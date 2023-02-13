« previous next »
Author Topic: Atheism

lobsterboy

Re: Atheism
Reply #2240 on: Today at 11:39:52 am
Empty rhetoric?
Still, better than following the scribbles of a iron age warlord who thought sperm grew in your ribs.
lobsterboy

Re: Atheism
Reply #2241 on: Today at 12:00:15 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 06:57:56 am
Ive been messaged by numerous posters directly that theyve been attacked by the mob in this thread and dont feel comfortable sharing their perspectives, unfortunately the atmosphere in this thread is toxic and resembles a northern mens working club with Roy Chubby Brown on set, i thought atheists were supposed to be the rational ones? when you scratch the surface of the ignorance you are left with nothing but simple bigotry, not a quest for knowledge or understanding

The trouble is that by basing beliefs on the immutable word of god, in whatever form of iron age scribble you choose, means a quest for knowledge and understanding will be a rather short one. You already have "the answer." You have to fit the evidence to "the answer." Its topsy turvy. Sometimes the evidence doesnt fit "the answer." Lets not forget in less enlightened times those providing it were often murdered to preserve "the answer." Most religions have moved on from that thankfully, though america does appear to be potentially regressing...

Last Edit: Today at 12:03:33 pm by lobsterboy
classycarra

Re: Atheism
Reply #2242 on: Today at 12:55:32 pm
a lot more sweeping generalisation/stereotyping chat from Asam again - adding northern men to his gammon and Frottage-loving disparaging remarks about rawkites. genuine question to you Asam mate, have you ever been north of Watford Junction?

Still, back to the topic itself, you were belittling everyone on this forum for apparently needing a religious education lesson to catch up with you. And yet, crickets from you to the learned response from thejbs below...!
Quote from: Asam on February 13, 2023, 05:32:35 pm
The only evidence acceptable is direct quotes from the quran or authentic hadiths, anything else is not part of islam, the fact that nobody in this forum knows this just shows the pure ignorance on the subject. Feels like i’m in a RE class being run by Nigel Farrage
Quote from: thejbs on February 13, 2023, 11:36:29 pm
Ah, the scientific accuracy of the Quran. Is it right when it puts forward a creationist view? That god made the first man from mud? Or that semen originates between the backbone and ribs? Are humans formed from a clot of blood? Is gender really decided by allah at a stage after conception? Are bones formed before flesh? Is the earth flat? Are earthquakes punishment from allah? Can ants really speak? Why does the Quran assert that only 4 types of cattle exist when this is untrue? Are birds really held in the air by Allah rather than aerodynamics? Is the Quran right that the sun orbits the earth? Did the moon really spilt in two (there are no contemporary accounts of this)?  Are meteors really just stars that Allah is throwing at devils? Was the Quran account of stars correct?

The scientific errors of the Quran are not what we’d expect of an omnipotent god, but they are in keeping with the knowledge and science of the 7th century. How did God/Allah make such errors?
Last Edit: Today at 12:57:22 pm by classycarra
Jiminy Cricket

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atheism
Reply #2243 on: Today at 01:26:43 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:55:32 pm
a lot more sweeping generalisation/stereotyping chat from Asam again - adding northern men to his gammon and Frottage-loving disparaging remarks about rawkites. genuine question to you Asam mate, have you ever been north of Watford Junction?

Still, back to the topic itself, you were belittling everyone on this forum for apparently needing a religious education lesson to catch up with you. And yet, crickets from you to the learned response from thejbs below...!
Given that Asam could not himself respond to my relatively mild critique of one of his earlier 'arguments', it comes as no surprise to me that he failed to respond to thejbs's killing take down. Though, a grown-up would respond that they are unable to counter the points raised and state that they will give them some consideration.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Atheism
Reply #2244 on: Today at 02:02:02 pm
I didn't realise Ricky Gervais had started any religions.


Quote from: Asam on Today at 06:22:58 am
lol, quoting Ricky gervaise for inspiration?  :lmao you guys are really stepping your game up




Quote from: Asam on Today at 06:57:56 am
Ive been messaged by numerous posters directly that theyve been attacked by the mob in this thread and dont feel comfortable sharing their perspectives, unfortunately the atmosphere in this thread is toxic and resembles a northern mens working club with Roy Chubby Brown on set, i thought atheists were supposed to be the rational ones? when you scratch the surface of the ignorance you are left with nothing but simple bigotry, not a quest for knowledge or understanding


Oh fuck off,now you're calling us racist but true to form you do it in a cowardly way.

