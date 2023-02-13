what i like about this thread is that even though i have had a fair few disagreements of my own (and please, i don't hate you riquende - i just found you a bit patronising - although, true, i did poke you with a stick a few times so i'd like to draw a line under that and wipe the slate clean), it does ask salient questions that seek, well, what should be 'easy' answers from people of faith



they follow a faith so they must surely know the answers otherwise why follow that particular faith and make your life's worth so... i'm itching not to say 'controlled' but there you have it... controlled by it and therefore when asked a question seeking an answer on your point of view about an issue then you should be able to quite 'easily' answer it



if it is purely down to not having educated yourself enough about your own faith that you choose to follow then i would really question your adherence and commitment to it



i went (a few years back) to a creationist seminar - why? because my mate who is a baptist asked me to 'come and see if we can change your mind'



they/it didn't - but what really annoyed me was that there was no questioning of things



they were quite arrogant (well, i guess you have to be if it is your chosen truth) and literally the auditorium would break out in laughter at 'us' non-believers as if we were the stupid ones believing and trusting what science and scientists have told us



a few examples of their thinking - that carbon dating can't be relied upon to be correct therefore dating the earth and the universe can't be relied upon to question the bible's timescale, and the question about why aren't the dinosaurs mentioned in the bible was that they were mentioned - the behemoth



so, to get back to my point, with this thread we 'can' ask and we 'can' question, and those people of faith that are brave enough to drop in here should be able to answer as their answers surely define their faith