Ive been messaged by numerous posters directly that theyve been attacked by the mob in this thread and dont feel comfortable sharing their perspectives, unfortunately the atmosphere in this thread is toxic and resembles a northern mens working club with Roy Chubby Brown on set, i thought atheists were supposed to be the rational ones? when you scratch the surface of the ignorance you are left with nothing but simple bigotry, not a quest for knowledge or understanding



The trouble is that by basing beliefs on the immutable word of god, in whatever form of iron age scribble you choose, means a quest for knowledge and understanding will be a rather short one. You already have "the answer." You have to fit the evidence to "the answer." Its topsy turvy. Sometimes the evidence doesnt fit "the answer." Lets not forget in less enlightened times those providing it were often murdered to preserve "the answer." Most religions have moved on from that thankfully, though america does appear to be potentially regressing...