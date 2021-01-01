« previous next »
Author Topic: Atheism

lobsterboy

Re: Atheism
Reply #2280 on: Yesterday at 08:05:18 pm
Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:11:02 pm by lobsterboy
FlashGordon

Re: Atheism
Reply #2281 on: Yesterday at 08:11:27 pm
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 04:41:11 pm
when someone is making specific claims about what a religion does or doesnt allow then its not unreasonable to expect a factual basis for their position, so you can have your own opinion but not your own facts

A scholar has studied the subject and has knowledge over the primary source material, so again, you seem to be confusing a general view of whether you believe in God or not with whether specific claims or statements are accurate

Religion and factual, quite the oxymoron.
lobsterboy

Re: Atheism
Reply #2282 on: Yesterday at 08:16:51 pm
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 04:41:11 pm
when someone is making specific claims about what a religion does or doesnt allow then its not unreasonable to expect a factual basis for their position, so you can have your own opinion but not your own facts

A scholar has studied the subject and has knowledge over the primary source material, so again, you seem to be confusing a general view of whether you believe in God or not with whether specific claims or statements are accurate

I could study Star Wars or Harry Potter for decades and be intimate with every bit of lore there is.
Its still made up.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Atheism
Reply #2283 on: Yesterday at 08:18:44 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 05:22:56 pm
Asam seems stuck on it being down to Ricky Gervais. He first falsely implied that Gervais coined the phrase; now he falsely claims that Gervais popularised it. I wonder to where Asam will shift ground next.

To be fair Gervais and Dawkins are both people that you wouldn't want to be stuck in a lift with.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Atheism
Reply #2284 on: Yesterday at 08:20:31 pm
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 04:49:16 pm
yes replace it all with a military, what could go wrong?

What the actual fuck? Have you ever seen Star Trek?
classycarra

Re: Atheism
Reply #2285 on: Yesterday at 08:35:35 pm
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 04:49:16 pm
yes replace it all with a military, what could go wrong?
I'd be curious to know what the scholars say on this?

Because Mohammed was a military leader, and Islam's origins are in armed conflict and are intrinsically linked to imperialist conquest
"21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

Re: Atheism
Reply #2286 on: Yesterday at 08:49:14 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 08:35:35 pm
I'd be curious to know what the scholars say on this?

Because Mohammed was a military leader, and Islam's origins are in armed conflict and are intrinsically linked to imperialist conquest

And the mandate to tax infidels or fight the ones that don't comply doesn't exactly scream peace to me.

For a religion that demands 'respect', they didn't really respect other religions and their practitioners.
lobsterboy

Re: Atheism
Reply #2287 on: Yesterday at 09:00:45 pm
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Yesterday at 08:49:14 pm
And the mandate to tax infidels or fight the ones that don't comply doesn't exactly scream peace to me.

For a religion that demands 'respect', they didn't really respect other religions and their practitioners.

Look at how the Yazidi people were treated in Syria and Iraq recently. 
RobbieRedman

Re: Atheism
Reply #2288 on: Yesterday at 09:07:12 pm
Quote from: lobsterboy on Yesterday at 09:00:45 pm
Look at how the Yazidi people were treated in Syria and Iraq recently. 

They're not Sunni they don't count  ::)
Riquende

Re: Atheism
Reply #2289 on: Yesterday at 09:13:41 pm
You guys are replying pretty quickly, I hope you're remembering to run everything past your local scholar before posting.
liverbloke

Re: Atheism
Reply #2290 on: Yesterday at 09:54:39 pm
Quote from: lobsterboy on Yesterday at 08:16:51 pm
I could study Star Wars or Harry Potter for decades and be intimate with every bit of lore there is.
Its still made up.

man-made religions fair enough but c'mon...
thejbs

Re: Atheism
Reply #2291 on: Yesterday at 10:36:59 pm
One thing thats always annoyed me about Star Trek (and Im a fan) is that they preach about how earth is now peaceful and United - a utopia of sorts where there is no money or hunger or war.

Thats all well and good, but then they go out and have wars and disagreements in space. The federation had wars with the romulans, Klingons and Cardassians.

And yes, were discussing Star Trek in the atheism thread. I mean, its more tangible than most religions.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Atheism
Reply #2292 on: Yesterday at 10:46:44 pm
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 10:36:59 pm
One thing thats always annoyed me about Star Trek (and Im a fan) is that they preach about how earth is now peaceful and United - a utopia of sorts where there is no money or hunger or war.

Thats all well and good, but then they go out and have wars and disagreements in space. The federation had wars with the romulans, Klingons and Cardassians.

And yes, were discussing Star Trek in the atheism thread. I mean, its more tangible than most religions.

Well if you are a Federation of planets and you end up meeting people like the Romulans, Klingons and Cardassians and they want to blow up and murder your people then what are you supposed to do exactly?

The Federation made peace with the Klingons after the Undiscovered Country - Worf being introduced to the Enterprises Bridge in TNG showed this.

