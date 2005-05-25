« previous next »
Topic: Atheism

Re: Atheism
Reply #2160
Quote from: Asam
your argument is disingenuous and the type which is used a lot by atheists and agnostics, there is no technology that can take us back in time so all we have to prove or deny the truth about people from the past is the historical record, and with the life of the prophet we have dozens of independent testimonies from people who knew him as well as his enemies around his integrity and honesty.

Absolutely. Like that time he said to cut a woman's clitoris but not too much.
Re: Atheism
Reply #2161
Quote from: tubby
Don't really know enough about the religion itself - are there miracles that can only be attributed to the existence of a god in Islam?

Yes, there were miracles but we dont base our belief in God on miracles, if i were to summarise it for you:

The scripture has information about historical events, the natural world, the creation of the universe, human body which was impossible for any human to know at the time and has only been revealed by modern science in the last few years, so the it is only possible to have a supernatural explanation and the book itself sets this challenge to the reader of falsification.


Re: Atheism
Reply #2162
Quote from: Asam
Yes, there were miracles but we dont base our belief in God on miracles, if i were to summarise it for you:

The scripture has information about historical events, the natural world, the creation of the universe, human body which was impossible for any human to know at the time and has only been revealed by modern science in the last few years, so the it is only possible to have a supernatural explanation and the book itself sets this challenge to the reader of falsification.




Ok so you definitely have some examples with the scripture of these at the time unknown anatomical revelations 
Re: Atheism
Reply #2163
Quote from: Corkboy
Absolutely. Like that time he said to cut a woman's clitoris but not too much.

There is nothing in islamic religion or the life of the prophet which relates to FGM, FGM is implemented in parts of the world out of cultural/national/ conventions, it is a disgusting mutilation of women which does not happen at all in any muslim country outside of a specific part of africa where both christians and muslims do it out of local conventions (and are completely wrong to do so)
Re: Atheism
Reply #2164
Quote from: nick_8589
Ok so you definitely have some examples with the scripture of these at the time unknown anatomical revelations


Yes On youtube theres a 15 minute video search for 9 shocking facts about the quran by merciful servant (youtube channel)

This is a basic summary of some of the points but there loads more

one of the most well known points is how sperm develops in the body (goes through 5-6 different stages of developement) one the scientists who discovered the process reverted to islam because there was no way a human could know this before the microscope was even invented
Re: Atheism
Reply #2165
Quote from: Asam
There is nothing in islamic religion or the life of the prophet which relates to FGM, FGM is implemented in parts of the world out of cultural/national/ conventions, it is a disgusting mutilation of women which does not happen at all in any muslim country outside of a specific part of africa where both christians and muslims do it out of local conventions (and are completely wrong to do so)


What about mutilating boys' penises?

Re: Atheism
Reply #2166
Quote from: Nobby Reserve

What about mutilating boys' penises?



That's always a weird one, why did god create the body with an imperfection that needs cutting off.
Re: Atheism
Reply #2167
Quote from: Asam
There is nothing in islamic religion or the life of the prophet which relates to FGM

Quote
From an Islamic perspective, there is no Quranic reference, as the primary source of Islamic law, to any type of FC. As the second major source of Islamic law, the most renowned hadiths (authentic sayings of the Prophet Muhammad) on female circumcision cited in the relevant texts are as follows:

As narrated by Abu Dawood, a woman (Umm Atiyyah al-Ansariyyah) used to perform FC in Medina. The Prophet (peace be upon him [pbuh]) said to her, Do not overdo it because that [clitoris] is lucky for the woman and dear to the husband. As narrated by Hadrat Ali, the Prophet (pbuh) sent for a female circumciser and told her, When you circumcise, cut slightly and not too deep. According to another account, the Prophet (pbuh) said, O the women of al-Ansar! Get circumcised but do not overdo it and avoid being ungrateful for the favors bestowed upon you.

source

Quote from: Asam
it is a disgusting mutilation of women which does not happen at all in any muslim country outside of a specific part of africa

Oh, now this is what we call a big fat fucking lie.

