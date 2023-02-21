« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 56 57 58 59 60 [61]   Go Down

Author Topic: Atheism  (Read 122129 times)

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,415
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2400 on: February 21, 2023, 04:31:09 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on February 21, 2023, 04:20:22 pm
Yes, please answer the question, Asam. Why are you steadfastly refusing to do so? This is very odd behaviour.

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=336209.msg18739885#msg18739885

pride? arrogance? funnily enough both frowned upon by allah
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,944
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2401 on: February 21, 2023, 06:23:19 pm »
Quote from: Asam on February 18, 2023, 04:48:02 pm
you have every right to an opinion on whether God exists or not but if you or anyone else is making specific claims about Islam that is not subjective
Lets try again. again. again. again. again, again, again, again

Which specific claim did I make about Islam Asam?
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,105
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2402 on: February 21, 2023, 10:06:31 pm »
Quote from: Asam on February 21, 2023, 03:20:41 pm
That would remove the for the believer to have faith in God

Sorry, Asam, but this makes no sense. If god has appeared to people in the past, then surely it is ok with showing proof of its existence. Why did those who god appeared to not have to get by on faith alone?

Also, I think Tepid has a question for you.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,944
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2403 on: February 21, 2023, 10:39:47 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on February 21, 2023, 10:06:31 pm
Sorry, Asam, but this makes no sense. If god has appeared to people in the past, then surely it is ok with showing proof of its existence. Why did those who god appeared to not have to get by on faith alone?

Also, I think Tepid has a question for you.
Which god?

And which version of god? Catholic, Coptic, orthodox, Sunni, Shiite?

Of course, as any Rowan Atkinson fans knows, the Jews were right the rest? All going to hell.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,105
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2404 on: February 21, 2023, 10:45:22 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on February 21, 2023, 10:39:47 pm
Which god?

And which version of god? Catholic, Coptic, orthodox, Sunni, Shiite?

Of course, as any Rowan Atkinson fans knows, the Jews were right the rest? All going to hell.

Why must you keep attacking Islam?!?!?
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,987
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2405 on: February 21, 2023, 11:34:55 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on February 21, 2023, 10:45:22 pm
Why must you keep attacking Islam?!?!?

Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,944
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2406 on: Yesterday at 07:19:41 am »
For me, Judaism, Christianity and Islam would never have existed without Zoroastrianism. One god, life after death, heaven and hell, saints and sinners. All came from it.
The rest are just tribute acts.

I mean who believes Christian miracles? What utter shit.  Take the miracle that got Mother Teresa sainted. Its utter bollocks . A woman cured from cancer..who just happened to be taking treatment 
Made up guff
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,415
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2407 on: Yesterday at 07:45:29 am »
thing is - holy scriptures are written by men

men though that have a deeper understanding and a greater wisdom and that are 'chosen' and 'special'

but also scriptures tell us that men are not 'infallible' - not god-like as they cannot contain a divine god-like status as there is only one god

so therefore if scriptures are written by fallible men then that in itself leaves them open to fallibility

so if i'm following a faith that has the possibility to be misrepresented because i want to follow the word of god and not the word of men then that in itself should make me question the interpretation of the 'word'

if i were god/a god/the god then i wouldn't trust my word to be told by men - isn't that a bit like chinese whispers

it's things like this that make me choose to be atheist/agnostic - it's not the writings of atheists nor agnostics that make me incredulous, it's the writings of worldwide religion
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,105
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2408 on: Yesterday at 08:31:14 am »
The thing with theists is that they revere rather than question ancient sources. Its no issue to Christians that the accounts of the New Testament were written years after the fact. Or that the basis of the current NT is the surviving texts which were handwritten copies of copies of copies, often written centuries after their supposed events. That error or manipulation could creep in is not even entertained.

Even our friend Asam chooses to take the word of one historical source than more contemporary historians and archaeologists when it comes to the mosque in Morocco. The fact is, modern archaeologists are likely more accurate than an ancient source born centuries after the event, relying mostly on word of mouth.
Logged

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,811
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2409 on: Yesterday at 08:36:17 am »
But the archaeologists were born even later than the scripture writers! :D
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,944
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2410 on: Yesterday at 10:14:29 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 08:31:14 am
The thing with theists is that they revere rather than question ancient sources. Its no issue to Christians that the accounts of the New Testament were written years after the fact. Or that the basis of the current NT is the surviving texts which were handwritten copies of copies of copies, often written centuries after their supposed events. That error or manipulation could creep in is not even entertained.

Even our friend Asam chooses to take the word of one historical source than more contemporary historians and archaeologists when it comes to the mosque in Morocco. The fact is, modern archaeologists are likely more accurate than an ancient source born centuries after the event, relying mostly on word of mouth.
IIRC most of the New Testament is written within 100 years. So I think its more than reasonable that a historical Jesus did exist and was a preacher. Similarly in Islam the Quran is recorded close enough to the events that its highly likely that the main protagonists exists.
As for resurrection, flying horses and divine interventions? Pull the other one.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,408
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2411 on: Yesterday at 10:21:27 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:19:41 am
For me, Judaism, Christianity and Islam would never have existed without Zoroastrianism. One god, life after death, heaven and hell, saints and sinners. All came from it.
The rest are just tribute acts.


