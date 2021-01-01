Liverpool being top of the table isnt a subjective belief though is it?



a) you have a table - so there is a measurable way of ranking who is the best side and

b) Liverpool are top so they have more points than the other sides



So the answer to your paraphrased question:"how would you prove Liverpool not being top of the table to someone who doesnt want to believe it?"Is to provide evidence of the contrary in the form of agreed-upon stats? So there you go, get the religious equivalent of a league table that nobody disagrees with, and you might have something that makes even the most cynical atheist take notice.Saying that one thing is subjective and the other not is just special pleading. You're trying to sneak the fact that you have no evidence into the premise that because no such evidence exists it can't be required.Anyway, my point was more that you used the term "People who don't want to believe", which is wrong-headed as it implies people can choose what they believe based solely on what they want, which isn't how it works - they are convinced of some truth, and belief stems from that. If you really wanted to sincerely believe Liverpool were sweeping the league it should be a doddle - we've got a manager and players with the proven ability to do so. League tables and all that nonsense are just being spread by heretics to fool the Faithful.