What 'enlightened pacifists' are supposed to do in the face of rampant aggression is a huge topic in itself, with real world implications right now vis-à-vis the Western reponse to Russian aggression against Ukraine.



To bring this back upon topic...



This is why DS9 is the best Trek series for proper sci-fi fans, it portrays a wartime Federation struggling with its own identity and explores how far you can take actions that go against your own principles in order to safeguard them. When there are no easy answers, and no higher power you can turn to, what is left but your own conscience? That's the crucible upon which true greatness is forged.



No, wait. Which thread is this?