Author Topic: Atheism  (Read 118543 times)

Re: Atheism
« Reply #2200 on: February 13, 2023, 05:10:46 pm »
The thread's way more fun when the religionists are in the room
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2201 on: February 13, 2023, 05:11:49 pm »
Quote from: Asam on February 13, 2023, 05:08:41 pm
So even his enemies colluded with him? keep a tin hat handy?
Only hagiographic accounts were allowed to survive

Thats standard throughout history
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2202 on: February 13, 2023, 05:12:36 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on February 13, 2023, 05:10:46 pm
The thread's way more fun when the religionists are in the room

True. It's very entertaining when religious people bowl into an atheism topic, get caught lying and then accuse other people of being nuts.

Edit: maybe I shouldn't accuse them of lying. It's possible they're just very dim.
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2203 on: February 13, 2023, 05:16:12 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on February 13, 2023, 12:44:18 pm
source

Oh, now this is what we call a big fat fucking lie.

source

There are 275 million people in Indonesia which is majority Muslim and not in Africa, last time I checked.

The above is completely fake please retract in, unfortunately there is a major effort from islamophobes to make shit up and just add a few muslim sounding names, post from an authentic source namely:
 there are no religious injunctions for FGM in islam, any occurrence is

Re: Atheism
« Reply #2204 on: February 13, 2023, 05:19:31 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on February 13, 2023, 05:12:36 pm
True. It's very entertaining when religious people bowl into an atheism topic, get caught lying and then accuse other people of being nuts.

Edit: maybe I shouldn't accuse them of lying. It's possible they're just very dim.

this post didnt age well
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2205 on: February 13, 2023, 05:25:21 pm »
Quote from: Asam on February 13, 2023, 05:16:12 pm
The above is completely fake please retract in, unfortunately there is a major effort from islamophobes to make shit up and just add a few muslim sounding names, post from an authentic source namely:
 there are no religious injunctions for FGM in islam, any occurrence is


Doesn't seem fake. And the UNICEF report it links to seems to corroborate the article (https://data.unicef.org/wp-content/uploads/country_profiles/Indonesia/FGMC_IDN.pdf)
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2206 on: February 13, 2023, 05:25:41 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on February 13, 2023, 05:11:49 pm
Only hagiographic accounts were allowed to survive

Thats standard throughout history

Christians / polytheists had no reason to acknowledge the prophets honesty and integrity, his reputation went unchallenged throughout history so you have nothing but empty rhetoric, get used to it though as an atheist thats all you can expect from life
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2207 on: February 13, 2023, 05:28:49 pm »
Quote from: Asam on February 13, 2023, 05:16:12 pm
The above is completely fake please retract in, unfortunately there is a major effort from islamophobes to make shit up and just add a few muslim sounding names, post from an authentic source namely:
 there are no religious injunctions for FGM in islam, any occurrence is

This post is a little difficult to follow, as it's very poorly written and seemingly incomplete. Let's recap. You said...

Quote from: Asam on February 13, 2023, 12:29:56 pm
There is nothing in islamic religion or the life of the prophet which relates to FGM, FGM is implemented in parts of the world out of cultural/national/ conventions, it is a disgusting mutilation of women which does not happen at all in any muslim country outside of a specific part of africa

Then I pointed out this was a big fat lie and you responded that my post was completely fake.

Are you saying there aren't 275 million people in Indonesia? Or that it isn't majority Muslim? Or that FGM doesn't happen there on a grand scale? Or that Indonesia is actually in Africa?

Take your time, I can see this is hard for you.
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2208 on: February 13, 2023, 05:30:32 pm »
Quote from: Asam on February 13, 2023, 05:19:31 pm
this post didnt age well

What are you talking about you nutter, you can't simply say "No you're wrong, it's all lies" and act like you've won the debate.

You're asserting a lot in this thread today, and backing up next to none of it, yet going on like everyone else is off the wall.