The show also showed that the Federation eventually made peace with the Cardassians (After the battle of Wolf 359)

The Federation also made peace with the Romulans with the Treaty of Algeron
TepidT2O

Re: Atheism
Reply #2293 on: Yesterday at 10:58:51 pm
Too much Andy, too much ;D
thejbs

Re: Atheism
Reply #2294 on: Yesterday at 11:13:34 pm
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 06:53:44 pm
If that was true no muslim girls would get an education anywhere in the world? and do you know who created the first university in the world? a muslim WOMAN

This is considered by historians to be legend. No account exists of that woman until three centuries after she supposedly lived. A founders stone discovered during restoration listed a man as founder of the mosque/madrasa.

But hey, who cares about historical accuracy when you have good stories.
thejbs

Re: Atheism
Reply #2295 on: Yesterday at 11:15:33 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 10:46:44 pm
Well if you are a Federation of planets and you end up meeting people like the Romulans, Klingons and Cardassians and they want to blow up and murder your people then what are you supposed to do exactly?

The Federation made peace with the Klingons after the Undiscovered Country - Worf being introduced to the Enterprises Bridge in TNG showed this.

The show also showed that the Federation eventually made peace with the Cardassians (After the battle of Wolf 359)

The Federation also made peace with the Romulans with the Treaty of Algeron

According to Christopher Pike in SNW, dialogue, debate and discussion.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Atheism
Reply #2296 on: Yesterday at 11:32:35 pm
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 11:15:33 pm
According to Christopher Pike in SNW, dialogue, debate and discussion.

Yeah. But I am the most peaceful man you would ever meet.

But if someone comes at you with murder in their eyes then you have to react mate.

When I was younger, this reaction sometimes wasn't the best, but now with time it's more measured and it's more defence than attack.

That's what I see in the Federation. When you are strong, but have little control then you react beyond what is needed. As you grow and learn then you may not be as strong in some ways, but you learn and you can control the situation more.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Atheism
Reply #2297 on: Yesterday at 11:33:35 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:58:51 pm
Too much Andy, too much ;D

I'm a nerd mate. I don't know what to say and the older I get the more happy am I that I am :)
Riquende

Re: Atheism
Reply #2298 on: Today at 12:00:34 am
What 'enlightened pacifists' are supposed to do in the face of rampant aggression is a huge topic in itself, with real world implications right now vis-à-vis the Western reponse to Russian aggression against Ukraine.

To bring this back upon topic...

This is why DS9 is the best Trek series for proper sci-fi fans, it portrays a wartime Federation struggling with its own identity and explores how far you can take actions that go against your own principles in order to safeguard them. When there are no easy answers, and no higher power you can turn to, what is left but your own conscience? That's the crucible upon which true greatness is forged.

No, wait. Which thread is this?
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Atheism
Reply #2299 on: Today at 12:04:51 am
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 12:00:34 am
What 'enlightened pacifists' are supposed to do in the face of rampant aggression is a huge topic in itself, with real world implications right now vis-à-vis the Western reponse to Russian aggression against Ukraine.

To bring this back upon topic...

This is why DS9 is the best Trek series for proper sci-fi fans, it portrays a wartime Federation struggling with its own identity and explores how far you can take actions that go against your own principles in order to safeguard them. When there are no easy answers, and no higher power you can turn to, what is left but your own conscience? That's the crucible upon which true greatness is forged.

No, wait. Which thread is this?

Not really seen DS9 - but I'm on some kind of quest. Some kind of Star... Trek....?

And watching every episode in chronological order - up to S5 of TNG so far - loving every second.

MAKE IT SO! :)
Riquende

Re: Atheism
Reply #2300 on: Today at 12:21:03 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:04:51 am
Not really seen DS9 - but I'm on some kind of quest. Some kind of Star... Trek....?

Based on your own inability to withstand even minor scrutiny in this very thread Andy, the overt religious examinations in DS9 are going to be quite uncomfortable viewing.
Asam

Re: Atheism
Reply #2301 on: Today at 06:22:40 am
Quote from: lobsterboy on Yesterday at 08:16:51 pm
I could study Star Wars or Harry Potter for decades and be intimate with every bit of lore there is.
Its still made up.

yes star wars and barry potter are definitely made up
Asam

Re: Atheism
Reply #2302 on: Today at 06:24:39 am
Quote from: lobsterboy on Yesterday at 08:05:18 pm
https://www.unesco.org/en/articles/let-girls-and-women-afghanistan-learn#:~:text=Nearly%2030%25%20of%20girls%20in,and%20private%20higher%20education%20institutions.

https://malala.org/malalas-story

are muslim girls in Turkiye, malaysia, pakistan, bosnia, morocco etc all not able to study then? you are confusing what a regime in a country are doing vs what the religion guidelines are.
Asam

Re: Atheism
Reply #2303 on: Today at 06:25:48 am
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 11:13:34 pm
This is considered by historians to be legend. No account exists of that woman until three centuries after she supposedly lived. A founders stone discovered during restoration listed a man as founder of the mosque/madrasa.

But hey, who cares about historical accuracy when you have good stories.

Lol, which historians consider her to be a legend? please post your sources
