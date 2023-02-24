« previous next »
Author Topic: Atheism  (Read 123110 times)

Re: Atheism
« Reply #2440 on: February 24, 2023, 09:54:41 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on February 23, 2023, 07:50:33 pm

Why did god not reveals herself to anyone in IndoAsia


They did but it cost between 20-200 million deaths depending on your sources in historical India across 400 years for Islam and Christianity to explains themselves. Word of God am i right?
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2441 on: February 24, 2023, 10:28:27 pm »
Quote from: Pheel on February 22, 2023, 02:13:56 pm
Not sure this thread would/could exist on many other Fan forums! 
My view?

Everything is shite since Roy Orbison died.     Carry on.

So Its Over then?
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2442 on: Yesterday at 03:46:43 pm »
Why is mildly damaging a book a reason to suspend  4 kids from school?
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-leeds-64757799

If (as claimed) there was no intent to upset, what the hell is this school doing?

Damaging a cheap book mildly is not and should not be an offence for which children are excluded
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2443 on: Yesterday at 03:52:16 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 03:46:43 pm
Why is mildly damaging a book a reason to suspend  4 kids from school?
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-leeds-64757799

If (as claimed) there was no intent to upset, what the hell is this school doing?

Damaging a cheap book mildly is not and should not be an offence for which children are excluded
Quote
Head teacher Mr Griffiths said in a statement: "We would like to reassure all our community that the holy book remains fully intact and that our initial enquiries indicate there was no malicious intent by those involved.
And yet:
Quote
"However, we have made it very clear that their actions did not treat the Quran with the respect it should have, so those involved have been suspended and we will be working with them to ensure they understand why their actions were unacceptable.

"This morning, we met with our local Muslim community leaders, local councillors and police to share all the information we currently know, the action taken and the immediate steps we have taken to reinforce the values and behaviour we expect from every member of this school community to ensure that all religions are respected."
That is some crazed, mixed-up thinking going on there with the Head. The mental gymnastics displayed are something to behold.
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2444 on: Yesterday at 04:33:01 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 03:46:43 pm
Why is mildly damaging a book a reason to suspend  4 kids from school?
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-leeds-64757799

If (as claimed) there was no intent to upset, what the hell is this school doing?

Damaging a cheap book mildly is not and should not be an offence for which children are excluded

Because Pious people lack humility,  see Danish cartoons as an example.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said they were "liaising" with the school
Ive a feelinhg there maybe more to this. 
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2445 on: Yesterday at 04:33:12 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 03:52:16 pm
And yet:That is some crazed, mixed-up thinking going on there with the Head. The mental gymnastics displayed are something to behold.
We are discriminating against children in order to not offend religious intolerants

This is madness
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2446 on: Yesterday at 04:34:16 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 04:33:01 pm
Because Pious people lack humility,  see Danish cartoons as an example.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said they were "liaising" with the school
Ive a feelinhg there maybe more to this. 
There maybe be of course, but the school also says that there was no malicious intent.
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2447 on: Yesterday at 04:39:07 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 04:34:16 pm
There maybe be of course, but the school also says that there was no malicious intent.

Guesswork on my behalf, but that's the part I don't buy, given police involvement.

A book got some dirty pages, lets involve the police? 



Re: Atheism
« Reply #2448 on: Yesterday at 04:54:15 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 04:33:12 pm
We are discriminating against children in order to not offend religious intolerants

This is madness
It is disappointing when an educator is so limited in their ability to think logically. And all the more so when it is a school head.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Paradox_of_tolerance

Re: Atheism
« Reply #2449 on: Yesterday at 05:01:28 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 04:39:07 pm
Guesswork on my behalf, but that's the part I don't buy, given police involvement.

A book got some dirty pages, lets involve the police? 




If we are to take the heads words at face value, then very.  But then the article also says this
Quote
He said reports the Quran had been burnt or destroyed were untrue, and he had inspected the book himself during the meeting.
So I suspect someone in the community phoned the police as a result.

