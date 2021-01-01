« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 49 50 51 52 53 [54]   Go Down

Author Topic: Atheism  (Read 116602 times)

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,655
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2120 on: Yesterday at 08:42:23 pm »
Quote from: rodderzzz on Yesterday at 07:28:11 pm
The definition of 'belief' means that you can't prove it to be true, if you are a believer thats great, if not, that's also great.

The question still remains, if God exists, how would you prove his existence?

Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,483
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2121 on: Yesterday at 08:52:29 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 08:42:23 pm
The question still remains, if God exists, how would you prove his existence?

Well it's only recently that he has been shy,you know the "modern" world.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 128
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2122 on: Yesterday at 09:01:38 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 08:42:23 pm
The question still remains, if God exists, how would you prove his existence?

Burden lies on those who talk loudly about it, force it on others and make it their personality.
Logged
Everyone knows it's shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,245
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2123 on: Yesterday at 09:20:12 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 08:42:23 pm
The question still remains, if God exists, how would you prove his existence?


His?
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,605
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2124 on: Yesterday at 09:28:00 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 09:20:12 pm

His?
it?

If a god existed it could only do so by being beyond knowing and beyond understanding  ..?

Therefore blind faith is required.  Its a möbius strip of belief begetting belief


Of course, if a supernatural being actually existed in the way scripture describes, you would be able to measure the lower of prayer or belief on the outcomes for those people.

Of course the kop out then becomes that your reward is in heaven and only decided when youre dead. Well thats convenient isnt it?

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:29:31 pm by TepidT2O »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,483
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2125 on: Yesterday at 09:33:50 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:28:00 pm
it?

If a god existed it could only do so by being beyond knowing and beyond understanding  ..?

Therefore blind faith is required.  Its a möbius strip of belief betting belief.


Of course, if a supernatural being actually existed in the way scripture describes, you would be able to measure the lower of prayer or belief on the outcomes for those people.



Hermaphrodite,in its/his/her/their own image and all that,it/he/she/they just didn't factor in just how much Adam would enjoy himself,only then did it/he/she/they decide to rip out his rib and separate the sexes.

Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,856
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2126 on: Yesterday at 10:24:09 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 07:17:48 pm
how would you prove gods existence to someone who doesnt want to believe it?

Wanting or not wanting to believe doesn't have any actual effect on what you do believe. You can't choose what you're convinced about based solely on preferences, otherwise we could all just choose to believe that Liverpool are top of the table and running away with the league. And if that's a sincere belief then who cares what anyone else says? They're just heretics. League tables? Falsely put there by the anti-LFC Satan in this scenario. Pundits saying how crap Klopp is? Just our version of Richard Dawkins.

Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 08:42:23 pm
The question still remains, if God exists, how would you prove his existence?

That really isn't my question to answer, is it? It would really be up to the person trying convince me of the existence to find the proof. I'm not about to do the legwork for something I don't care about.

Logged
Yesterday's favourite... don't you hate it?

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,034
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2127 on: Yesterday at 10:55:34 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 08:38:54 pm
islam encourages you to challenge it, so it is completely false and lazy to make that claim, a simple google search would give you direct quotes from scripture to that effect, i do not know judaism enough to comment

Yet, in the traditions of Islam, apostasy is punishable by death, isnt it? Wouldnt it be fair to say many Muslims, including scholars, believe that to be divine revelation, supplementary to the Quran?
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:01:00 pm by thejbs »
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,655
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2128 on: Today at 12:49:54 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 08:52:29 pm
Well it's only recently that he has been shy,you know the "modern" world.

so avoid the question? nice
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,483
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2129 on: Today at 12:54:56 am »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 12:49:54 am
so avoid the question? nice


Show me proof that it,he,she,they are as it or a he or a she or a they,you do have proof of it,he,she,they is an actual He right ?


