Correct, recognised by Unesco and Guineas Book of records as the oldest University, place of higher learning



So I did a little digging because something appears off with that statement.Firstly UNESCO recognises the entire town as a world heritage site and I cant find any specific declaration from them about it being the oldest continuously used university ( it could be true, but I cant really find it) most sources have it starting life as a mosque with a madrasa and at some point in the 1200s there was a lot of book burning and it officially became a university in 1963.Second what Guinness does and doesnt recognise is irrelevant because they offer places in their record books to the highest bidder and love nothing more than working with dictators and other unscrupulous sorts (like countries trying to gain world heritage status for example)Finally its ironic that you chose this place to show how much Islam values women, if it is the worlds oldest university and it was founded by a women, they certainly dont let women study at it now.In addition to being Muslim and male, prospective students of the Qarawiyyin are required to have memorized the Quran in full as well as several other shorter medieval Islamic texts on grammar and Maliki law, and in general to have a very good command of Classical Arabic.