Quote
A 2016 UNICEF report placed Indonesia as the country with the third-highest prevalence of FGM after Gambia and Mauritania, with an estimated 54 percent of girls under 14 having been cut.

source

There are 275 million people in Indonesia which is majority Muslim and not in Africa, last time I checked.
Re: Atheism
Reply #2168
Quote from: Asam
your argument is disingenuous and the type which is used a lot by atheists and agnostics, there is no technology that can take us back in time so all we have to prove or deny the truth about people from the past is the historical record, and with the life of the prophet we have dozens of independent testimonies from people who knew him as well as his enemies around his integrity and honesty.
Its not a disingenuous argument, its a purely historical one.

I would absolutely say the same about Gengis Khan  or other tribal leaders (I appreciate not a perfect analogy). Any remaining evidence is purely hagiographic because it was approved by the victor.
Re: Atheism
Reply #2169
Quote from: Asam
do you believe that Alexander the great existed? if yes, how can you prove it since you never met the fella? how about plato or aristotle? maybe they were all just made up or liars.

This is an intellectually dishonest line of reasoning.
And the reliability of ancient texts about Alexander the Great and other huge historical figures are hotly debated. You have unwittingly argued against your own position (that contemporaneous historical texts about Mohamed should be considered as irrefutable evidence to his greatness). And this does not even take into account that the histories you apparently revere as 'proof' were largely written by zealous followers of Mohamed.
Re: Atheism
Reply #2170
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket
And the reliability of ancient texts about Alexander the Great and other huge historical figures are hotly debated. You have unwittingly argued against your own position (that contemporaneous historical texts about Mohamed should be considered as irrefutable evidence to his greatness). And this does not even take into account that the histories you apparently revere as 'proof' were largely written by zealous followers of Mohamed.

though most historical texts are going to be written by zealots (they don't have to be religious) as they must have a passion and a knowledge for doing so - it's a good question jimmy and i'm looking forward to reading the reply
Re: Atheism
Reply #2171
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket
And the reliability of ancient texts about Alexander the Great and other huge historical figures are hotly debated. You have unwittingly argued against your own position (that contemporaneous historical texts about Mohamed should be considered as irrefutable evidence to his greatness). And this does not even take into account that the histories you apparently revere as 'proof' were largely written by zealous followers of Mohamed.


Quite.

There can be no doubt Alexander the Great lived.

Did he ever encounter the Gordian Knot? And did he 'solve' the puzzle as described?

Cultures at that time loved to storytell, with fact blurred with utter fiction and embellishment. I mean, did all that stuff really happen to Odysseus?

I've no doubt Mohammad lived. I just have absolutely zero belief that he had any visions from 'god'. Therefore, he was either lying (for his own manipulative, power-hungry motives) or he was insane.
Re: Atheism
Reply #2172
It also reinforces the ludicrousness of relgiions.  The universe is 14.8 billion years old (give or take), and the only time any of these gos appeared was in he last however-many thousand years - and then they went back into hiding.

The idea of an omnipotent and omnipresent god who only provides any evidence to their existence to a handful of people in the Middle East in one specific moment in time, in a very unconvicing and vauge way,  is utterly baffling. When I say baffling, i mean nonsense of course.
Re: Atheism
Reply #2173
Quote from: Corkboy
That's amazing. So your god's teachings are so complex, ordinary people can't understand them but "very specific people" can? And who chooses those people?

It's not the religions it's people and not only at religion. Some people intentionally use phrases wrongly for their agenda so that's why at every Muslim society there are qualified people mostly at official capacity with phD in Islamic studies. Take Tvs for example when it first appeared at Muslim societies, nothing in Islam about TVs and extremist scholars said it's prohibited and asked people to destroy it and used phrases wrongly. Does this mean Islam teachingns are complex ? the qualified people with a degree in Islamic laws said no. The general law in Islam is nothing is prohibited unless its excluded by Islamic rulings like gambling for example which very clear and simple.



Re: Atheism
Reply #2174
Quote from: Asam
This is an intellectually dishonest line of reasoning.

Thank you for admitting what you're up to, it's a nice change to see religious debaters own up to their nonsense mid-stream.

If you don't understand enough about research into the historicity of notable historical figures such as Alexander, Mohammed, or the Roman Emperors etc, then just saying "Were you there?" isn't the trump card you seem to think it is.
Re: Atheism
Reply #2175
Quote from: Egyptian36
It's not the religions it's people and not only at religion. Some people intentionally use phrases wrongly for their agenda so that's why at every Muslim society there are qualified people mostly at official capacity with phD in Islamic studies. Take Tvs for example when it first appeared at Muslim societies, nothing in Islam about TVs and extremist scholars said it's prohibited and asked people to destroy it and used phrases wrongly. Does this mean Islam teachingns are complex ? the qualified people with a degree in Islamic laws said no. The general law in Islam is nothing is prohibited unless its excluded by Islamic rulings like gambling for example which very clear and simple.




