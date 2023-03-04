Religions become organised and maybe fixated with hierarchies where we all bow down or look up to a priest, bishop, pope, Son if God, Father etc. It seems to me anywhere where I come across such a pyramid or hierarchy. it is followed with misuse of power, exclusion and then corruption and control. Religion is very intertwined with politics in that manner. Both politics and religion have concepts, models and teachings that try to encourage horizontal peace, harmony etc, but the vertical, top down, power dynamic always seems to dominate, mostly it seems leading to corruption and control.
I try to swerve any strong attachment to such power structures, so my atheism isnt much so about not believing in God. Its more about not believing in religion.