For a start, who are these enemies who you claim knew Mohammed as someone of honesty and integrity?
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2209 on: February 13, 2023, 05:32:35 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on February 13, 2023, 05:25:21 pm

Doesn't seem fake. And the UNICEF report it links to seems to corroborate the article (https://data.unicef.org/wp-content/uploads/country_profiles/Indonesia/FGMC_IDN.pdf)

have you ever received an email from a nigerian general asking for your bank account details? its more real than claiming FGM is part of the islamic faith. The only evidence acceptable is direct quotes from the quran or authentic hadiths, anything else is not part of islam, the fact that nobody in this forum knows this just shows the pure ignorance on the subject. Feels like im in a RE class being run by Nigel Farrage

Re: Atheism
« Reply #2210 on: February 13, 2023, 05:36:34 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on February 13, 2023, 05:28:49 pm
This post is a little difficult to follow, as it's very poorly written and seemingly incomplete. Let's recap. You said...

Then I pointed out this was a big fat lie and you responded that my post was completely fake.

Are you saying there aren't 275 million people in Indonesia? Or that it isn't majority Muslim? Or that FGM doesn't happen there on a grand scale? Or that Indonesia is actually in Africa?

Take your time, I can see this is hard for you.

FGM is cultural/national not religious based
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2211 on: February 13, 2023, 05:39:20 pm »
Quote from: Asam on February 13, 2023, 05:36:34 pm
FGM is cultural/national not religious based

You said it only happens in Africa. Was that statement true or false?
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2212 on: February 13, 2023, 05:44:59 pm »
While you're pondering that, consider the following from Indonesia...

In 2006, the Ministry of Health issued a circular letter prohibiting female circumcision by medical professionals. Two years later, the Indonesian Ulema Council (Majelis Ulama Indonesia  MUI)1 issued a fatwa (religious edict) against the prohibition on the grounds that female circumcision is part of Sharia (Islamic law)2 and should be provided by medical professionals if requested by families and communities. The fatwa requires that female circumcision procedures be conducted in accordance with Sharia and prohibits excessive circumcision practices that pose a danger to women and girls, both physically and psychologically. In 2010, the Council urged the Ministry of Health to issue a decree that would allow female circumcision by medical professionals. source
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2213 on: February 13, 2023, 05:58:19 pm »
Quote from: Asam on February 13, 2023, 05:25:41 pm
Christians / polytheists had no reason to acknowledge the prophets honesty and integrity, his reputation went unchallenged throughout history so you have nothing but empty rhetoric, get used to it though as an atheist thats all you can expect from life
:lmao



Edit: sorry, Ive got over my laughter now.

Can you provide me to link of these contemporaneous sources referring to Mohameds honesty and integrity?
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2214 on: February 13, 2023, 06:00:45 pm »
Quote from: Asam on February 13, 2023, 05:36:34 pm
FGM is cultural/national not religious based
So no mention at all in hadiths?
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2215 on: February 13, 2023, 06:43:55 pm »
Quote from: Asam on February 13, 2023, 05:08:41 pm
So even his enemies colluded with him? keep a tin hat handy?



Sounded good in your head that didn't it  :lmao
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2216 on: February 13, 2023, 06:45:42 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on February 13, 2023, 05:25:21 pm

Doesn't seem fake. And the UNICEF report it links to seems to corroborate the article (https://data.unicef.org/wp-content/uploads/country_profiles/Indonesia/FGMC_IDN.pdf)

If he said it's fake then it's fake,he does after all have the Jewish/Christian/Islamic God on his side.
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2217 on: February 13, 2023, 06:46:35 pm »
Quote from: Asam on February 13, 2023, 05:25:41 pm
Christians / polytheists had no reason to acknowledge the prophets honesty and integrity, his reputation went unchallenged throughout history so you have nothing but empty rhetoric, get used to it though as an atheist thats all you can expect from life

He only believes in 1 less God than you.
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2218 on: February 13, 2023, 06:49:04 pm »
Quote from: Asam on February 13, 2023, 05:32:35 pm
have you ever received an email from a nigerian general asking for your bank account details? its more real than claiming FGM is part of the islamic faith. The only evidence acceptable is direct quotes from the quran or authentic hadiths, anything else is not part of islam, the fact that nobody in this forum knows this just shows the pure ignorance on the subject. Feels like im in a RE class being run by Nigel Farrage


To be fair that Nigerian email is more real than any religion.


