I dispute the first one certainly. The canon of the NT was determined over hundreds of years, beginning well before the 4th century and continuing well after.



Debate on the composition of the 'canon' had absolutely been discussed at massive length from the first century. But there was no single established or even dominant 'church' through those centuries. There were countless different sects, ranging in size of followers from a handful to thousands. Each had their own collections of preferred gospels and scriptures and books that they believed to give the most accurate accounts of Jesus and his teachings.During the 2nd century, more dominant Christian groups/sects/churches were emerging. These sought to establish themselves as the 'true' church (and therefore that their own interpretations and scriptures were the 'true' record of Jesus, and so their own 'rules' and rituals represented the 'true' faith). Sects and churches would be absorbed into others, or deliberately 'eradicated'. Out of this morass grew the 'Great Church' in the 3rd century, which was essentially the forerunner of the Roman Catholic Church. Discussion regarding the composition of the 'canon' continued, though by this time a core set of gospels, letters and other scriptures had been broadly found (by no means the full 27).But other sects and churches still existed and often thrived. These had their own gospels and books, along with their own interpretations of what everything meant. Some were more Judaism-leaning, some took a more mystic approach; some believed the Trinity, others rejected that; some viewed Jesus as a man-Messiah, others viewed him as a spirit taking the form of man.The 'Great Church' set out to establish itself as the one true church. Its series of Councils in the 4th century set out to codify a whole raft of rules and rituals, and, ultimately, decide what gospels and books should form the 'canon'. Although the finally decided-upon 27 had been used by a few other groups (who then coalesced under the 'Great Church' banner), the actual composition was still heavily debated before reaching an agreement. As I stated previously, Pope Damasus I declared the canon of the present 27 books, after the Council of Rome in 382.