Which qualified people?

A Salafi scholar might have a very very different interpretation than another.

A Russian orthodox scholar might have a very different interpretation than a Protestant evangelical
Re: Atheism
Reply #2176
Quote from: Egyptian36
It's not the religions it's people and not only at religion. Some people intentionally use phrases wrongly for their agenda so that's why at every Muslim society there are qualified people mostly at official capacity with phD in Islamic studies. Take Tvs for example when it first appeared at Muslim societies, nothing in Islam about TVs and extremist scholars said it's prohibited and asked people to destroy it and used phrases wrongly. Does this mean Islam teachingns are complex ? the qualified people with a degree in Islamic laws said no. The general law in Islam is nothing is prohibited unless its excluded by Islamic rulings like gambling for example which very clear and simple.





Why doesn't the all-powerful and all-seeing god clarify things for everyone?
Re: Atheism
Reply #2177
Quote from: Egyptian36
It's not the religions it's people and not only at religion. Some people intentionally use phrases wrongly for their agenda so that's why at every Muslim society there are qualified people mostly at official capacity with phD in Islamic studies. Take Tvs for example when it first appeared at Muslim societies, nothing in Islam about TVs and extremist scholars said it's prohibited and asked people to destroy it and used phrases wrongly. Does this mean Islam teachingns are complex ? the qualified people with a degree in Islamic laws said no. The general law in Islam is nothing is prohibited unless its excluded by Islamic rulings like gambling for example which very clear and simple.

So what about FGM in Islamic rulings? Very clear and simple or not prohibited?
Re: Atheism
Reply #2178
Quote from: Corkboy
That was an odd choice on her part.

So she decided to impart her wisdom to people but only very specific people. Wouldn't it have been more meaningful to give the knowledge to everyone? What if you didn't have access to these very specific people? Did that mean your understanding of these divine instructions was necessarily flawed?

Wait, if god chose these very specific people to receive this wisdom, how did that happen? Were they born with these skills, or did they acquire them in later life, and if so, from who? Was there a bolt of lightning type revelation?

Allah passes on the message to an illiterate man, who needed to go home and remember the words for his wife to write them down, why so convoluted.




Re: Atheism
Reply #2179
Still amazes me how people can still believe in this shit...
Re: Atheism
Reply #2180
Quote from: Red-Soldier
Still amazes me how people can still believe in this shit...

You catch them young enough, indoctrinate them, and teach them not to question the Word. Top that up with threats of 'eternal damnation' to keep them in line, and also add in some archaic rules for life that go against human nature, designed to instill a permament nagging guilt that they're not good enough and need to constantly seek guidance.

Even a lot of people who don't really believe any more consider themselves culturally religious and still take part in the ceremonial and secular aspects of churches etc. It can be a hard habit to break if it's all you knew growing up.
Re: Atheism
Reply #2181
Quote from: Riquende
You catch them young enough, indoctrinate them, and teach them not to question the Word.

Even a lot of people who don't really believe any more consider themselves culturally religious and still take part in the ceremonial and secular aspects of churches etc. It can be a hard habit to break if it's all you knew growing up.


In one.

Education can help (as long as, obviously, it's a secular education and not religion-based). But it's a long process to rid the world of the malevolent cancer that is organised religion.

 
Re: Atheism
Reply #2182
Quote from: Nobby Reserve

In one.

Education can help (as long as, obviously, it's a secular education and not religion-based). But it's a long process to rid the world of the malevolent cancer that is organised religion.

just organised religion or all religion?

i know it's impossible to have an original thought in a world offering so many answers and philosophies - but can a person have an original thought that, regardless of the influence of others, instils in that person that there is a god/all powerful super-being/etc and should we rid ourselves of them too?
Re: Atheism
Reply #2183
Quote from: liverbloke

i know it's impossible to have an original thought

 but can a person have an original thought that

You answered that yourself.
Re: Atheism
Reply #2184
Quote from: Corkboy
You answered that yourself.

fair point
