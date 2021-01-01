religion brings with it a code-for-living that you accept and dont need to prove for yourself.



And that is terribly problematic. Using the christian bible as a basis for your moral code without doing any of your own rational thought is a terrible idea. Most of it falls between fallacious and outright nonsense. The Ten Commandments are a shocking moral guide for a start, as Hitchens has pointed out. Most of Leviticus has been conveniently sidestepped (except the cherry picked parts they like to keep to discriminate against minorities) because it's absolutely bonkers.What is usable as a code-for-living is pretty self-evident, in that it existed independently in other non-christian cultures. All religion has done is coerced people into accepting a code of living based on the carrot of heaven and stick of hell.