Author Topic: Atheism

Re: Atheism
« Reply #2640 on: March 4, 2023, 12:53:29 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on March  4, 2023, 09:06:31 am
The sporting analogy holds only to a point. For all its tribalism, superstition and obsession, there is no higher power in football. There is hope and belief in winning, but it isnt necessary to have belief in something that doesnt exist. Theres no punishment or reward in the next life for not believing (if there was thered be less negativity in the post match threads). I dont believe the miracle of Istanbul had anything to do with god (he was playing for city by then) nor should any rational person. In fact, its insulting to the manager, players and fans that made that happen.

But to answer your why: the idea of orbs and anointing oils for an unelected head of state who we are supposed to believe is chosen by god, is absolutely bonkers.

I think you'll find many within the game who disagree - if Blatter and Infantino don't seem themselves as deities on some level I'll be amazed!
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2641 on: March 5, 2023, 03:37:40 pm »
regarding the bible's stance on homosexuality -

i was reading that the bible doesn't say that homosexuality is wrong but was actually referring to the elders who were sleeping with young boys and that that was wrong and should stop

again, it's just a story to me but because we have so many many many people adhering to that faith then to me it appears to be just another case of a manipulative misinterpretation of 'the word' to justify prejudice and hatred

it's this constant interpretation and misinterpretation and different factions of the same fucking religion that has always made me question christianity

i was 'forced' to go to church when i was a kid - and that didn't help either

i also remember that at my nan's house, she was a devout christian but a lovely lovely woman, she had all the usual signs on the walls with phrases such as 'god is the silent guest at all the meals' and 'wherever you are god is watching you'

now if that doesn't sound like some orwellian dystopia then i don't know what does

after following her faith 'religiously' all her life she died in pain from cancer - if her god did exist then she did not deserve that terrible ending

'it's god's way and we though we don't understand it, we must accept it' was the answer i received from the priest
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2642 on: March 5, 2023, 06:25:24 pm »
We'll, after today's game I think we can all now agree that there is actually a god.

 :scarf :scarf :scarf :scarf :scarf :scarf :scarf
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2643 on: March 5, 2023, 06:27:19 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on March  5, 2023, 06:25:24 pm
We'll, after today's game I think we can all now agree that there is actually a god.

 :scarf :scarf :scarf :scarf :scarf :scarf :scarf

God got surpassed by Salah ;)
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2644 on: March 5, 2023, 06:39:23 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on March  5, 2023, 06:27:19 pm
God got surpassed by Salah ;)

Does this mean Islam is the one true religion?
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2645 on: March 5, 2023, 07:06:36 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on March  5, 2023, 06:39:23 pm
Does this mean Islam is the one true religion?

No it means Liverpool is
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2646 on: March 5, 2023, 07:09:50 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on March  5, 2023, 07:06:36 pm
No it means Liverpool is

Think we can all shake hands and agree on this - close thread?
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2647 on: March 5, 2023, 07:14:38 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on March  5, 2023, 07:09:50 pm
Think we can all shake hands and agree on this - close thread?

Done!

/thread
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2648 on: March 8, 2023, 09:17:31 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on March  5, 2023, 06:25:24 pm
We'll, after today's game I think we can all now agree that there is actually a god.

 :scarf :scarf :scarf :scarf :scarf :scarf :scarf

I mistakenly thought this too....but as I was heading east on the M62....a great wave of depression and hopelessness began to surge up from surrounding houses, industries and estates....the further I drove, the darker people's thoughts seemed to be. By the time I got to Urmston...it felt like everything was being held in thrall to a stagnant, satanic sense of woe.

"God" does not reside here....I thought.

Not this week..

Nay....he must be far, far away in heaven.

"Seventh" heaven!! ...If I'm any judge of the matter.

 ;D

 
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2649 on: March 22, 2023, 02:25:39 pm »
Further proof of god not existing as Johnson swears to tell the truth on a bible and is not struck down by lightning, plague or turned into a pillar of salt.
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2650 on: April 5, 2023, 12:52:32 pm »
so say man did not create religion and the philosophy of faith wasn't considered...

do you think the world would be a better place?

for all the wars and deaths and misery man-made religion has caused, do you think we would have basically done the same thing but under a different 'philosophy'

no religious texts - no religious doctrines - no religious 'morals' - no churches - no heaven - no hell

i nearly started singing 'imagine' there - but i guess that song does ask the same question too

so whether you believe a god exists or not - man-made religion certainly does exist so hence the question

racism can be attributed to man-made religion - as can misogyny, homophobia, anti-abortion rights etc

but would they have raised their ugly heads regardless of religion being their chief protagonist?
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2651 on: April 5, 2023, 01:59:20 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on April  5, 2023, 12:52:32 pm
so say man did not create religion and the philosophy of faith wasn't considered...

do you think the world would be a better place?

for all the wars and deaths and misery man-made religion has caused, do you think we would have basically done the same thing but under a different 'philosophy'

no religious texts - no religious doctrines - no religious 'morals' - no churches - no heaven - no hell

i nearly started singing 'imagine' there - but i guess that song does ask the same question too

so whether you believe a god exists or not - man-made religion certainly does exist so hence the question

racism can be attributed to man-made religion - as can misogyny, homophobia, anti-abortion rights etc

but would they have raised their ugly heads regardless of religion being their chief protagonist?
There are plenty examples of murderous non-religious (though religistic) movements: Russian Communism; Chinese Communism; Nazism; Khmer Rouge. So, I do not think there being no religion would solve all these kinds of problems. But I think it would be a start.
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2652 on: April 5, 2023, 03:06:20 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on April  5, 2023, 12:52:32 pm
so say man did not create religion and the philosophy of faith wasn't considered...

do you think the world would be a better place?

for all the wars and deaths and misery man-made religion has caused, do you think we would have basically done the same thing but under a different 'philosophy'

no religious texts - no religious doctrines - no religious 'morals' - no churches - no heaven - no hell

i nearly started singing 'imagine' there - but i guess that song does ask the same question too

so whether you believe a god exists or not - man-made religion certainly does exist so hence the question

racism can be attributed to man-made religion - as can misogyny, homophobia, anti-abortion rights etc

but would they have raised their ugly heads regardless of religion being their chief protagonist?


