thing is - holy scriptures are written by men



men though that have a deeper understanding and a greater wisdom and that are 'chosen' and 'special'



but also scriptures tell us that men are not 'infallible' - not god-like as they cannot contain a divine god-like status as there is only one god



so therefore if scriptures are written by fallible men then that in itself leaves them open to fallibility



so if i'm following a faith that has the possibility to be misrepresented because i want to follow the word of god and not the word of men then that in itself should make me question the interpretation of the 'word'



if i were god/a god/the god then i wouldn't trust my word to be told by men - isn't that a bit like chinese whispers



it's things like this that make me choose to be atheist/agnostic - it's not the writings of atheists nor agnostics that make me incredulous, it's the writings of worldwide religion