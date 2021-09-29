Nah mate countries with a muslim majority that treat women badly aren't actually muslim countries apparently.
It's only the countries with a muslim majority that act in accordance with Asam's outlook that are muslim countries.
Turkiye, malaysia, pakistan, bosnia, morocco were his examples
With the exception of Türkiye, his examples were flawed. I discount Bosnia as it isnt strictly a Muslim country, despite having a Muslim majority. It has no official religion.
Malaysia: this is particularly interesting to his argument with its dual legal system. Literacy rates among Muslim women are lower than other groups. Women in the most conservative Muslim parts of Malaysia experience less rights (under sharia) than non-Muslim women. FGM happens to 90% of Muslim girls, but isnt prevalent among non-Muslims - Fatwa Committee of Malaysia's National Council of Islamic Religious Affairs ruled that FGM was obligatory for Muslims. And under Islamic Family law, women are legally expected to obey their husbands. Abortion on the grounds of rape, incest or fetal impairment are illegal for Muslim women.
Pakistan: womens access to education, while not legislated against, is hampered by a lack of facilities for women. The female literacy rate is 45% v almost 70% for men. The education of women in Pakistan is being improved by NGOs and charities, not government. And while women are allowed by law to own and inherit property, religious and cultural norms mean they usually dont. It is claimed around 1000 non-Muslim girls a year, aged 12-18 are raped and forced to convert and marry Muslim men.
Morocco: patriarchal and just like Pakistan - while legally equal to men, provision of education for women is poor. In rural Morocco, almost 80% of girls aged 12-14 arent in formal education. Literacy rates among women significantly worse. The government sets the legal age of marriage at 18, but 90% of petitions for exemption on religious grounds are granted. Abortion is punishable by up to 5 years in prison.
Now, Assam May claim this being culture not religion, but at what point do they become distinct?