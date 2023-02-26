

How many were threatening Salman Rushdie over his book? Rioting.



And plod just stood by.



It really emboldened the Islamo-fascist tendency. Gave them a sense that all they had to do is tantrum in sufficient numbers.



Blair's government and its multiculturalism pipedream, with laws brought in to give religion similar discrimination protections as race, gender, sexuality, etc took it another step further.



So we end up with teachers having to go into hiding, kids receiving death threats, and thousands of groomed/sexually-abused girls denied justice in the name of not upsetting the Muslimists.



you do know that it is the minority that do this don't you?you can't call out a religious faith on the few - if so then do we call all scousers 'robbers' (i am one born and bred) because that's what the 'media' tells usan extremist is a person with an extremist mentality - any person can be an extremist and act out of that personal mental passionfucking ell - there's plenty that follow football clubs and certainly don't act like the majorityi was once punched in face by a drunken chelsea fan - he didn't even stop as he did it as he was walking past in a group - so do i think he's a chelsea-ist and call for action against all chelsea fans and therefore tar them all with the same brush?you complain about the media coverage and yet you seem to base all your views upon it