As for cowardly calling us gammons,grow a pair as say what you fucking mean.
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2219 on: February 13, 2023, 07:02:12 pm »
Quote from: Asam on February 13, 2023, 12:35:52 pm

Yes On youtube theres a 15 minute video search for 9 shocking facts about the quran by merciful servant (youtube channel)

This is a basic summary of some of the points but there loads more

one of the most well known points is how sperm develops in the body (goes through 5-6 different stages of developement) one the scientists who discovered the process reverted to islam because there was no way a human could know this before the microscope was even invented


Ok so having watched that video Id suggest that you have oversold your position somewhat.

And I now feel like I have to tell you that sperm comes from your testicles and semen is produced in an area near your bladder not somewhere between your backbone and your ribs, also the skeleton does not form before the organs do and that sperm has to fertilise an egg it doesnt just produce life on its own.

Vague statements that have multiple possible and often disputed translations that actually line up quite well with Greek and Roman contemporary medicine are not that gotcha that you think they are (or more realistically that you have been told by someone else that they are)
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2220 on: February 13, 2023, 07:12:20 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on February 13, 2023, 04:33:26 pm
You said you'd never heard of it. Even your own source says "The National Population Council announced in February that the prevalence of female genital mutilation (FGM) among teenage girls aged 15-17 dropped in Egypt from 74 percent to 61 percent from the years 2008-2014."

How can you have never heard of something that literally happened to most of the women you know? And if it was not permitted in Islam, why did it happen so much?

?

It doesn't happen at our family. I don't even know a single family who does it.

But let's assume I heard of it ( which I truly didn't until today ) and it's a must in Islam. My response would be it's wrong and fucked up so why would I lie ?
we can talk about religions or whatever but let's not sink this low.

Re: Atheism
« Reply #2221 on: February 13, 2023, 08:03:55 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on February 13, 2023, 07:12:20 pm
?

It doesn't happen at our family. I don't even know a single family who does it.

Well, you either accept the stats or you dont and if you do, it is truly weird youve never heard of it.

As to the rest of your post, fair enough.
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2222 on: February 13, 2023, 10:14:10 pm »
I am now shamelessly employing the argument against Col Jessup in A Few Good Men.

If Islam says FGM is wrong, and its the duty of all Muslims to follow their religion then why is FGM so prevalent in Muslim countries? Yes, I know it happens in other groups but not to the same degree.
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2223 on: February 13, 2023, 11:36:29 pm »
Quote from: Asam on February 13, 2023, 12:35:52 pm

Yes On youtube theres a 15 minute video search for 9 shocking facts about the quran by merciful servant (youtube channel)

This is a basic summary of some of the points but there loads more

one of the most well known points is how sperm develops in the body (goes through 5-6 different stages of developement) one the scientists who discovered the process reverted to islam because there was no way a human could know this before the microscope was even invented

Ah, the scientific accuracy of the Quran. Is it right when it puts forward a creationist view? That god made the first man from mud? Or that semen originates between the backbone and ribs? Are humans formed from a clot of blood? Is gender really decided by allah at a stage after conception? Are bones formed before flesh? Is the earth flat? Are earthquakes punishment from allah? Can ants really speak? Why does the Quran assert that only 4 types of cattle exist when this is untrue? Are birds really held in the air by Allah rather than aerodynamics? Is the Quran right that the sun orbits the earth? Did the moon really spilt in two (there are no contemporary accounts of this)?  Are meteors really just stars that Allah is throwing at devils? Was the Quran account of stars correct?