Anyone burning a religious book is a bit of a c*nt in my book, because its just going out of your way to piss people off. However, a book being damaged shouldnt be a police matter.

The whole thing is madness
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2450 on: Yesterday at 05:05:55 pm »
""However, we have made it very clear that their actions did not treat the Quran with the respect it should have, so those involved have been suspended and we will be working with them to ensure they understand why their actions were unacceptable."

Utter madness.
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2451 on: Yesterday at 05:26:22 pm »
Total madness & I'd be heading to the courts if that was my kid.
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2452 on: Yesterday at 05:55:42 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 05:05:55 pm
""However, we have made it very clear that their actions did not treat the Quran with the respect it should have, so those involved have been suspended and we will be working with them to ensure they understand why their actions were unacceptable."

Utter madness.


And a big part of the reason why there's such a simmering undercurrent of 'racism' that far-right groups successfully exploit.

Why should people have to respect a book full of bullshit fairy stories?
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2453 on: Yesterday at 05:57:29 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 05:01:28 pm
If we are to take the heads words at face value, then very.  But then the article also says this So I suspect someone in the community phoned the police as a result.

Anyone burning a religious book is a bit of a c*nt in my book, because its just going out of your way to piss people off. However, a book being damaged shouldnt be a police matter.

The whole thing is madness

Yeah you are delibretrely going out your way to antagonise.  Thats why I dont believe the heads comments it was done without malice.
who ever called the police should be looking at a charge of wasting police time. 






Re: Atheism
« Reply #2454 on: Yesterday at 05:59:17 pm »
It did say within the article that it may have been kicked around the yard (some reports say yes some say no is my paraphrasing).

It doesn't matter that it was a holy book but rather that someone had brought in something which, presumably due to the importance of the book to religious people, meant a lot to their family which was treated with disrespect by the kids.

There may not be malicious intent but this also isn't exactly model behaviour.

There should be some sort of "punishment" for the kids involved but the focus should be on just generally respecting each others property and being a bit more responsible.

Certainly not suspension and getting the police involved.
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2455 on: Yesterday at 06:12:36 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Yesterday at 05:59:17 pm
It did say within the article that it may have been kicked around the yard (some reports say yes some say no is my paraphrasing).

It doesn't matter that it was a holy book but rather that someone had brought in something which, presumably due to the importance of the book to religious people, meant a lot to their family which was treated with disrespect by the kids.

There may not be malicious intent but this also isn't exactly model behaviour.

There should be some sort of "punishment" for the kids involved but the focus should be on just generally respecting each others property and being a bit more responsible.

Certainly not suspension and getting the police involved.


What if one of the kids bought it and instigated the kicking it around?

Following a religion is a personal choice, and should be no more 'important' than a person's choice of football team, favourite pop group, political views, or preferred type of biscuit.

If a Taylor Swift fan took in a Kanye West book and, with their mates, kicked it around as a laugh, we know there wouldn't be any fuss made. Or a lefty took in a copy of the last Tory manifesto.

From that article, it seems like some lad of the perennially offended section of the Muslimist community are trying to whip up anger.

Perhaps someone should issue a Fatwa on the kids.
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2456 on: Yesterday at 06:18:10 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 06:12:36 pm

What if one of the kids bought it and instigated the kicking it around?

Following a religion is a personal choice, and should be no more 'important' than a person's choice of football team, favourite pop group, political views, or preferred type of biscuit.

If a Taylor Swift fan took in a Kanye West book and, with their mates, kicked it around as a laugh, we know there wouldn't be any fuss made. Or a lefty took in a copy of the last Tory manifesto.

From that article, it seems like some lad of the perennially offended section of the Muslimist community are trying to whip up anger.

Perhaps someone should issue a Fatwa on the kids.

Exactly, which is why I think the Head is lying
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2457 on: Yesterday at 06:19:41 pm »
My skim reading of it was that someone else's property was taken and damaged/vandalised, which is of course pretty serious stuff.

