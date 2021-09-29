« previous next »
Author Topic: Atheism  (Read 120540 times)

Re: Atheism
« Reply #2360 on: Yesterday at 08:48:50 pm »
Quick question for Asam...

Which specific claim did Tepid make about Islam?
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2361 on: Yesterday at 08:48:58 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 06:50:33 pm

First the correct spelling is Quran not Koran.

The original text is in arabic, the arabic language is unique in that some words can have as many as a dozen different meanings, there are even words in arabic which would translate to an entire sentence in english, so it is really essential to understand arabic or to take the team to read the accompanying commentary for clarification,  also the key point im trying to communicate is that Islam is based on two primary sources:

The Quran (the revelation)
The Sunnah (how the prophet implemented the religion in his life and his recommendations on best practices)

As a muslim this is what our faith is based on, what ive seen in this thread is people googling completely articles/content not referencing primary source material. This content is written by people who have never even read the Quran and bring a negative predisposition towards islam, so feel free to criticise and be skeptical, it is healthy to question but base your criticism on the credible primary sources and not what some random is posting online. There are significant cultural traditions across the globe which people incorrectly presume are part of the faith, they are often not like FGM, so Islam gets labelled with things unfairly, we can then have a decent discussion where i can hopefully point towards information which clarifies the position

Handy that isn't it, a select few get to interpret it however they like over the years to suit whatever their needs are.
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2362 on: Yesterday at 09:13:43 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 08:48:50 pm
Quick question for Asam...

Which specific claim did Tepid make about Islam?
Same question from me, Asam.
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2363 on: Yesterday at 09:14:46 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 08:44:36 pm
one of the most famous quotes from the Quran is if this revelation was not from your lord you would find within many contradictions

so keen to see what contradictions you find after reading

in terms of what books, if you visit the british library theres an article by mustafa shah, sources of wisdom and authority in islamic texts which lays out all of the different primary source material, i would post the link directly but ive got no access to a laptop

You could start with addressing the numerous scientific inaccuracies/contradictions I listed previously. And this isnt just Islam, all ancient religious texts have myriad scientific errors. Or, rather, their scientific knowledge is of the time they were written.

Its not extraordinary to have some knowledge of the fetus. The ancient Greeks studied foetuses from miscarriages and drew false conclusions. And thats ok - its part of science that knowledge can evolve and mistakes can be made. The problem is when one cannot admit that it is wrong.


Re: Atheism
« Reply #2364 on: Yesterday at 09:31:11 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 09:13:43 pm
Same question from me, Asam.

Let me rephrase the question: can I... actually no, I'll just repeat the question: Which specific claim did Tepid make about Islam?
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2365 on: Yesterday at 09:41:54 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 08:35:59 pm
The reason why im suggesting to use Quran is the way its pronounced is different to Koran

Judaism shares alot of similarities with Islam, Christianity is different, especially those who follow the trinity

The sperm question keeps coming up (haha) a good resource to watch the following

Youtube channel > sapience institute
specific video> sapient thoughts #24 does the quran say that sperm comes from between the backbone and ribs?

Was Mohamed really a Valkyrie ?
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2366 on: Yesterday at 09:57:55 pm »
The Holy Trinity.

What utter shite that is. When priests (scholars in other religionsthey spend years training in theology) tell you about the holy trinity, just ask them where that is in the noble and watch them sweat.

Because, as they full full know, its a total pile of BS made up to cover the totally contradictory messages in the bible.
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2367 on: Yesterday at 10:14:18 pm »
Christianitys fatal flaw was making creationism so necessary. Without it, theres no original sin, no need for baptism. If youre not creationist, baptism makes no sense.
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2368 on: Yesterday at 10:17:10 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 10:14:18 pm
Christianitys fatal flaw was making creationism so necessary. Without it, theres no original sin, no need for baptism. If youre not creationist, baptism makes no sense.
Yeah but youre not supposed to take it literally (say some Christians but not others).

Islam and Judaism are also heartily anti evolution though.
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2369 on: Yesterday at 10:34:47 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:17:10 pm
Yeah but youre not supposed to take it literally (say some Christians but not others).

Islam and Judaism are also heartily anti evolution though.

Thats the problem. Anything other than literal creationism renders the rest of it nonsensical. And accepting literal creationism is nonsensical.
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2370 on: Today at 01:04:15 am »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 07:01:54 pm
Correct, recognised by Unesco and Guineas Book of records as the oldest University, place of higher learning

So I did a little digging because something appears off with that statement.

Firstly UNESCO recognises the entire town as a world heritage site and I cant find any specific declaration from them about it being the oldest continuously used university ( it could be true, but I cant really find it) most sources have it starting life as a mosque with a madrasa and at some point in the 1200s there was a lot of book burning and it officially became a university in 1963.

