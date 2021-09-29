Dawkins? hes not a religious expert, his credibility has been shot to pieces when it comes to theology



The appeal to esoteric expertise. This seems to be your default position whenever anyone points out the fallibility of the Koran. It's one I've heard used by many devout people and happens with Christianity too, but it seems an especially popular move with Muslims. We are told that only a very few specially trained scholars can truly understand the Koran and the Hadiths, that they have a particular kind of poetry that defies translation and a kind of inaccessible meaning which can only be penetrated by men (always men I think?) who have undergone rigorous and highly technical training in their madrassas.This seems very specious to me. The Koran isn't like astro-physics or quantum mechanics. It is a literary text - and like all literary texts it can be studied for meaning by experts and non-experts alike. I've read the book in translation and it is not a difficult text to understand at all. It's full of contradictions, but few complexities. At times it's incredibly blunt and straightforward in its meaning.The Bible is too of course, but at one time - in the age of 'the schoolmen' or 'scholastics' - it was treated like an esoteric document too, and generations of these experts would argue about how many angels could dance on the point of a needle. Seriously. They made an industry out of their charlatanry. A powerful one too, since if you claim specialised knowledge in a totalitarian/theocratic society you are also claiming the right to dictate other people's lives.