However it then said one student took the book in as a dare for losing an online game. Honestly that's such a weak dare I can't really be bothered with an opinion on anything else.
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2458 on: Yesterday at 06:40:16 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 03:46:43 pm
Why is mildly damaging a book a reason to suspend  4 kids from school?
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-leeds-64757799

If (as claimed) there was no intent to upset, what the hell is this school doing?

Damaging a cheap book mildly is not and should not be an offence for which children are excluded

In my old school Library I used to go around putting various religious books in the fantasy sections (then later the science fiction when my hermeneutic capacity was feeling progressive, but mostly because the librarian had worked out where I was putting them). Wonder what would happen to me now?  ;D
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2459 on: Yesterday at 06:42:19 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 04:39:07 pm
Guesswork on my behalf, but that's the part I don't buy, given police involvement.

A book got some dirty pages, lets involve the police?

I mean, there was a suspected hate crime. After investigation the school determined there wasn't. The police involvement isn't wholly surprising in the modern era.
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2460 on: Yesterday at 06:44:09 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 06:19:41 pm
My skim reading of it was that someone else's property was taken and damaged/vandalised, which is of course pretty serious stuff.

However it then said one student took the book in as a dare for losing an online game. Honestly that's such a weak dare I can't really be bothered with an opinion on anything else.

Doesnt even feel like vandalism. Just high jinks from kids mucking about resulting in some minor damage. If someone had drawn a cock and balls in it, then that would have been vandalism. If a book (or anything else of perceived value) is that precious, then the kid shouldnt have taken it into school. Its the over the top reaction like this which fuels right wing narrative.  This shouldnt even be story.
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2461 on: Yesterday at 06:54:02 pm »
Worth noting that the Teacher from Bately Grammar is still in hiding after the death threats he received. Totally normal behaviour
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2462 on: Yesterday at 06:57:24 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:54:02 pm
Worth noting that the Teacher from Bately Grammar is still in hiding after the death threats he received. Totally normal behaviour

Re: Atheism
« Reply #2463 on: Yesterday at 06:59:04 pm »
Quote from: Red Ol on Yesterday at 06:44:09 pm
Doesnt even feel like vandalism. Just high jinks from kids mucking about resulting in some minor damage.

If students took anything that wasn't theirs, off another student, and damaged it in any way then I would expect punishment. The level of damage is immaterial, there should be a baseline of respect for other people and their property taught pastorally to kids in school.
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2464 on: Yesterday at 07:07:19 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 06:19:41 pm
My skim reading of it was that someone else's property was taken and damaged/vandalised, which is of course pretty serious stuff.

However it then said one student took the book in as a dare for losing an online game. Honestly that's such a weak dare I can't really be bothered with an opinion on anything else.

It wasn't anything as malicious as that. What happened was, a child who lost playing call of duty was given a forfeit by their mates. The forfeit was that he had to get a Quran and bring it into school. He purchased one on Amazon and brought it in to school. The kids read out parts of it in the playground.

Then, allegedly it was knocked out of the hands of one of the boys and landed on the ground. The book is a bit scruffy after its day in school. The police were called in. Much work has to be done to appease the offended. 4 boys have been suspended and (if twitter is to be believed) have faced threats. 

Apparently, the same group had a similar forfeit in the past which involved bringing a poor defenceless bible into school. I sincerely hope this is now investigated and punishments dished out.
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2465 on: Yesterday at 07:13:22 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 07:07:19 pm
It wasn't anything as malicious as that. What happened was, a child who lost playing call of duty was given a forfeit by their mates. The forfeit was that he had to get a Quran and bring it into school. He purchased one on Amazon and brought it in to school. The kids read out parts of it in the playground.

Then, allegedly it was knocked out of the hands of one of the boys and landed on the ground. The book is a bit scruffy after its day in school. The police were called in. Much work has to be done to appease the offended. 4 boys have been suspended and (if twitter is to be believed) have faced threats. 

