »
Quote from: Iska on Today at 10:17:34 am
Youve gone off on one there. Imagine you find a wallet on a deserted street with £100 in it. There is no god. What should you do?

Really dont understand this. Why is there an assumption that without a god, the average good person would be in a blind panic as to what to do?
Logged
Good Judgement Comes From Experience, Unfortunately Experience Comes From Bad Judgement.

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,035
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2684 on: Today at 10:34:51 am »
I seriously doubt if you ran an experiment testing how people of faith and people of no faith respond in such a scenario, those of faith would act any more altruistically with the wallet than those of no faith.
Logged

Offline Iska

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,956
  • The only club that matters
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2685 on: Today at 10:36:24 am »
Quote from: The_Nomad on Today at 10:26:22 am
are you implying that if lm NOT answerable to any deity, that somehow leads to immoral actions? ... That somehow, god, and that too the Judeo Christian one, is the source of all morality. I never understood that argument. Our morals have surely been shaped by whats the most advantageous set of rules for ourselves as social animals.
Not quite. Its more that without that concept there *are* no moral actions. Theres a lot to your last sentence (whether we recognise that as morality or not), but what there isnt is anything holding you as an individual to those morals, if you take a view in the circumstances that its more convenient not to be held.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,517
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2686 on: Today at 10:36:34 am »
Quote from: The_Nomad on Today at 10:31:23 am
Really dont understand this. Why is there an assumption that without a god, the average good person would be in a blind panic as to what to do?

The only real answer would be that having a god hasn't stopped it's "representatives" on earth from running amock for thousands of years.

Doubt iska will see it that way though.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 371
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2687 on: Today at 10:40:07 am »
Czechia is the biggest irreligious country in the world. They are ranked massively high on 165th out of 196 countries in murder ranking. He has a point.
Logged
Everyone knows it's shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Online Corkboy

  • Sworn enemy of Bottlegirl. The Boston Toilet Mangler. Grauniad of the Cidatel. Into kinky S&M with the Lash.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,173
  • Is it getting better?
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2688 on: Today at 10:43:01 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 10:34:51 am
I seriously doubt if you ran an experiment testing how people of faith and people of no faith respond in such a scenario, those of faith would act any more altruistically with the wallet than those of no faith.

The opposite, actually.

Religious children are meaner than their secular counterparts, study finds

Religious belief appears to have negative influence on childrens altruism and judgments of others actions even as parents see them as more empathetic

Children from religious families are less kind and more punitive than those from non-religious households, according to a new study.

Academics from seven universities across the world studied Christian, Muslim and non-religious children to test the relationship between religion and morality.

They found that religious belief is a negative influence on childrens altruism.

Overall, our findings ... contradict the commonsense and popular assumption that children from religious households are more altruistic and kind towards others, said the authors of The Negative Association Between Religiousness and Childrens Altruism Across the World, published this week in Current Biology.
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,035
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2689 on: Today at 10:43:15 am »
Quote from: shank94 on Today at 10:40:07 am
Czechia is the biggest irreligious country in the world. They are ranked massively high on 165th out of 196 countries in murder ranking. He has a point.

Is there a demonstrated causation there, or just correlation?
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,517
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2690 on: Today at 10:45:54 am »
Quote from: shank94 on Today at 10:40:07 am
Czechia is the biggest irreligious country in the world. They are ranked massively high on 165th out of 196 countries in murder ranking. He has a point.

Now do America.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Corkboy

  • Sworn enemy of Bottlegirl. The Boston Toilet Mangler. Grauniad of the Cidatel. Into kinky S&M with the Lash.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,173
  • Is it getting better?
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2691 on: Today at 10:46:06 am »
Quote from: shank94 on Today at 10:40:07 am
Czechia is the biggest irreligious country in the world. They are ranked massively high on 165th out of 196 countries in murder ranking. He has a point.

Source?
Logged

Online shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 371
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2692 on: Today at 10:48:41 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 10:43:15 am
Is there a demonstrated causation there, or just correlation?

I would say correlation since we are talking about religion and God existing. Demonstrated causation isn't valid when it comes to them.  ;)
Logged
Everyone knows it's shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,035
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2693 on: Today at 10:49:19 am »
Czechia has relatively high gun ownership and allows concealed carry. Might have something to do with it.
Logged

Online Corkboy

  • Sworn enemy of Bottlegirl. The Boston Toilet Mangler. Grauniad of the Cidatel. Into kinky S&M with the Lash.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,173
  • Is it getting better?
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2694 on: Today at 10:52:09 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 10:49:19 am
Czechia has relatively high gun ownership and allows concealed carry. Might have something to do with it.