Besides,it's a stupid fucking question,funny that even as a believer you started the question with IF though  ;D
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,655
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2130 on: Today at 01:04:50 am »
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 10:24:09 pm
Wanting or not wanting to believe doesn't have any actual effect on what you do believe. You can't choose what you're convinced about based solely on preferences, otherwise we could all just choose to believe that Liverpool are top of the table and running away with the league. And if that's a sincere belief then who cares what anyone else says? They're just heretics. League tables? Falsely put there by the anti-LFC Satan in this scenario. Pundits saying how crap Klopp is? Just our version of Richard Dawkins.

That really isn't my question to answer, is it? It would really be up to the person trying convince me of the existence to find the proof. I'm not about to do the legwork for something I don't care about.

Liverpool being top of the table isnt a subjective belief though is it?

a) you have a table  - so there is a measurable way of ranking who is the best side and
b) Liverpool are top so they have more points than the other sides



Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,655
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2131 on: Today at 01:13:53 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:54:56 am

Show me proof that it,he,she,they are as it or a he or a she or a they,you do have proof of it,he,she,they is an actual He right ?


Besides,it's a stupid fucking question,funny that even as a believer you started the question with IF though  ;D

The proof i need is not the same as you require, we possess different lived experiences and reasons for who we are today so that is for you to internalise (if you want to)

im not selling you anything 

Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,655
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2132 on: Today at 01:29:48 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 10:55:34 pm
Yet, in the traditions of Islam, apostasy is punishable by death, isnt it? Wouldnt it be fair to say many Muslims, including scholars, believe that to be divine revelation, supplementary to the Quran?

Thats a very good question and im not an expert or scholar in any sense so a proper answer would require much more research than i can provide but i will take a stab with my limited knowledge, from my understanding in the early foundational years one of the key reasons for the the law was it enabled/encouraged the believers to remain unified and the unity kept them safe from external threats, so it served a greater purpose in the protection of the community at a time when they were under constant threat of attack from other groups/factions/tribes, i think of it as an anti espionage measure rather than not having the faith being open to challenge
Logged

Offline nick_8589

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 490
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2133 on: Today at 01:37:05 am »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 01:29:48 am
Thats a very good question and im not an expert or scholar in any sense so a proper answer would require much more research than i can provide but i will take a stab with my limited knowledge, from my understanding in the early foundational years one of the key reasons for the the law was it enabled/encouraged the believers to remain unified and the unity kept them safe from external threats, so it served a greater purpose in the protection of the community at a time when they were under constant threat of attack from other groups/factions/tribes, i think of it as an anti espionage measure rather than not having the faith being open to challenge

This doesnt really stack up as a reason, early Islam was extremely expansionist both pre and post Mohammeds death, they gave Alexander the Great a run for his money on the empire building and imperialism.
Logged

Offline Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 920
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2134 on: Today at 02:17:46 am »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 01:29:48 am
Thats a very good question and im not an expert or scholar in any sense so a proper answer would require much more research than i can provide but i will take a stab with my limited knowledge, from my understanding in the early foundational years one of the key reasons for the the law was it enabled/encouraged the believers to remain unified and the unity kept them safe from external threats, so it served a greater purpose in the protection of the community at a time when they were under constant threat of attack from other groups/factions/tribes, i think of it as an anti espionage measure rather than not having the faith being open to challenge

That is very true. What many people don't understand about Islam is that normal people can't and shouldn't interpret phrases, only very specific people with certain qualifications and even so it is not accepted unless most agree on it and it is on line with the core of Islam. Some phrases are for a specific circumstances like during a war for example so it doesn't apply to other times.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,483
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2135 on: Today at 02:23:39 am »
Or in the rest of us language,all things to all men.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 128
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2136 on: Today at 04:02:32 am »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 02:17:46 am
That is very true. What many people don't understand about Islam is that normal people can't and shouldn't interpret phrases, only very specific people with certain qualifications and even so it is not accepted unless most agree on it and it is on line with the core of Islam. Some phrases are for a specific circumstances like during a war for example so it doesn't apply to other times.

Love it, any other way you would define a normal person?
Logged
Everyone knows it's shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,655
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2137 on: Today at 04:22:22 am »
Quote from: nick_8589 on Today at 01:37:05 am
This doesnt really stack up as a reason, early Islam was extremely expansionist both pre and post Mohammeds death, they gave Alexander the Great a run for his money on the empire building and imperialism.