Apparently, the same group had a similar forfeit in the past which involved bringing a poor defenceless bible into school. I sincerely hope this is now investigated and punishments dished out.
FFS. If the reports are accurate, it just gets better and better, doesn't it. >:(
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2466 on: Yesterday at 07:29:47 pm »
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Yesterday at 06:42:19 pm
I mean, there was a suspected hate crime. After investigation the school determined there wasn't. The police involvement isn't wholly surprising in the modern era.

Thats a very low bar for a hate Crime
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2467 on: Yesterday at 09:20:56 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 07:29:47 pm
Thats a very low bar for a hate Crime


Against the perennially offended - and two of the Abrahamic religious share that trait - the bar is set especially low.
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2468 on: Today at 09:16:15 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 05:55:42 pm

And a big part of the reason why there's such a simmering undercurrent of 'racism' that far-right groups successfully exploit.

Why should people have to respect a book full of bullshit fairy stories?

or you could turn what you said around and think that it is a way of said racist nazis perpetuating falsehoods - just as they do when they rise up in anger because chrsitmas markets can't be called christmas because it might offend ethnic groups and in reality no ethnic group ever complained as it was just pc-obsessed councils making these decisions

the book obviously means a lot to a lot of people and it is disrespectful (not to me though as it might as well be a copy of the dandy annual from 1990) - but if anyone stole my signed copy of kenny dalglish's autobiography and kicked it around the street i would seriously be really fucking pissed off
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2469 on: Today at 09:21:27 am »
*Nothing was taken or stolen from anyone
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2470 on: Today at 09:36:53 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 09:21:27 am
*Nothing was taken or stolen from anyone
Indeed. If the reports you relayed to this thread further up are accurate, then the only 'crime' here is that some schoolkids did not demonstrate what some religious leaders and the school head consider as 'due reverence' for a particular religious text.
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 07:07:19 pm
It wasn't anything as malicious as that. What happened was, a child who lost playing call of duty was given a forfeit by their mates. The forfeit was that he had to get a Quran and bring it into school. He purchased one on Amazon and brought it in to school. The kids read out parts of it in the playground.

Then, allegedly it was knocked out of the hands of one of the boys and landed on the ground. The book is a bit scruffy after its day in school. The police were called in. Much work has to be done to appease the offended. 4 boys have been suspended and (if twitter is to be believed) have faced threats. 

Apparently, the same group had a similar forfeit in the past which involved bringing a poor defenceless bible into school. I sincerely hope this is now investigated and punishments dished out.
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2471 on: Today at 10:38:09 am »
Utter fucking madness.
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2472 on: Today at 11:10:33 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 06:12:36 pm

What if one of the kids bought it and instigated the kicking it around?

Following a religion is a personal choice, and should be no more 'important' than a person's choice of football team, favourite pop group, political views, or preferred type of biscuit.

If a Taylor Swift fan took in a Kanye West book and, with their mates, kicked it around as a laugh, we know there wouldn't be any fuss made. Or a lefty took in a copy of the last Tory manifesto.

From that article, it seems like some lad of the perennially offended section of the Muslimist community are trying to whip up anger.

Perhaps someone should issue a Fatwa on the kids.

My reading was that it was a bit of a family heirloom and that was why it mattered that it was being booted around the yard.

From JBS' post later in the thread it seems it might have just been something picked up on Amazon and in that case holds no personal value and so is just kids mucking about.

I read the article about having to bring it in as a dare and people then mistreating the item as having a bit of a bullying element to it (maybe oversensitive to having had that sort of thing done to me when younger) but if it was just a "you lost so buy a copy and we'll have a laugh" situation then I give much less of a fuck about it all and it is just kids being kids.

