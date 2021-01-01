I seriously doubt if you ran an experiment testing how people of faith and people of no faith respond in such a scenario, those of faith would act any more altruistically with the wallet than those of no faith.



The opposite, actually.Religious belief appears to have negative influence on childrens altruism and judgments of others actions even as parents see them as more empatheticChildren from religious families are less kind and more punitive than those from non-religious households, according to a new study.Academics from seven universities across the world studied Christian, Muslim and non-religious children to test the relationship between religion and morality.They found that religious belief is a negative influence on childrens altruism.Overall, our findings ... contradict the commonsense and popular assumption that children from religious households are more altruistic and kind towards others, said the authors of The Negative Association Between Religiousness and Childrens Altruism Across the World, published this week in Current Biology.