Islam started with one man, he had a few close followers but amongst his biggest enemies were his own family/clan and people within his own community, there was numerous assassination attempts against him and he had to flee for his life, the military power which you are referring to took hundreds of years to accrue and the way in which war was waged and the rules around how it was engaged are really quite different to how western countries operated, so the provision of this law/ruling was definitely warranted at the time and anti espionage laws exist in every country in the world today
Logged

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,856
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2138 on: Today at 07:52:11 am »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 01:04:50 am
Liverpool being top of the table isnt a subjective belief though is it?

a) you have a table  - so there is a measurable way of ranking who is the best side and
b) Liverpool are top so they have more points than the other sides

So the answer to your paraphrased question:

"how would you prove Liverpool not being top of the table to someone who doesnt want to believe it?"

Is to provide evidence of the contrary in the form of agreed-upon stats? So there you go, get the religious equivalent of a league table that nobody disagrees with, and you might have something that makes even the most cynical atheist take notice.

Saying that one thing is subjective and the other not is just special pleading. You're trying to sneak the fact that you have no evidence into the premise that because no such evidence exists it can't be required.

Anyway, my point was more that you used the term "People who don't want to believe", which is wrong-headed as it implies people can choose what they believe based solely on what they want, which isn't how it works - they are convinced of some truth, and belief stems from that. If you really wanted to sincerely believe Liverpool were sweeping the league it should be a doddle - we've got a manager and players with the proven ability to do so. League tables and all that nonsense are just being spread by heretics to fool the Faithful.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:33:38 am by Riquende »
Logged
Yesterday's favourite... don't you hate it?

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,034
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2139 on: Today at 09:11:33 am »
I refer you to the alternative premier league table thread.
Logged

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,189
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2140 on: Today at 09:40:03 am »
There is geographical evidence that god is a lot of made up bollocks.
Take the abrahamic death cult drivel that currently pervades. All spawned from one location.
The word always has to be spread because of that.
Made up shite for intellectual pygmies.



Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,887
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2141 on: Today at 09:47:40 am »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 09:40:03 am
There is geographical evidence that god is a lot of made up bollocks.
Take the abrahamic death cult drivel that currently pervades. All spawned from one location.
The word always has to be spread because of that.
Made up shite for intellectual pygmies.

Modern religion was all about controlling the masses.  A belief system, created by man, to control other humans.
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,245
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2142 on: Today at 10:53:03 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 09:33:50 pm


Hermaphrodite,in its/his/her/their own image and all that,it/he/she/they just didn't factor in just how much Adam would enjoy himself,only then did it/he/she/they decide to rip out his rib and separate the sexes.


God turning out to be real, but trans would be hilarious.

Imagine how triggered the religio-fascist bigots would be?

« Last Edit: Today at 10:56:17 am by Nobby Reserve »
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,245
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2143 on: Today at 10:55:53 am »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 04:22:22 am
Islam started with one man,


One lying, manipulative, power-hungry man.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Corkboy

  • Sworn enemy of Bottlegirl. The Boston Toilet Mangler. Grauniad of the Cidatel. Into kinky S&M with the Lash.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,119
  • Is it getting better?
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2144 on: Today at 11:20:44 am »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 02:17:46 am
That is very true. What many people don't understand about Islam is that normal people can't and shouldn't interpret phrases, only very specific people with certain qualifications and even so it is not accepted unless most agree on it and it is on line with the core of Islam. Some phrases are for a specific circumstances like during a war for example so it doesn't apply to other times.

That's amazing. So your god's teachings are so complex, ordinary people can't understand them but "very specific people" can? And who chooses those people?
Logged

Offline Corkboy

  • Sworn enemy of Bottlegirl. The Boston Toilet Mangler. Grauniad of the Cidatel. Into kinky S&M with the Lash.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,119
  • Is it getting better?
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2145 on: Today at 11:22:46 am »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 04:22:22 am
Islam started with one man

I've been telling people for ages that all religions are man made, thanks for finally confirming it.
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,245
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2146 on: Today at 11:27:03 am »
Quote from: Corkboy on Today at 11:20:44 am
That's amazing. So your god's teachings are so complex, ordinary people can't understand them but "very specific people" can? And who chooses those people?