You and your racist (cowardly racist) digs are what turned the conversation toxic & for the record most "atheists" are that way due to their quest for knowledge and understanding.

I bet you're a huge Hot Chocolate fan.
Last Edit: Today at 02:11:40 pm by WhereAngelsPlay
Asam

Re: Atheism
Reply #2245 on: Today at 02:59:13 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 02:02:02 pm
I didn't realise Ricky Gervais had started any religions.

who do you think made that quite famous you loon? he was interviewed by Stephen Colbert and this part went viral


 :lmao


Oh fuck off,now you're calling us racist but true to form you do it in a cowardly way.

You and your racist (cowardly racist) digs are what turned the conversation toxic & for the record most "atheists" are that way due to their quest for knowledge and understanding.

I bet you're a huge Hot Chocolate fan.

well, everyones a winner baby  :lmao
Asam

Re: Atheism
Reply #2246 on: Today at 03:01:01 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 01:26:43 pm
Given that Asam could not himself respond to my relatively mild critique of one of his earlier 'arguments', it comes as no surprise to me that he failed to respond to thejbs's killing take down. Though, a grown-up would respond that they are unable to counter the points raised and state that they will give them some consideration.

Ill respond in a few weeks when ive got a laptop, lets wait until then
El Lobo

  Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Atheism
Reply #2247 on: Today at 03:03:01 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 06:57:56 am
Ive been messaged by numerous posters directly that theyve been attacked by the mob in this thread and dont feel comfortable sharing their perspectives, unfortunately the atmosphere in this thread is toxic and resembles a northern mens working club with Roy Chubby Brown on set, i thought atheists were supposed to be the rational ones? when you scratch the surface of the ignorance you are left with nothing but simple bigotry, not a quest for knowledge or understanding

Id rather you dont share our messages Asam
Asam

Re: Atheism
Reply #2248 on: Today at 03:04:36 pm
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 12:00:15 pm
The trouble is that by basing beliefs on the immutable word of god, in whatever form of iron age scribble you choose, means a quest for knowledge and understanding will be a rather short one. You already have "the answer." You have to fit the evidence to "the answer." Its topsy turvy. Sometimes the evidence doesnt fit "the answer." Lets not forget in less enlightened times those providing it were often murdered to preserve "the answer." Most religions have moved on from that thankfully, though america does appear to be potentially regressing...

Islam and education go hand in hand, theres some really beautiful narrations around this topic, in short one of the main reasons why humans were created was precisely because of our ability to learn
Asam

Re: Atheism
Reply #2249 on: Today at 03:05:33 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 03:03:01 pm
Id rather you dont share our messages Asam


 :lmao thats brilliant
Asam

Re: Atheism
Reply #2250 on: Today at 03:14:25 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:55:32 pm
a lot more sweeping generalisation/stereotyping chat from Asam again - adding northern men to his gammon and Frottage-loving disparaging remarks about rawkites. genuine question to you Asam mate, have you ever been north of Watford Junction?

Yes, ive been to Luton if that counts? what about the rawkites who have bullied so they dont even post in here anymore? if the ones who joined in dont like a taste of their own medicine thats their problem, im not saying you are one of them btw.

Still, back to the topic itself, you were belittling everyone on this forum for apparently needing a religious education lesson to catch up with you. And yet, crickets from you to the learned response from thejbs below...!

calm down, im in asia with shitty WIFI and no laptop, ill respond to djibs,  his post is a good one as I think hes produced quite a few things i can clarify and point to other resources for more detail, thank you
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Atheism
Reply #2251 on: Today at 03:16:43 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 02:59:13 pm


Well you clown,I don't do social media.

Funny how you're attacking the messenger (he isn't) though,kind of ironic in a sick and twisted head in the sand way.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Atheism
Reply #2252 on: Today at 03:17:43 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 03:03:01 pm
Id rather you dont share our messages Asam


I fucking knew it.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Atheism
Reply #2253 on: Today at 03:22:04 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 03:16:43 pm
Well you clown,I don't do social media.

Funny how you're attacking the messenger (he isn't) though,kind of ironic in a sick and twisted head in the sand way.

This is a forum. Is it really necessary to be chucking insults about? Surely you can have a chat without it?