I do stand by the fact that whilst I think religion is deeply flawed and don't believe in God (other than the one (nine?) true God) that religious texts are sometimes in the family for generations and do hold an emotional value due to being a family heirloom passed down (like passing down a watch from generation to generation) but I do get you point about it being a choice and so there shouldn't necessarily be a reverence just because it is a copy of the bible, Torah, Qu'ran etc

I almost made a point about how you'd feel about an old copy of a Kenny autobiography but Liverbloke actually made the exact same analogy before I replied - it doesn't matter that we think that it is a book of fairytales, religion holds a huge value to those who follow it.
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2473 on: Today at 11:26:31 am »
Ian, I agree that other people holding things in high value means we shouldnt go out of our way to piss people off.its just bad manners and a lack of compassion mostly.

But it seems like this was an autistic kid and there was no deliberate attempt to cause distress or damage.

Given that, it seems awful that the kid has reportedly received death threats

 
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2474 on: Today at 11:32:07 am »
Some followers of Islam clearly love being offended. If no one offends them they like to make stuff up. Why this particular teacher is indulging them is anyone's guess. The statement he made about "the holy book" is craven. The punishment his school has inflicted on the children is stupid and unjust.
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2475 on: Today at 11:39:20 am »
https://www.facebook.com/CllrAkefAkbar/videos/some-have-raised-comments-of-what-is-being-done-to-protect-the-children-who-actu/1256325745318854/

Well you can see a press conference held at the local Masjid in the link above.

The guy speaking means well and is trying to help but what has happened to this kid is appalling and is a result of religious fatalism and intolerance.

The mother having to go and plead mercy for her kid who has done literally nothing wring is sickening.  The mother having to ask the police not to press charges against the people who have made death threats against her son is even worse.  They are literally the people who have done something wrong, who have broken the law.

Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:32:07 am
Some followers of Islam clearly love being offended. If no one offends them they like to make stuff up. Why this particular teacher is indulging them is anyone's guess. The statement he made about "the holy book" is craven. The punishment his school has inflicted on the children is stupid and unjust.
Why?  Because at Bately grammar, there were protests outside the school for weeks and they were just allowed to happen.  There were very credible death threats made against a member of their staff, who is still in hiding to this day.

What was allowed to happen there is why this has happened here.
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2476 on: Today at 11:42:25 am »
And this statement by the local labour councillor is an absolute disgrace



There is no provocation
There is no Islamophobia
There is no hate.
Theres just some 14 year olds one of whom is said to be significantly autistic
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2477 on: Today at 11:45:11 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 05:26:22 pm
Total madness & I'd be heading to the courts if that was my kid.

You're going to play tennis with an 80s Ska band? What's up with you man? Have a Cadburys Caramel and relax with a fluffy bunny.
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2478 on: Today at 11:46:32 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:26:31 am
Ian, I agree that other people holding things in high value means we shouldnt go out of our way to piss people off.its just bad manners and a lack of compassion mostly.

But it seems like this was an autistic kid and there was no deliberate attempt to cause distress or damage.

Given that, it seems awful that the kid has reportedly received death threats

Agreed 100% with you there - the level to which it has escalated is ridiculous and quite disturbing.

My view, as far as it is worth, was just that based on my understanding of things it would seem right to discipline the kids involved (but mostly just educate them about treating people/possessions with a bit of respect/care) but following on from that to yours and JBS' posts which add more to my understanding of it is that this has gone too far.

Whilst I try not to castigate anyone for their religious beliefs, sending death threats to a child (and an autistic one at that) cannot in anyway be part of your religion so if you are doing it and justifying it as being in defence of your religion then you can fuck the fuck off. People using it as a cover for this behaviour is a major driver of many problems in the world (see the move to criminalise abortion in America for example)
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2479 on: Today at 11:59:21 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:42:25 am
And this statement by the local labour councillor is an absolute disgrace


There is no provocation
There is no Islamophobia
There is no hate.
There’s just some 14 year olds one of whom is said to be significantly autistic
When are people going to start electing politicians with a modicum of intelligence and understanding of basic ethics? That's fucking moronic and a disgrace.