Judaism borrows as much, if not more (the Creation, Great Flood, etc) from earlier Sumerian and Babylonian religions (albeit those are polytheistic)

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:32:05 am by Nobby Reserve »
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,408
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2412 on: Yesterday at 10:31:47 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 08:31:14 am
The thing with theists is that they revere rather than question ancient sources. Its no issue to Christians that the accounts of the New Testament were written years after the fact. Or that the basis of the current NT is the surviving texts which were handwritten copies of copies of copies, often written centuries after their supposed events. That error or manipulation could creep in is not even entertained.

Even our friend Asam chooses to take the word of one historical source than more contemporary historians and archaeologists when it comes to the mosque in Morocco. The fact is, modern archaeologists are likely more accurate than an ancient source born centuries after the event, relying mostly on word of mouth.


There the loads and loads of Gospels, letters and other accounts written about Jesus. Very few were contemporaneous; most were second-/third-/more-hand accounts. Many contradicted each other.

The precise composition of the New Testament was decided by councils of bishops in the 4th century AD. Their decisions on what went into the NT were more politically driven than trying to establish the actual truth.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Corkboy

  • Sworn enemy of Bottlegirl. The Boston Toilet Mangler. Grauniad of the Cidatel. Into kinky S&M with the Lash.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,142
  • Is it getting better?
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2413 on: Yesterday at 10:36:36 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on February 21, 2023, 10:39:47 pm

Of course, as any Rowan Atkinson fans knows, the Jews were right

South Park said it was the Mormons, and they're rarely wrong.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,944
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2414 on: Yesterday at 10:59:01 am »
Quote from: Corkboy on Yesterday at 10:36:36 am
South Park said it was the Mormons, and they're rarely wrong.
:lmao

So true
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,674
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2415 on: Yesterday at 11:28:12 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:31:47 am

There the loads and loads of Gospels, letters and other accounts written about Jesus. Very few were contemporaneous; most were second-/third-/more-hand accounts. Many contradicted each other.

The precise composition of the New Testament was decided by councils of bishops in the 4th century AD. Their decisions on what went into the NT were more politically driven than trying to establish the actual truth.
FWIW, I think the idea that the biblical canon was decided at the Council of Nicaea is widely considered a myth. 
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,987
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2416 on: Yesterday at 11:55:48 am »
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 11:28:12 am
FWIW, I think the idea that the biblical canon was decided at the Council of Nicaea is widely considered a myth. 

You have to have faith that the council exists.
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,408
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2417 on: Yesterday at 01:06:44 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 11:28:12 am
FWIW, I think the idea that the biblical canon was decided at the Council of Nicaea is widely considered a myth.


There were several Councils in the 4th century, and they did literally decide the composition of the New Testament. Pope Damasus I held a Council in Rome in 382 and declared a Biblical Canon.

Before the Councils, different fledgling sects had adopted different collections of Gospels/letters/books (although there was already a fair amount of universal crossover). Constantine, through 'his' Bishop Eusebius, is considered by many historians to have sought to influence at least the Council of Nicea.

The fascinating question is why particular books were chosen, and others rejected.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Pheel

  • Look into my eyes...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,628
  • Jerzy............Legend
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2418 on: Yesterday at 02:13:56 pm »
Not sure this thread would/could exist on many other Fan forums! 
My view?

Everything is shite since Roy Orbison died.     Carry on.
Logged
Better today than yesterday...........
           even better tomorrow.

Online Corkboy

  • Sworn enemy of Bottlegirl. The Boston Toilet Mangler. Grauniad of the Cidatel. Into kinky S&M with the Lash.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,142
  • Is it getting better?
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2419 on: Yesterday at 02:23:10 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on Yesterday at 10:36:36 am
South Park said it was the Mormons, and they're rarely wrong.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jbNnsiP4Rhg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jbNnsiP4Rhg</a>
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,105
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2420 on: Yesterday at 10:00:30 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:14:29 am
IIRC most of the New Testament is written within 100 years. So I think its more than reasonable that a historical Jesus did exist and was a preacher. Similarly in Islam the Quran is recorded close enough to the events that its highly likely that the main protagonists exists.
As for resurrection, flying horses and divine interventions? Pull the other one.

Most may have been first written within 100 years, but the current bible is based on copies of copies of those already secondhand accounts. And then, as others have pointed out, bits were omitted because God needs an editor. And 30-100 years is a long time when you have no recordings and little literacy.