The scientific errors of the Quran are not what wed expect of an omnipotent god, but they are in keeping with the knowledge and science of the 7th century. How did God/Allah make such errors?
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2224 on: February 13, 2023, 11:48:31 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on February 13, 2023, 11:36:29 pm
Ah, the scientific accuracy of the Quran. Is it right when it puts forward a creationist view? That god made the first man from mud? Or that semen originates between the backbone and ribs? Are humans formed from a clot of blood? Is gender really decided by allah at a stage after conception? Are bones formed before flesh? Is the earth flat? Are earthquakes punishment from allah? Can ants really speak? Why does the Quran assert that only 4 types of cattle exist when this is untrue? Are birds really held in the air by Allah rather than aerodynamics? Is the Quran right that the sun orbits the earth? Did the moon really spilt in two (there are no contemporary accounts of this)?  Are meteors really just stars that Allah is throwing at devils? Was the Quran account of stars correct?

The scientific errors of the Quran are not what wed expect of an omnipotent god, but they are in keeping with the knowledge and science of the 7th century. How did God/Allah make such errors?




In fairness Asam cannot answer that because he's not a scholar,he will get back to you though.
« Reply #2225 on: February 13, 2023, 11:49:37 pm »
Quote from: Asam on February 13, 2023, 05:25:41 pm
Christians / polytheists had no reason to acknowledge the prophets honesty and integrity, his reputation went unchallenged throughout history so you have nothing but empty rhetoric, get used to it though as an atheist thats all you can expect from life

Primary Hadith collections were written two centuries after his time. Sirat Rasul Allah is over a century after he died. So our only historical sources are certainly second, third or fourth hand accounts at the absolute best. Written by acolytes. Is that a trustworthy source?
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2226 on: February 14, 2023, 09:30:42 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on February 13, 2023, 11:48:31 pm



In fairness Asam cannot answer that because he's not a scholar,he will get back to you though.

Is that an image of semen emerging from someone's back after being punched? Checkmate athiests
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2227 on: February 14, 2023, 11:24:19 am »
I'm currently watching Godfather of Harlem which features a lot of Malcolm X and the NOI.

The NOI's beliefs are absolutely ridiculous along with every other religion.
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2228 on: February 14, 2023, 02:13:44 pm »
what i like about this thread is that even though i have had a fair few disagreements of my own (and please, i don't hate you riquende - i just found you a bit patronising - although, true, i did poke you with a stick a few times so i'd like to draw a line under that and wipe the slate clean), it does ask salient questions that seek, well, what should be 'easy' answers from people of faith

they follow a faith so they must surely know the answers otherwise why follow that particular faith and make your life's worth so... i'm itching not to say 'controlled' but there you have it... controlled by it and therefore when asked a question seeking an answer on your point of view about an issue then you should be able to quite 'easily' answer it

if it is purely down to not having educated yourself enough about your own faith that you choose to follow then i would really question your adherence and commitment to it

i went (a few years back) to a creationist seminar - why? because my mate who is a baptist asked me to 'come and see if we can change your mind'

they/it didn't - but what really annoyed me was that there was no questioning of things

they were quite arrogant (well, i guess you have to be if it is your chosen truth) and literally the auditorium would break out in laughter at 'us' non-believers as if we were the stupid ones believing and trusting what science and scientists have told us

a few examples of their thinking - that carbon dating can't be relied upon to be correct therefore dating the earth and the universe can't be relied upon to question the bible's timescale, and the question about why aren't the dinosaurs mentioned in the bible was that they were mentioned - the behemoth

so, to get back to my point, with this thread we 'can' ask and we 'can' question, and those people of faith that are brave enough to drop in here should be able to answer as their answers surely define their faith
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2229 on: February 14, 2023, 06:34:59 pm »
I always welcome a debate with a theist. Have good natured debates with them all the time. My family are mostly devout catholics.
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2230 on: Today at 06:22:58 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on February 13, 2023, 06:46:35 pm
He only believes in 1 less God than you.

