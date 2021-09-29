« previous next »
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2320 on: Today at 09:42:30 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 11:32:35 pm
Yeah. But I am the most peaceful man you would ever meet.

But if someone comes at you with murder in their eyes then you have to react mate.

When I was younger, this reaction sometimes wasn't the best, but now with time it's more measured and it's more defence than attack.

That's what I see in the Federation. When you are strong, but have little control then you react beyond what is needed. As you grow and learn then you may not be as strong in some ways, but you learn and you can control the situation more.
You do know, don't you, that Star Trek is fiction!? :)
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2321 on: Today at 09:44:11 am »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 12:21:03 am
Based on your own inability to withstand even minor scrutiny in this very thread Andy, the overt religious examinations in DS9 are going to be quite uncomfortable viewing.
;D
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2322 on: Today at 09:46:40 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 09:03:33 am
I hasten to point out, Im not singling out Islam as subjugating of women in the 9th century. Christianity and Europe at the time was as bad or worse.

It's the obvious point. Islam, like Christianity before it, is the product of the era and the tribe that dreamt it up at the time. The Koran reflects the volatility of a life of poverty and disease in the desert amongst warring tribes. Women were not treated kindly and it is reflected in what Mo' had to say about them (or whoever was acting as his scribe). In that sense it's ridiculous to expect the Koran to have an enlightened, modernistic, western view about women - anymore than you would the Vikings or the Visigoths.
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2323 on: Today at 09:48:44 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 09:42:30 am
You do know, don't you, that Star Trek is fiction!? :)

Well yeah. But it's a vision of a brighter future - for everyone.
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2324 on: Today at 10:09:10 am »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 06:24:39 am
are muslim girls in Turkiye, malaysia, pakistan, bosnia, morocco etc all not able to study then? you are confusing what a regime in a country are doing vs what the religion guidelines are.
If education for girls and women is a central tenet of Islam, then why are so many girls and women in most Muslim (theocratic) countries so poorly educated compared with boys and men?

Three possibilities immediately spring to mind:

1) You, I, and all here are wrong: Muslim girls and women are generally as well educated as boys and men in predominantly Muslim countries.

2) Universal education is not a central tenet of Islam.

3) Universal education is a central tenet of Islam, but this central tenet is generally ignored by self-proclaimed 'devout', Muslim men.

I suggest that the answer lies somewhere in options 2 and/or 3.

For your reading enjoyment:

https://www3.weforum.org/docs/WEF_GenderGap_Report_2013.pdf

In particular, I draw your attention to tables 3a and 3b.
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2325 on: Today at 10:09:18 am »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 09:21:54 am
Nah mate countries with a muslim majority that treat women badly aren't actually muslim countries apparently.

It's only the countries with a muslim majority that act in accordance with Asam's outlook that are muslim countries.

Turkiye, malaysia, pakistan, bosnia, morocco were his examples

With the exception of Türkiye, his examples were flawed. I discount Bosnia as it isnt strictly a Muslim country, despite having a Muslim majority. It has no official religion.

Malaysia: this is particularly interesting to his argument with its dual legal system. Literacy rates among Muslim women are lower than other groups. Women in the most conservative Muslim parts of Malaysia experience less rights (under sharia) than non-Muslim women. FGM happens to 90% of Muslim girls, but isnt prevalent among non-Muslims - Fatwa Committee of Malaysia's National Council of Islamic Religious Affairs ruled that FGM was obligatory for Muslims. And under Islamic Family law, women are legally expected to obey their husbands. Abortion on the grounds of rape, incest or fetal impairment are illegal for Muslim women.

Pakistan: womens access to education, while not legislated against, is hampered by a lack of facilities for women. The female literacy rate is 45% v almost 70% for men. The education of women in Pakistan is being improved by NGOs and charities, not government. And while women are allowed by law to own and inherit property, religious and cultural norms mean they usually dont. It is claimed around 1000 non-Muslim girls a year, aged 12-18 are raped and forced to convert and marry Muslim men.

Morocco: patriarchal and just like Pakistan - while legally equal to men, provision of education for women is poor. In rural Morocco, almost 80% of girls aged 12-14 arent in formal education. Literacy rates among women significantly worse. The government sets the legal age of marriage at 18, but 90% of petitions for exemption on religious grounds are granted. Abortion is punishable by up to 5 years in prison.

Now, Assam May claim this being culture not religion, but at what point do they become distinct?
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2326 on: Today at 10:15:13 am »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 06:46:48 am
Dawkins? hes not a religious expert, his credibility has been shot to pieces when it comes to theology
Therefore, must I be steeped in minutiae of the Harry Potter novels to claim them to be works of fiction and do not reflect reality?