Ive little doubt there was a historical Jesus, but he absolutely was not the miracle spewing, death defying deity that is accounted in the New Testament.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,944
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2421 on: Yesterday at 10:36:26 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on Yesterday at 02:23:10 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jbNnsiP4Rhg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jbNnsiP4Rhg</a>
:lmao

I cannot believe that that wasnt inspired by this sketch

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VrwIs10XvKA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VrwIs10XvKA</a>
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,674
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2422 on: Today at 04:30:11 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 01:06:44 pm

There were several Councils in the 4th century, and they did literally decide the composition of the New Testament. Pope Damasus I held a Council in Rome in 382 and declared a Biblical Canon.

Before the Councils, different fledgling sects had adopted different collections of Gospels/letters/books (although there was already a fair amount of universal crossover). Constantine, through 'his' Bishop Eusebius, is considered by many historians to have sought to influence at least the Council of Nicea.

The fascinating question is why particular books were chosen, and others rejected.
I'm not sure that's really true, the evidence that Constantine was trying to establish a canon at Nicea seems to be flimsy at best:

https://historyforatheists.com/2017/05/the-great-myths-4-constantine-nicaea-and-the-bible/

You're right though that the whole process of the bible coming together is a fascinating subject. There's just a lot of nonsense and conspiracy to wade through.
Logged

Online damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,432
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2423 on: Today at 09:01:21 am »
When humans are inevitably wiped out, and if earth ever repopulates a la dinosaurs I wonder what the next species will choose to worship.

Maybe one of them will come across an ancient black slab, preserve it for years until someone has to ability to decipher it. And finally, it is read, a VCR of Fowlers greatest goals from the 90's.

The under 5 minute hat trick will be talked about like man walking on water.
The goal against Brann turning water into wine.
etc
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,408
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2424 on: Today at 10:43:26 am »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 04:30:11 am
I'm not sure that's really true, the evidence that Constantine was trying to establish a canon at Nicea seems to be flimsy at best:

https://historyforatheists.com/2017/05/the-great-myths-4-constantine-nicaea-and-the-bible/

You're right though that the whole process of the bible coming together is a fascinating subject. There's just a lot of nonsense and conspiracy to wade through.


What's not true?

I've not claimed that Constantine was "trying to establish a canon at Nicea". I said that:

~ the canon of the NT was decided over a series of councils in the 4th century
~ Constantine sought to influence the Council of Nicea through 'his' Bishop Eusebius

Do you dispute either of these?

I also said earlier that much of their decisions on what was included and what was not, were "more politically driven than trying to establish the actual truth"


It's a great link, though - thanks  :D

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,674
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2425 on: Today at 12:18:54 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:43:26 am

What's not true?

I've not claimed that Constantine was "trying to establish a canon at Nicea". I said that:

~ the canon of the NT was decided over a series of councils in the 4th century
~ Constantine sought to influence the Council of Nicea through 'his' Bishop Eusebius

Do you dispute either of these?

I also said earlier that much of their decisions on what was included and what was not, were "more politically driven than trying to establish the actual truth"


It's a great link, though - thanks  :D


I dispute the first one certainly. The canon of the NT was determined over hundreds of years, beginning well before the 4th century and continuing well after.
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,408
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2426 on: Today at 02:03:09 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 12:18:54 pm
I dispute the first one certainly. The canon of the NT was determined over hundreds of years, beginning well before the 4th century and continuing well after.


Debate on the composition of the 'canon' had absolutely been discussed at massive length from the first century. But there was no single established or even dominant 'church' through those centuries. There were countless different sects, ranging in size of followers from a handful to thousands. Each had their own collections of preferred gospels and scriptures and books that they believed to give the most accurate accounts of Jesus and his teachings.

During the 2nd century, more dominant Christian groups/sects/churches were emerging. These sought to establish themselves as the 'true' church (and therefore that their own interpretations and scriptures were the 'true' record of Jesus, and so their own 'rules' and rituals represented the 'true' faith). Sects and churches would be absorbed into others, or deliberately 'eradicated'. Out of this morass grew the 'Great Church' in the 3rd century, which was essentially the forerunner of the Roman Catholic Church. Discussion regarding the composition of the 'canon' continued, though by this time a core set of gospels, letters and other scriptures had been broadly found (by no means the full 27).

But other sects and churches still existed and often thrived. These had their own gospels and books, along with their own interpretations of what everything meant. Some were more Judaism-leaning, some took a more mystic approach; some believed the Trinity, others rejected that; some viewed Jesus as a man-Messiah, others viewed him as a spirit taking the form of man.

The 'Great Church' set out to establish itself as the one true church. Its series of Councils in the 4th century set out to codify a whole raft of rules and rituals, and, ultimately, decide what gospels and books should form the 'canon'. Although the finally decided-upon 27 had been used by a few other groups (who then  coalesced under the 'Great Church' banner), the actual composition was still heavily debated before reaching an agreement. As I stated previously, Pope Damasus I declared the canon of the present 27 books, after the Council of Rome in 382.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"
Pages: 1 ... 56 57 58 59 60 [61]   Go Up
« previous next »
 