lol, quoting Ricky gervaise for inspiration?  :lmao you guys are really stepping your game up

Re: Atheism
« Reply #2231 on: Today at 06:34:26 am »
Quote from: nick_8589 on February 13, 2023, 07:02:12 pm

Ok so having watched that video Id suggest that you have oversold your position somewhat.

And I now feel like I have to tell you that sperm comes from your testicles and semen is produced in an area near your bladder not somewhere between your backbone and your ribs, also the skeleton does not form before the organs do and that sperm has to fertilise an egg it doesnt just produce life on its own.

Vague statements that have multiple possible and often disputed translations that actually line up quite well with Greek and Roman contemporary medicine are not that gotcha that you think they are (or more realistically that you have been told by someone else that they are)

im on holiday so no access to a laptop and hardly any internet access, i will post a more detailed response on this when im back since you took the time to view the video, thank you
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2232 on: Today at 06:57:56 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on February 13, 2023, 06:49:04 pm

To be fair that Nigerian email is more real than any religion.


As for cowardly calling us gammons,grow a pair as say what you fucking mean.

Ive been messaged by numerous posters directly that theyve been attacked by the mob in this thread and dont feel comfortable sharing their perspectives, unfortunately the atmosphere in this thread is toxic and resembles a northern mens working club with Roy Chubby Brown on set, i thought atheists were supposed to be the rational ones? when you scratch the surface of the ignorance you are left with nothing but simple bigotry, not a quest for knowledge or understanding
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2233 on: Today at 07:32:16 am »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 06:22:58 am
lol, quoting Ricky gervaise for inspiration?  :lmao you guys are really stepping your game up
Ricky Gervais did not coin the phrase.
Quote
"I contend we are both atheists, I just believe in one fewer god than you do. When you understand why you dismiss all the other possible gods, you will understand why I dismiss yours."

Stephen F Roberts ~1994-5
https://www.askatheists.com/user/5972

You're welcome.
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2234 on: Today at 07:36:56 am »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 06:57:56 am
I’ve been messaged by numerous posters directly that they’ve been attacked by the mob in this thread and don’t feel comfortable sharing their perspectives, unfortunately the atmosphere in this thread is toxic and resembles a northern men’s working club with Roy Chubby Brown on set, i thought atheists we’re supposed to be the rational ones? when you scratch the surface of the ignorance you are left with nothing but simple bigotry, not a quest for knowledge or understanding
So, you call others 'gammons', you are told to 'grow a pair' and 'say what you mean', and you end up offended. Seems like the response from WhereAngelsPlay was on the money.
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2235 on: Today at 09:10:28 am »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 06:57:56 am
Ive been messaged by numerous posters directly that theyve been attacked by the mob in this thread and dont feel comfortable sharing their perspectives, unfortunately the atmosphere in this thread is toxic and resembles a northern mens working club with Roy Chubby Brown on set, i thought atheists were supposed to be the rational ones? when you scratch the surface of the ignorance you are left with nothing but simple bigotry, not a quest for knowledge or understanding

So when you defend your position, even with attacks on others, its fine.

When we defend(explain) our position, its toxic and irrational.

All anyone has done here is pointed out the flaws in theistic position presented by the theist. For example, you brought up Islam being open to being challenged and I asked about apostasy hadiths. You brought up the Quran being scientific and I pointed out the bits that get science completely wrong (but as expected of 7th century man).

I respect your right to belief. But if youre after respect for Islam, just like every religion, youre not going to find it here.

The only time I remember this thread getting heated is when an agnostic and atheist were debating semantics.