Dawkins is an expert in evolutionary biology - right at the top of discipline. So, from this position, he has a lot to say about how religious doctrine(s) do not align with the available evidence.
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2327 on: Today at 10:23:12 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 10:15:13 am
Therefore, must I be steeped in minutiae of the Harry Potter novels to claim them to be works of fiction and do not reflect reality?

Dawkins is an expert in evolutionary biology - right at the top of discipline. So, from this position, he has a lot to say about how religious doctrine(s) do not align with the available evidence.

In an infinite universe, it's possible that Harry Potter is real somewhere...

Though even then it would need to be improbable as it would need a low entropy like ours (1/10^10^123)
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2328 on: Today at 10:25:02 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:48:44 am
Well yeah. But it's a vision of a brighter future - for everyone.
Just yanking your chain, Andy. :)
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2329 on: Today at 10:26:38 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 10:25:02 am
Just yanking your chain, Andy. :)

Make it so :)
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2330 on: Today at 10:43:03 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:26:38 am
Make it so :)
I like Star Trek for similar reasons to you, Andy. A few months ago, I finished watching Star Trek TOS, as you no doubt know it. :) It was quite a joy (taking me back to my childhood, and older). But, deary me, it was pretty bad sometimes too (but still in a kind of enjoyable, retro way).

I watched Star Trek Discovery. Not great. I found its 'wokeness' (I use the word advisedly) or inclusiveness extremely heavy-handed compared with, say, something like The Expanse. I never groaned when watching The Expanse. The Expanse was not trying to paint some kind of utopian future, of course, but it just matter-of-factly had an inclusive/accepting culture. Star Trek (Discovery) has always shoveled-on whatever was/is the prevailing (or cutting edge or controversial) social justice issue of the time. Often, I agree with it (a black female officer in ST ToS for example), but it sometimes tries too hard.

I've now been drawn into way off-topic discussion too. Damn you, Andy! :P
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2331 on: Today at 10:54:42 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 10:43:03 am
I like Star Trek for similar reasons to you, Andy. A few months ago, I finished watching Star Trek TOS, as you no doubt know it. :) It was quite a joy (taking me back to my childhood, and older). But, deary me, it was pretty bad sometimes too (but still in a kind of enjoyable, retro way).

I watched Star Trek Discovery. Not great. I found its 'wokeness' (I use the word advisedly) or inclusiveness extremely heavy-handed compared with, say, something like The Expanse. I never groaned when watching The Expanse. The Expanse was not trying to paint some kind of utopian future, of course, but it just matter-of-factly had an inclusive/accepting culture. Star Trek (Discovery) has always shoveled-on whatever was/is the prevailing (or cutting edge or controversial) social justice issue of the time. Often, I agree with it (a black female officer in ST ToS for example), but it sometimes tries too hard.

I've now been drawn into way off-topic discussion too. Damn you, Andy! :P

Always my bad mate - sorry :)

Just imagine that future though where no-one cares about money and the prime goal is to aid people.
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2332 on: Today at 10:59:53 am »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 06:46:48 am
Dawkins? hes not a religious expert, his credibility has been shot to pieces when it comes to theology

The appeal to esoteric expertise. This seems to be your default position whenever anyone points out the fallibility of the Koran. It's one I've heard used by many devout people and happens with Christianity too, but it seems an especially popular move with Muslims. We are told that only a very few specially trained scholars can truly understand the Koran and the Hadiths, that they have a particular kind of poetry that defies translation and a kind of inaccessible meaning which can only be penetrated by men (always men I think?) who have undergone rigorous and highly technical training in their madrassas.

This seems very specious to me. The Koran isn't like astro-physics or quantum mechanics. It is a literary text - and like all literary texts it can be studied for meaning by experts and non-experts alike. I've read the book in translation and it is not a difficult text to understand at all. It's full of contradictions, but few complexities. At times it's incredibly blunt and straightforward in its meaning.

The Bible is too of course, but at one time - in the age of 'the schoolmen' or 'scholastics' - it was treated like an esoteric document too, and generations of these experts would argue about how many angels could dance on the point of a needle. Seriously. They made an industry out of their charlatanry. A powerful one too, since if you claim specialised knowledge in a totalitarian/theocratic society you are also claiming the right to dictate other people's lives.

Re: Atheism
« Reply #2333 on: Today at 11:03:01 am »
No better summed up than by Monty Python with blessed are the cheese makers.
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2334 on: Today at 11:07:22 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 11:03:01 am
No better summed up than by Monty Python with blessed are the cheese makers.

Precisely.

What that fantastic scene also does, of course, is show the hazardous nature of recording un-amplified speech. Jesus didn't write his speeches down, or if he did, the papyrus has never been found. The same is true of Mohammed. So already you are relying on a second party to hear the thing properly. Then Chinese whispers often set in.

I asked Asam when the Hadiths were actually written and he may yet reply. But I wonder if the 'folk memory' of what Mohammed said several decades (centuries?) before can be that reliable?