Or possibly the fact that it's not true.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_countries_by_intentional_homicide_rate
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,879
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2695 on: Today at 10:52:43 am »
I cant see any data showing them having a high homicide rate
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,806
  • The first five yards........
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2696 on: Today at 10:53:21 am »
Quote from: shank94 on Today at 10:40:07 am
Czechia is the biggest irreligious country in the world. They are ranked massively high on 165th out of 196 countries in murder ranking. He has a point.

A murder rate of 0.7 out of 100,000.

Are you sure about your stats?

« Last Edit: Today at 10:55:00 am by Yorkykopite »
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,517
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2697 on: Today at 10:54:15 am »
Quote from: Corkboy on Today at 10:52:09 am
Or possibly the fact that it's not true.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_countries_by_intentional_homicide_rate

A religious person lying,why I am shocked.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 371
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2698 on: Today at 10:55:30 am »
Quote from: Corkboy on Today at 10:46:06 am
Source?

https://dataunodc.un.org/dp-intentional-homicide-victims

You can export the data set into Excel or Power BI to play with the numbers and compare to other years/countries. US increase in male homicides is very interesting.
Logged
Everyone knows it's shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Online shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 371
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2699 on: Today at 10:57:36 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:53:21 am
A murder rate of 0.7 out of 100,000.

Are you sure about your stats?

I am an athiest, did you not get the sarcasm?
Logged
Everyone knows it's shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,806
  • The first five yards........
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2700 on: Today at 10:57:39 am »
Quote from: Corkboy on Today at 10:52:09 am
Or possibly the fact that it's not true.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_countries_by_intentional_homicide_rate

Obviously there are many factors which account for murder rates. But, looking at that list, one key indicator seems to be the more religious a country is the higher the murder rate.

So thanks to the poster who made the original error.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,035
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2701 on: Today at 10:57:51 am »
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,806
  • The first five yards........
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2702 on: Today at 10:58:25 am »
Quote from: shank94 on Today at 10:57:36 am
I am an athiest, did you not get the sarcasm?

I don't know you from Adam.....Or Eve.

So, no.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 371
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2703 on: Today at 10:58:55 am »
Quote from: shank94 on Today at 10:40:07 am
Czechia is the biggest irreligious country in the world. They are ranked massively high on 165th out of 196 countries in murder ranking. He has a point.

Can't believe this sarcasm flew over peoples heads. Damn
Logged
Everyone knows it's shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Online Corkboy

  • Sworn enemy of Bottlegirl. The Boston Toilet Mangler. Grauniad of the Cidatel. Into kinky S&M with the Lash.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,173
  • Is it getting better?
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2704 on: Today at 10:59:27 am »
Quote from: shank94 on Today at 10:55:30 am
https://dataunodc.un.org/dp-intentional-homicide-victims

You can export the data set into Excel or Power BI to play with the numbers and compare to other years/countries. US increase in male homicides is very interesting.

Your source doesn't say what you're saying.

Edit: sarcasm detector not operating well today.
Logged

Online shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 371
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2705 on: Today at 11:00:44 am »
Quote from: Corkboy on Today at 10:59:27 am
Your source doesn't say what you're saying.

Czechia 0.73 per 100,000 in 2020. It does?
Logged
Everyone knows it's shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,517
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2706 on: Today at 11:02:52 am »
Quote from: shank94 on Today at 10:58:55 am
Can't believe this sarcasm flew over peoples heads. Damn

I see it,we're all a bit dim  ;D
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Iska

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,956
  • The only club that matters
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2707 on: Today at 11:06:33 am »
Quote from: shank94 on Today at 10:58:55 am
Can't believe this sarcasm flew over peoples heads. Damn
lol, that was really well done. I was reading it and thinking hmm, I dont believe for a second that Czech Republic would be high at all, never noticing that 165th out of 196 is actually  very low.
Logged

Online shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 371
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2708 on: Today at 11:09:49 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 10:45:54 am
Now do America.

America was ranked 61st /196 at 6.42 in 2020, increased to 6.81 in 2021. Using compound annual growth across 10 years on the data set it would be around 7.27 per 100,000 in the US in 2023. I cannot be arsed to rerank it since I have no hope for that nation.
Logged
Everyone knows it's shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,517
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2709 on: Today at 11:11:10 am »
Now do Mongolia. ;D
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 371
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2710 on: Today at 11:13:30 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 11:11:10 am
Now do Mongolia. ;D

I don't want to get banned for derailing a thread lol. America would probably even be higher since they have a strong start to the school shooting season. Anyways no more derailment
Logged
Everyone knows it's shanks, Shank is part of my name.
Pages: 1 ... 63 64 65 66 67 [68]   Go Up
« previous next »
 