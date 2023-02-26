« previous next »
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2520 on: Today at 07:15:09 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on February 26, 2023, 03:18:20 pm
Islam can also be used as a stick to beat people with brown skin who are either not Muslim or not doing anything Islamic.
Its on those occasions that you know its racism.


Doesnt give its followers carte blanche to issue death threats to children and all the other vile stuff done its name either though does it? I'm very tolerant but I get sick of hearing about Islamophobia every time some of the unpleasant backward intolerant ideology involved or its extreme followers get called out.
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2521 on: Today at 08:09:02 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:11:17 pm

How many were threatening Salman Rushdie over his book? Rioting.

And plod just stood by.

It really emboldened the Islamo-fascist tendency. Gave them a sense that all they had to do is tantrum in sufficient numbers.

Blair's government and its multiculturalism pipedream, with laws brought in to give religion similar discrimination protections as race, gender, sexuality, etc took it another step further.

So we end up with teachers having to go into hiding, kids receiving death threats, and thousands of groomed/sexually-abused girls denied justice in the name of not upsetting the Muslimists.

you do know that it is the minority that do this don't you?

you can't call out a religious faith on the few - if so then do we call all scousers 'robbers' (i am one born and bred) because that's what the 'media' tells us

an extremist is a person with an extremist mentality - any person can be an extremist and act out of that personal mental passion

fucking ell - there's plenty that follow football clubs and certainly don't act like the majority

i was once punched in face by a drunken chelsea fan - he didn't even stop as he did it as he was walking past in a group - so do i think he's a chelsea-ist and call for action against all chelsea fans and therefore tar them all with the same brush?

you complain about the media coverage and yet you seem to base all your views upon it
