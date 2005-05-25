That's amazing. So your god's teachings are so complex, ordinary people can't understand them but "very specific people" can? And who chooses those people?



It's not the religions it's people and not only at religion. Some people intentionally use phrases wrongly for their agenda so that's why at every Muslim society there are qualified people mostly at official capacity with phD in Islamic studies. Take Tvs for example when it first appeared at Muslim societies, nothing in Islam about TVs and extremist scholars said it's prohibited and asked people to destroy it and used phrases wrongly. Does this mean Islam teachingns are complex ? the qualified people with a degree in Islamic laws said no. The general law in Islam is nothing is prohibited unless its excluded by Islamic rulings like gambling for example which very clear and simple.