It's like the Reformation never happened!

Oh wait...



And that's one major issue* with Islam - it's never had a 'Reformation moment'. But then, given the canny way Mohammad framed his ramblings as 'the ultimate word from god' delivered straight to his scheming brain, is Reformation even possible?

* that it can never modernise and adapt to a changing world, and devolve power and control away from theologians, who have shown to be both manipulative and controlling for their own ends, or willing to be used by those in power for similarly 'controlling the masses' reasons
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,856
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2147 on: Today at 11:32:49 am »
Quote from: Corkboy on Today at 11:20:44 am
And who chooses those people?

God, clearly.

It's like you're not understanding on purpose!
Logged
Yesterday's favourite... don't you hate it?

Online tubby

  • absolutely no sense of direction whatsoever, neither in this life nor the next
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,993
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2148 on: Today at 11:34:39 am »
It's experts in their field, right?  People who have studied the text way more than anyone else.

Not that it means anything, because every scholar will interpret things in their own way and it'll change as society does.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,655
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2149 on: Today at 11:52:31 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:55:53 am

One lying, manipulative, power-hungry man.

He was known throughout the area he lived in for his honesty and integrity, youve clearly never read anything about the man
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,605
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2150 on: Today at 11:54:59 am »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 11:52:31 am
He was known throughout the area he lived in for his honesty and integrity, youve clearly never read anything about the man
Although, they would say that wouldnt they?

(Not that he was or wasnt, but as a purely historical record, its not a reliable source)
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,655
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2151 on: Today at 11:55:56 am »
Quote from: Corkboy on Today at 11:20:44 am
That's amazing. So your god's teachings are so complex, ordinary people can't understand them but "very specific people" can? And who chooses those people?

God.

The teachings arent complex, you can read a translated version of the scripture and guidance but it does help to engage people who have studied it for the nuances
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,245
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2152 on: Today at 11:58:58 am »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 11:52:31 am
He was known throughout the area he lived in for his honesty and integrity, youve clearly never read anything about the man


He literally made up a load of hokey mumbo-jumbo, selling it to gullible idiots as 'the word of god', and imposing all sorts of oppressive rules and restrictions on followers.

He was either insane or a lying, manipulative, power-hungry man.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,856
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2153 on: Today at 11:59:08 am »
Damn, I have to leave for work just as this thread is about to heat up again, and it'll probably be locked later.
Logged
Yesterday's favourite... don't you hate it?

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,605
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2154 on: Today at 12:00:20 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 11:55:56 am
God.

The teachings arent complex, you can read a translated version of the scripture and guidance but it does help to engage people who have studied it for the nuances
Hmmm, and yet you can find scholars who use religious texts to justify mass slaughter and different scholars to justify utter peace .

People just put their own spin on any religious text.  Torture? Murder? Genocide? It was acceptable to many
« Last Edit: Today at 12:03:56 pm by TepidT2O »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,856
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2155 on: Today at 12:01:21 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 11:52:31 am
He was known throughout the area he lived in for his honesty and integrity, youve clearly never read anything about the man

I'm sure the people who followed Joseph Smith (and indeed Mormons today) also knew him as a man of honesty and integrity.
Logged
Yesterday's favourite... don't you hate it?

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,655
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2156 on: Today at 12:04:39 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:54:59 am
Although, they would say that wouldnt they?

(Not that he was or wasnt, but as a purely historical record, its not a reliable source)

your argument is disingenuous and the type which is used a lot by atheists and agnostics, there is no technology that can take us back in time so all we have to prove or deny the truth about people from the past is the historical record, and with the life of the prophet we have dozens of independent testimonies from people who knew him as well as his enemies around his integrity and honesty.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 49 50 51 52 53 [54]   Go Up
« previous next »
 