Humans are tribal and greedy/hoarding by nature (a throwback to the millions of years we spent evolving). They'd have found other reasons to kill each other to some extent.

But religion has always played the afterlife joker, driving people to become more zealous and less protective of the value of their own lives.

Re: Atheism
« Reply #2653 on: April 5, 2023, 08:20:15 pm »
Quote from: Bullet500 on March  2, 2023, 07:49:03 pm
Present day Christian doctrines don't mandate animal sacrifice. Quite disingenuous to associate it with present day Christianity. It's a similar thing with Hinduism too. Vedas mention animal sacrifice, but most other texts and most doctrines don't mandate it. Contrarily, most doctrines abhor it. There are few exceptions like Shaktism (e.g., Kamakhya temple).

Ritualistic animal sacrifice (Eid al-Adha/Bakreid) is barbaric.
Speaking of Kamakhya temple...

"Five arrested over human sacrifice at Indian temple" - https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/apr/05/indian-police-arrest-five-men-accused-of-human-sacrifice
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2654 on: April 5, 2023, 10:50:29 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on April  5, 2023, 12:52:32 pm
so say man did not create religion and the philosophy of faith wasn't considered...

do you think the world would be a better place?

for all the wars and deaths and misery man-made religion has caused, do you think we would have basically done the same thing but under a different 'philosophy'

no religious texts - no religious doctrines - no religious 'morals' - no churches - no heaven - no hell

i nearly started singing 'imagine' there - but i guess that song does ask the same question too

so whether you believe a god exists or not - man-made religion certainly does exist so hence the question

racism can be attributed to man-made religion - as can misogyny, homophobia, anti-abortion rights etc

but would they have raised their ugly heads regardless of religion being their chief protagonist?

I think we would have killed each other on looking different, but I think the overall body count would be lower since a lot of motive for wars was religious persecution especially funded by Churches and Mosques.
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2655 on: Yesterday at 10:35:31 pm »
Whack job catholics in the Philippines have restarted nailing themselves to a cross for Easter.
Guess it's what Jesus would want...
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2656 on: Yesterday at 11:09:00 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Yesterday at 10:35:31 pm
Whack job catholics in the Philippines have restarted nailing themselves to a cross for Easter.
Guess it's what Jesus would want...
Inquiring minds need to know: how do they hammer in the nail in their second hand?
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2657 on: Yesterday at 11:09:51 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 11:09:00 pm
Inquiring minds need to know: how do they hammer in the nail in their second hand?

Its a miracle.
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2658 on: Yesterday at 11:25:37 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Yesterday at 10:35:31 pm
Whack job catholics in the Philippines have restarted nailing themselves to a cross for Easter.
Guess it's what Jesus would want...

Catholics?

Addicted to cats?
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2659 on: Today at 12:22:19 am »
Religions become organised and maybe fixated with hierarchies where we all bow down or look up to a priest, bishop, pope, Son if God, Father etc. It seems to me anywhere where I come across such a pyramid or hierarchy. it is followed with misuse of power, exclusion and then corruption and control. Religion is very intertwined with politics in that manner.  Both politics and religion have concepts, models  and teachings that try to encourage horizontal peace, harmony etc, but the vertical, top down, power dynamic always seems to dominate, mostly it seems leading to corruption and control.
I try to swerve any strong attachment to such power structures, so my atheism isnt much so about not believing in God. Its more about not believing in religion.
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2660 on: Today at 12:42:11 am »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Yesterday at 10:35:31 pm
Whack job catholics in the Philippines have restarted nailing themselves to a cross for Easter.
Guess it's what Jesus would want...

What ya doing for Easter??

Just hanging about really.
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2661 on: Today at 11:17:03 am »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Yesterday at 10:35:31 pm
Whack job catholics in the Philippines have restarted nailing themselves to a cross for Easter.
Guess it's what Jesus would want...

I lived in the Philippines for a few years and went to an Easter parade one time, its insane. As well as the crucifixion many of them do self-flagellation where they get their mates to make a load of nicks in their backs with razors and then beat themselves with a sort of cat onine tails made of wood/bamboo.  Apparently its as much about machismo as about faith
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2662 on: Today at 11:23:22 am »
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 11:17:03 am
I lived in the Philippines for a few years and went to an Easter parade one time, its insane. As well as the crucifixion many of them do self-flagellation where they get their mates to make a load of nicks in their backs with razors and then beat themselves with a sort of cat onine tails made of wood/bamboo.  Apparently its as much about machismo as about faith

Not just their mates, but children partake in it too. Absolute lunacy.
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2663 on: Today at 12:53:22 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 11:09:00 pm
Inquiring minds need to know: how do they hammer in the nail in their second hand?

..next you'll be asking how that guy escaped in the shawshank redemption after digging a hole through the cell wall and then climbing into the hole and then sticking back the poster covering the hole in the cell wall from the outside while still being inside the hole
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2664 on: Today at 12:54:00 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 12:42:11 am
What ya doing for Easter??

Just hanging about really.

nailed it  :wave
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2665 on: Today at 02:01:11 pm »
Easter, Ramadan and Passover this weekend 
Peak religion right now!