Second what Guinness does and doesnt recognise is irrelevant because they offer places in their record books to the highest bidder and love nothing more than working with dictators and other unscrupulous sorts (like countries trying to gain world heritage status for example)

Finally its ironic that you chose this place to show how much Islam values women, if it is the worlds oldest university and it was founded by a women, they certainly dont let women study at it now.

In addition to being Muslim and male, prospective students of the Qarawiyyin are required to have memorized the Quran in full as well as several other shorter medieval Islamic texts on grammar and Maliki law, and in general to have a very good command of Classical Arabic.

Re: Atheism
« Reply #2371 on: Today at 11:08:52 am »
I see old Asam popped up in here recently, doing his usual discussion interruptus, where he swoops in, makes a few ill thought out remarks, complains about poor treatment, answers no direct questions and fucks off again.

You love to see it.

Asam, if you're still here, you said FGM only happens in Africa. Was that statement true or false?
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2372 on: Today at 11:12:32 am »
Quote from: nick_8589 on Today at 01:04:15 am
So I did a little digging because something appears off with that statement.

Firstly UNESCO recognises the entire town as a world heritage site and I cant find any specific declaration from them about it being the oldest continuously used university ( it could be true, but I cant really find it) most sources have it starting life as a mosque with a madrasa and at some point in the 1200s there was a lot of book burning and it officially became a university in 1963.

Second what Guinness does and doesnt recognise is irrelevant because they offer places in their record books to the highest bidder and love nothing more than working with dictators and other unscrupulous sorts (like countries trying to gain world heritage status for example)

Finally its ironic that you chose this place to show how much Islam values women, if it is the worlds oldest university and it was founded by a women, they certainly dont let women study at it now.

In addition to being Muslim and male, prospective students of the Qarawiyyin are required to have memorized the Quran in full as well as several other shorter medieval Islamic texts on grammar and Maliki law, and in general to have a very good command of Classical Arabic.

it is unfortunate ref your last point but that doesnt mean there isnt an equivalent or better facility elsewhere in the same City, the value of the location now is more about the history than the sheer utility since setting up a place of higher learning is much easier now, anyway if Islam was anti female education and misogynistic then this facility would never have been established almost 1000 years ago, what muslims do is not always reflective of Islam
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2373 on: Today at 11:21:30 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 12:07:15 pm
yes, that's apparent.

what I think it proves was all written in my post, i didn't say anything that intimates any of those other things nor push the weird narrative that you said i pushed - that was you thinking you know my intent, and inferring my meaning, but getting literally all of it wrong after the bold part wrong.

the point on mohammed being a military leader was more of a flippant aside, when you sarcastically suggested 'what could go wrong' about military leadership (star trek being discussed then, slightly bizarrely).

Islam was adopted by indonesians because they observed how muslim traders behaved and treated them with dignity and respect, the people then overthrew an imperialist ruler in order to self govern, Islam was also accepted in Malaysia (the worlds most populous muslim country) without any wars or pressure applied, so islam for the indonesians was a liberating force and anti imperial, the narrative dominant in the west is that islam spread threw war and imperialist means which is inaccurate



likewise, my point on imperialism was about the origins of Islam, so i'm not sure the relevance of your Indonesia point given those events took place half a millennia later probably more relevant to the conversation about whether the origins are in imperialism - and your apparent disagreement with this - would be the Rashidun and Umayyad caliphates (and the many conquests that took place during both).

you also didn't mention any scholars or authors with expertise on the topic - i wasn't being facetious, I'd be very curious to know how they see the origins of islam and the spread through various victories in conquests - and if they agree with the interpretation on imperialism
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2374 on: Today at 11:23:56 am »
Quote from: Corkboy on Today at 11:08:52 am
I see old Asam popped up in here recently, doing his usual discussion interruptus, where he swoops in, makes a few ill thought out remarks, complains about poor treatment, answers no direct questions and fucks off again.

You love to see it.

Asam, if you're still here, you said FGM only happens in Africa. Was that statement true or false?

for the record FGM is not an islamic tradition or practice, there is no basis for FGM in Isla

@corkboy yes i did incorrectly state that FGM only happens in Africa so retract that comment
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2375 on: Today at 11:25:22 am »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 11:23:56 am
for the record FGM is not an islamic tradition or practice, there is no basis for FGM in Isla

@corkboy yes i did incorrectly state that FGM only happens in Africa so retract that comment

Cool.

And just to follow up, if it's not Islamic, why do the Islamic authorities in Indonesia authorise it, even as the government bans it?
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2376 on: Today at 11:29:22 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:57:55 pm
The Holy Trinity.

What utter shite that is. When priests (scholars in other religionsthey spend years training in theology) tell you about the holy trinity, just ask them where that is in the noble and watch them sweat.

Because, as they full full know, its a total pile of BS made up to cover the totally contradictory messages in the bible.


The trinity is the result of pre-existing paganism being mixed with Christianity by the Romans

-Christmas
-Easter
-Son of God
-Trinity

Are all from paganism and had no connection to what jesus believed or taught
