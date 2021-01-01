Lol, which historians consider her to be a legend? please post your sources



Sure. Here are the most renowned.Jonathan Bloom, Art Historian. University Professor of Islamic and Asian Art at Boston College. Now retired.Roger Le Tourneau. Historian. Renowned expert in North African history. Now deceased.There are no contemporary accounts of the woman you mention, Fatima al-Fihriya. The only account of her life is by historian Ibn Abi-Zar. He was born 500 years after she was said to have lived and many of his historical accounts, being based on word of mouth, have been proven wrong by modern archeologists and historians. His accounts are, riddled with chronological and factual errors and omissions and make this work one of the least trustworthy sources for those periods.The founders stone was discovered years ago. The inscription credits the founding of the mosque to a man, Dawud ibn Idris. He was the son of Idris II who was the governor of Morocco at the time the mosque was built. Its also written in the exact style of other founding inscriptions in 8th century Morocco.Also, the first records of teaching/education in the mosque are in the 11th and 12th centuries (religious teaching), centuries after the mosques woman founder was said to have died. It wasnt until later that it expanded into the study of non-religious subjects.Ive really enjoyed reading into the history of the mosque/madrasa to be honest. Fascinating stuff. Religion both nurtured and held back education. Its a fascinating tug of war over the centuries and can be still seen today with opposition to stem cell research etc.