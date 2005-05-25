It also reinforces the ludicrousness of relgiions. The universe is 14.8 billion years old (give or take), and the only time any of these gos appeared was in he last however-many thousand years - and then they went back into hiding.
The idea of an omnipotent and omnipresent god who only provides any evidence to their existence to a handful of people in the Middle East in one specific moment in time, in a very unconvicing and vauge way, is utterly baffling. When I say baffling, i mean nonsense of course.